Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
H 87°
L 65°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
Few Clouds
H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Employment
These US cities are the best for job seekers
Close

These US cities are the best for job seekers

These US cities are the best for job seekers
Photo Credit: Sam Edwards/Getty Images

These US cities are the best for job seekers

By: Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Sam Edwards/Getty Images

If you’re looking for work, starting a business or even retiring, Florida and California may be the best states to do so.

>> Read more trending news

South Florida cities ranked in the top 10 for best places in which to be looking for a job, according to a blog post published by career site Indeed.

Miami ranked first, followed by Orlando in the second spot. Jacksonville also made the top 10.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 cities for job seekers, compiled by Indeed: 

Here are the top 10 cities on the list:

1. Miami, Florida

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

4. Austin, Texas

5. Sacramento, California

6. San Jose, California

7. Jacksonville, Florida

8. San Diego, California

9. Houston, Texas

10. Memphis, Tennessee 

Atlanta (No. 14), Seattle (No. 17) and Charlotte, North Carolina, (No. 19) also cracked the top 20.

The survey assessed key wants, such as average salary in comparison to cost of living, job security, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance and the status of the labor market.

“In today’s America, economic opportunity is migrating from the northeast and midwest to Florida, California, and Texas,” said Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president at Indeed. “For job seekers looking for opportunity, good pay, job security, and work-life balance, the most attractive cities are in the warm, sunny, and fast-growing cities of the south and southwest.”

» Read more about the report at Indeed.com

In an unrelated survey, a bunch of South Florida cities -- led by Port St. Lucie, in 14th place -- rated highly as well in a survey of best cities to start a business. 

WalletHub.com said its report employed 18 key metrics, ranging from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability.

What if you’re not looking for a job or to start a business? What if you’re looking to retire?

Florida stands at the 17th best state in America to call it a career. Bankrate.com’s survey gave the state high marks for the prevalence of other retirees, overall senior citizen well-being and weather. But Florida got penalized badly on crime and also did poorly in quality of health care.

