Frito-Lay recalls jalapeno chips over salmonella concerns

Frito Lay is voluntarily recalling select brands of its jalepeno-flavored chips due to concerns of salmonella contamination.



The Food and Drug Administration's recall notice says the seasoning powder used on the chips is the target of the recall.



No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.





The recall affects products sold throughout the U.S. and includes the following:

All sizes of the following two products with a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box



The FDA advises consumers not to consume any of the products included in the recall. Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET or visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com for more information.