Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
H 83°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
87°
Overcast
H 83° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 61°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 75° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Business
Man with Down syndrome on track to become millionaire businessman
Close

Man with Down syndrome on track to become millionaire businessman

Man with Down syndrome on track to become millionaire businessman
Photo Credit: Jan-Stefan Knick / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
File photo of colorful socks

Man with Down syndrome on track to become millionaire businessman

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: Jan-Stefan Knick / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

A 21-year-old entrepreneur is on his way to closing out the year with more than $1 million in revenue from his small business, and he just happens to have Down syndrome.

>> Read more trending news 

John Cronin, 21, of Huntington, New York, wanted to make people happy with colorful socks.

He told his father, Mark Cronin, about his idea, and together they set up an online store to sell socks. The company is called John’s Crazy Socks.

The company launched in December. The father-son duo decided to introduce “awareness” socks to support people with Down syndrome and autism. A portion of the proceeds from the business’ sales benefit the Special Olympics and the Autism Society of America.

ABC News reported that the company had its biggest month yet in March, earning more than $350,000 in revenue. They were featured on the website The Mighty in February, which helped propel their sales significantly. Overall, the company, which produces more than 850 sock styles, has earned more than $500,000 since its inception five months ago.

“It completely wiped us out,” said Mark Cronin.

This month, they hired more employees and moved to a larger space to accommodate the increased demand.

The father and son said they enjoy working together.

“Being John’s partner, seeing him come up the learning curve, is just wonderful. He works very hard,” Mark Cronin told ABC News.

RELATED: 18-year-old with Down syndrome launches modelling career 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    $600K worth of meth paste found on vases shipped from Mexico to Florida
    A Florida man is facing drug charges after police found pottery covered in $600,000 worth of methamphetamine paste at his Polk County mobile home.  >> Read more trending news Omar Palencia, 30, who police say arranged to have the drugs shipped to Florida, reportedly planned to cook the meth out of the pottery and sell it, WFLA-TV reported.  But Palencia’s plan went south after he unknowingly recruited an undercover deputy for help extracting the drugs, news outlets reported.  “In Mexico, they were dipped in liquid methamphetamine, and carefully, they placed small glass squares on the vase to make it appear to be this beautiful pottery,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA.  Authorities estimated the amount of meth on the three vases equaled about 10 kilos of drugs. Police said Palencia also had additional 101 grams of meth paste for “personal use.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Palencia faces multiple charges including trafficking in meth, possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Read more at here. 
  • JSO working to identify suspect caught on camera breaking into a gun store
    JSO working to identify suspect caught on camera breaking into a gun store
    They thankfully left empty-handed, but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down a suspect caught on surveillance video attempting to burglarize a local business.   Police say they responded to the Gun Gallery at 10268 Beach Boulevard in the early morning hours of March 29, 2017, in reference to an alarm.   The front glass door had been broken, but nothing inside had been taken.   We're told the business had installed burglar bars on the front door to prevent anyone from getting inside.
  • Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    They're calling it the 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'.   This weekend the Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart Charities and Malik's Gifts to offer FREE pet adoptions.   On Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, from 10 am to 4 pm, you can stop by the following locations to meet hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens:   -PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard  -PetSmart at 1956 3rd Street South in Jacksonville, Beach (Cats and kittens only)  -The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Boulevard   All pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.   Malik Johnson of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be sponsoring all the adoption fees through his charity, Malik's Gifts.   Johnson will also be available to meet the public at JHS from 11 am to 12 pm on Sunday, May 7th.
  • Republicans push GOP health overhaul bill through the House
    In a big legislative victory for GOP leaders in Congress and President Donald Trump, Republicans on Thursday muscled a bill through the House that would make major changes in the Obama health law, taking a first step to fulfill their campaign vow to repeal and replace Obamacare. The vote was 217-213, with 20 Republicans voting against the GOP measure. No Democrats crossed party lines to support the bill, as backers heralded their success. “Today is a historic day,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk. “This is the beginning of fixing America’s health care system.” “We have come up with a plan, with a strategy to save health care for the American people,” said Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL). Speaker Ryan: 'A lot of us having been waiting seven years to cast this vote' https://t.co/9L8UJVwUYi — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017 “We’re finally getting rid of this train wreck called Obamacare,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA). The vote came after weeks of negotiations among Republicans which produced several changes, allowing states to get a waiver to certain bedrock portions of the Obama health law. In an at times chippy debate on the House floor, Democrats denounced the GOP health care changes. “Trumpcare is another false promise,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH). “Tens of thousands of Americans will die if this bill passes,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI). “This is not how Washington is supposed to work,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL). Pelosi: 'Is there any caring in Trumpcare at all?' Calls from the House floor: 'No' https://t.co/yn6lM4e8MW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 4, 2017 A number of Republicans who wanted much more in the way of change still voted for the bill, encouraged by their leaders to move the process forward and on to the Senate. “This is a step in the right direction,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “I would like to do more, but we are where we are.” “It’s time to do this,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), a House Freedom Caucus member who had been a reluctant supporter of the initial GOP plan. “It’s this, or we get stuck with the Affordable Care Act forever,” Yoho added after a closed door meeting of GOP lawmakers.
  • Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    Teacher arrested after heroin found in purse at school 
    An Oklahoma second-grade teacher is facing drug and embezzlement charges after police found syringes containing heroin and other drugs inside her purse at school.  >> Read more trending news Police say Megan Sloan, 27, admitted bringing drugs and drug paraphernalia into Holmes Park Elementary School in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on Monday, according to KTUL-TV. Sloan allegedly had 13 syringes with heroin in some, methamphetamine and spoons to cook drugs, KJRH-TV reported.  She also admitted to stealing $125 worth of “field trip money” to pay for gas and drugs as well as pawning two school iPads.  Another teacher reported Sloan after seeing a conversation in Sloan’s open Facebook page about “using and selling heroin and pawning school property,” KTUL reported.  Sloan, who has been a teacher for two years, is charged with drug-related counts and one count of embezzlement. Read more at KTUL and KJRH. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.