» More business news from The Palm Beach Post

Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • St. Johns and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for man who fired at deputy
    St. Johns and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisting in search for man who fired at deputy
    The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Philip Joseph Haire Junior after he fired at a deputy during a drive-by in Palm Coast.  The deputy took cover and was not hurt, but the patrol car was hit. After the shooting, the suspect took off on U.S. 1 where he wrecked his car. He then carjacked another person at gunpoint. The victim of the carjacking was not injured.  Haire is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 2013 dark blue Ford Fiesta with Florida tag EEYR82.  Anyone with information should call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386.313.4911. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers. ***UPDATE: The Flagler County Sheriff  held a news conference at 1:00 pm to update the statewide manhunt for Philip Joseph Haire Junior.***
  • ‘Go and kill yourself’: Teachers arrested for bullying student, forcing her to fight classmates
    ‘Go and kill yourself’: Teachers arrested for bullying student, forcing her to fight classmates
    Two Louisiana elementary school teachers were arrested last week after allegations that they forced children in their classroom to fight one another and told an 11-year-old girl to “go and kill (herself).” Ann Marie Shelvin, 44, is charged with two counts of encouraging or contributing to the delinquency of a child, two counts of intimidation and interference in school operations and one count of malfeasance in office, according to KATC in Lafayette. Tracy Gallow, 50, is charged with malfeasance in office, simple battery and intimidation and interference in school operations.  Both women were employees at Washington Elementary School in Washington, a small village in St. Landry Parish, about 30 miles north of Lafayette. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said Shelvin, the girl’s teacher, targeted the 11-year-old victim beginning last October, forcing her to fight with some of her classmates and refusing to help her with her schoolwork if she did not fight.  Shelvin also threatened to fail three other students if they did not fight the girl and told the victim to “go and kill (herself),” KATC reported.  >> Read more trending stories CNN, which obtained the police report in the case, reported that investigators interviewed one student who admitted to starting a fight with the victim that ended with several students being sent to the principal’s office. The student told police that Shelvin told her she would not help her with her work if she did not fight the girl.  The student told police that she was afraid she would fail the seventh grade if she didn’t comply.  The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette reported that the mother of the 11-year-old initially contacted sheriff’s deputies in February about the bullying, but was told that she had to report the allegations to the school board. She returned to the Sheriff’s Office in April because the bullying continued after she reported it.  Shelvin was escorted off school grounds and Galvin, whom CNN identified as a teacher’s aide, was assigned to take over her class. The girl’s mother said Galvin then began bullying the girl because she had reported Shelvin’s actions.  Surveillance footage from the school backed up the mother’s claims.  “Detectives observed the school video footage and witnessed Tracy Gallow on two occasions pushing the juvenile student on the school bleachers, stopping her from exiting the gym,” the sheriff’s office said, according to the Advertiser. “During the interview, Tracy Gallow admitted to pushing the juvenile on the bleachers because she felt she was too upset to go start her testing.” St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told KATC that the girl’s parents handled the abuse correctly by reporting it to the school district, continuing to monitor the way their daughter was treated and reporting it to law enforcement when the bullying continued.  “Students should not have to attend school and be bullied, especially by teachers that are there for their education, guidance and safety,” Guidroz said.  The St. Landry Parish school district confirmed that it is investigating claims against at least one Washington Elementary teacher. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins declined to provide details due to student privacy laws.  “We want to assure the school community that we take reports of this nature very seriously and will do everything in our power to protect the health, safety and welfare of all students,” Jenkins said in a statement.  Shelvin is no longer at the school, but the school’s website still lists Gallow as an employee. 
  • Verification of former Rep. Brown’s charitable donations dropped off as deductions for “One Door” climbed
    Verification of former Rep. Brown’s charitable donations dropped off as deductions for “One Door” climbed
     While the focus of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s federal trial so far has been the fraud and related charges she’s facing, Brown is also accused of some tax violations.  