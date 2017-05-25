Listen Live
Business
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -  An 11-year-old is thanking a local business for surprising him with a gift that will help him with his own business this summer.

Q’yaron Godson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, has been hunting for a summer job.

Q’yaron Godson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was hunting for a summer job recently.

“I’m getting older, so I have to find something to do,” Q’yaron told WTVD. “I can’t just sit in the house and play all my life. I have to get outside and do something at least.”

He asked a local lawn care business if he could join their team but was turned down. But he refused to give up.

“If I can’t find a job, I’m going to make a job,” said Q’yaron.

He asked the business if they could help him find a used lawn mower, so he could mow lawns over the summer.

A local repairman learned about Q’yaron and was inspired to help.

“I just admired him for trying,” said William Moss, owner of Moss Small Engine Repair. “Most kids nowadays don’t want to do things like that.”

Moss and his wife bought Q’yaron a brand new lawn mower, weed whacker and gas cans to help him launch his small business.

Q’yaron was shocked and grateful for the surprise.

“I just want them to know that I’m very thankful to have everything I have now, and God bless them all,” said Q’yaron.

