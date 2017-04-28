Foster Poultry Farms has recalled approximately 131,880 pounds of frozen, breaded chicken patty products that may be contaminated with plastic material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday in a news release.

The recall was prompted by three consumer complaints, in which consumers said they found foreign material in the chicken patties. Foster Farms determined the foreign materials were pieces of clear, soft plastic that originated from packaging materials.

No reports of illness due to consumption of these products has been reported, according to FSIS.

The recalled items include 5-lb. bags containing 20 pieces of “FOSTER FARMS Chicken Patties BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best by date of 02/15/18. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33901” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Close Foster Farms recall Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The recalled items were shipped to distribution centers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Affairs at 800-338-8051.