One of her tax preparers says she became increasingly uncomfortable as the amount of documentation to support Brown’s alleged charitable giving fell off over the years. A staffer was also found to have some documentation that hadn’t been submitted- but she says everything she gathered and turned in, or didn’t, was at the direction of Brown. Brown gets her taxes done through Portnoy CPA, and Dawn Wright has worked on those returns for a number of years. Overall, she described Brown’s individual income tax returns as “relatively straightforward”, except for the fact that they were filed in October of the following year- when all of the extensions had been maxed out. When the returns were taken one year at a time, though, prosecutors started to highlight some questions. Overall, they’re accusing Brown of both under-reporting her income and over-reporting her charitable giving. FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown  For all of the returns in question, Brown’s only reported sources of income have been her salary from the House of Representatives- which has ranged between about $160,000 and $180,000- and her pension from the state of Florida from her time as a state lawmaker. Prosecutors asked Wright on several occasions whether Brown had reported any income from other various sources, and her answer was consistently no. In addition to raising questions about other potential earnings, court filings also indicate the government believes Brown should have reported money she was allegedly receiving from a group she promoted as a charity, One Door For Education. The focus of the trial is that she and two others raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for that group, but used the money instead on personal expenses. With charitable giving, there were questions not only with the paperwork backing some of the claimed donations, but with what Brown was actually trying to deduct. There have been multiple witnesses testifying on these returns. WOKV has compiled them in to this comprehensive look. 2008 On her 2008 return, Brown claimed about $23,505 in cash or check donations to various churches, Edward Waters College, and the Community Rehabilitation Center. That year, she did not make any “in kind” contributions- or donations of tangible items, like furniture, rather than money. Included in the documents prosecutors received as a result of a subpoena on Portnoy, though, was a letter from EWC thanking Brown for her “generous gift of conference room furniture and accessories” for the Presidential Conference Room, which was valued at $12,000. The letter indicated the donation was made in 2008, but the letter itself was dated July 2010- which is well after the return itself was filed. To give context to the date, IRS revenue agent Tracy Lane testified about an audit she did of Brown’s 2008 return, in 2010. She was tasked with looking at specific areas, including charitable contributions, to ensure there was documentation and verification to support the deductions. Lane says she met with a few people representing Brown- including an attorney and a tax preparer- on July 9, 2010, which was two days after the date on the EWC letter. She acknowledged that the amount on the EWC letter and what Brown claimed did not match, and there was also a discrepancy between whether she contributed cash/check or in kind items. Because the amount she claimed is less than what the letter attested to, Lane says she ultimately signed off on the audit, which found the return did not need to change. 2009 Brown’s 2009 return includes a letter from EWC with the same date on it as the letter submitted for 2008, and it appears to say the same thing, but instead the value of the donated property is $8,000. This year’s return did claim an $8,000 in-kind contribution, in addition to $18,120 in various cash and check donations. The largest donation was $12,000 to the Community Rehabilitation Center, but emails between the Portnoy team and Brown’s assistant, Carolyn Chatman, show Brown had not provided the paperwork to support that donation by the time they were ready to file the return. On October 13, 2010, a Portnoy staffer emailed that they were filing the return without the CRC donation, and that would mean a lower refund Brown would get back. The file then indicates that on October 14th, Portnoy got a letter from the CRC thanking Brown for her donation. That letter was dated March 30, 2010, and signed by the CRC Executive Director Reginald Gaffney, who is now a Jacksonville City Councilman. 2010 Two key questions in 2010’s return are first, a deduction Brown claimed for her time, and second, a substantial donation that was only declared after Portnoy sent Brown a draft of her return- which showed that she would only be getting back $756 dollars. In the draft, Brown had claimed $5,221 cash and check donations, and $10,000 in kind. A letter from the CRC dated August 17, 2011 thanks Brown for her contribution of “time”, which is valued at $10,000. “You have contributed to helping to establish a brighter future for the multitude of people in need of every possible ray of hope,” the letter says. Wright told Brown that time could not be deducted, though. By the time they were set to file the return itself, there was a new letter from the CRC which had the same date as the prior letter, but thanked Brown instead for her $10,000 donation of household goods, law equipment, computers, and other like items. When the government subpoenaed the files of Carolyn Chatman- who is the staffer that helped Brown compile information for these returns- we’re told they found several versions of this CRC letter, including one that was not signed and one that did not have a donation amount written in. Chatman says she’s unsure how that got in her files. Another difference from the draft to the final return was a $9,500 cash or check contribution to EWC that wasn’t disclosed on the draft. The addition of that donation boosted Brown’s anticipated refund from the IRS to $3,416- or $2,660 more than the draft. Still a third potential complication with the 2010 return actually came almost two years after the return itself was filed. Brown submitted an amended return because of a few changes in connection to her mortgage rate. The change resulted in Brown owing the government $2,057. Prosecutors have previously alleged that she paid that bill with money that was funneled from One Door For Education. 2011 Brown’s 2011 return claimed another in kind donation to the CRC- $9,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and other items. That came with $19,720 in cash or check contributions to a variety of churches and a few other organizations, including FAMU, EWC, Urban League, and Bethune Cookman. Of the cash and check contributions, Wright says they didn’t have documentation to support all of the claims. While they prefer to have paperwork backing all of the claims, she says they were willing to take Brown at her word for the balance, because they didn’t have any reason to believe it wasn’t accurate. Giving some level of increased confidence is the fact that- for all of these years of returns- Brown authorized electronic filing. To do that, she had to sign a form that included her verifying the accuracy of the return, under the penalty of law. 2011 was another year there was an amended return required because of mortgage rate changes, but Portnoy’s records can not definitively conclude whether Brown actually filed that return. It is the responsibility of Brown, not Portnoy, to file the amended returns. 2012 For 2012’s return, Brown’s donation claims were submitted a slightly different way- the list from the prior year was a foundation on which a few things were crossed out and a few more added, and that was sent to Wright. This is the first time that One Door appears, with Brown saying she donated $12,500. Wright says she spoke with Brown to confirm the list of donations, which included Brown telling her to bump up the estimated value of an in kind donation to the CRC. This is also the first return where there was no documentation submitted to back the donation claim to Bethel Baptist. Later testimony showed, however, that there was a receipt available- but the amount didn’t match. It’s the first of a few years where this discrepancy was found. Chatman’s file for this year showed Bethel Baptist verified a $3700 donation. The amount claimed on Brown’s return was $3980. Chatman says she wrote the amount for the return to reflect whatever Brown told her. 2013 Several entities Brown had not donated to in the prior few years surface on this year’s return, including $35 to the Alzheimer’s Association, and $20 to the University of Florida. Wright says several of the donations again did not have documents backing them up, including donations to One Door and Bethel Baptist again. Of the letters that were submitted, the one from the CRC issues 2/27/14 acknowledged her contribution in 2013, but was signed by a different party than all of the others. 2014 The verification of the accuracy of this year’s tax return and permission to electronically file was not signed in the appropriate space. While prosecutors started to question Wright on whether the signature looked like Brown’s to begin with, that line of questioning was stopped. This is one of only two years prosecutors showed Chatman actively communicating with Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons in an effort to gather some of the information needed to complete the return, specifically asking for some of the new numbers in regard to charitable giving. There were no documents to support a $3500 donation to the Clara White Mission, $7200 donation to Bethel Baptist, $6500 donation to the CRC, $7000 donation to One Door, or $2500 donation to New Destiny which were all claimed in the return. Prosecutors asked Wright if she was comfortable only getting verbal confirmation in these areas, and she was not. “Because it was so late in the year, and previous years it was late in the year, and we were starting not to get documentation as years progressed,” Wright says. Brown’s defense Brown’s defense attorney James Smith III pointed out that Wright generally communicated with Chatman- and on a rare occasion Simmons- when putting together these returns. While Chatman says she got almost all of the information she used in this process from Brown, she said that would sometimes funnel through Simmons, or she would sometimes seek his help.  The defense has continually blamed Simmons for the core issues in this case, saying Brown relied on him to handle her finances and many other matters, and that Simmons betrayed that trust. Smith also questioned whether Wright had ever told Brown about her concerns about the decreasing amount of documentation to back up the donations. She says she never told Brown personally, although someone else in her firm might have. Generally, she would instead seek documentation from Chatman. WOKV is inside of the courtroom following all of the latest testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates as new information is available.
  • Police: Girl, 12, dies after relative’s gun accidentally goes off
    Police: Girl, 12, dies after relative’s gun accidentally goes off
    A 12-year-old girl died Sunday after authorities believe she was accidentally shot by a family member during a gathering in Alabama, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending stories The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the girl as Kayla Mendenhall, AL.com reported. Authorities told the news site that Kayla and an adult family member were wrestling when a gun worn by the adult discharged. Kayla was shot in the upper leg and died at a hospital. Police declined to comment further on the investigation. 'It's just really difficult when a child is involved in something like this,” Leeds police Chief Ron Reaves told WBMA. “We really want to make sure we do things right.” Kayla played the trombone at Leeds Middle School, where she was a sixth-grade student, AL.com reported. 'She had never been in trouble (a) day of her life in school,'' superintendent John Moore told the news site. “She was a wonderful student, always had a smile. She was just clearly a ray of sunshine.' Counselors on Monday were helping students deal with Kayla’s death, according to WMBA. 'I heard a teacher describe her earlier as having a smile that could brighten any room,” assistant principal Wesley Graham told the news station. “I thought that was perfect because she always came in with a smile and was always positive.” Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.
  • Live updates: Hillary Clinton’s first live interview
    Live updates: Hillary Clinton’s first live interview
    Hillary Clinton will speak to Christiane Amanpour on CNN Tuesday afternoon in a live interview, according to the network. While Clinton has made several appearances since her defeat by President Donald Trump in November, the 2016 Democratic candidate for president has not had a one-on-one interview with a national news outlet. Read live updates below:
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.