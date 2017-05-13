Trident Seafoods Corp. has issued a voluntary recall of its frozen cod products because they may contain small pieces of plastic.
Consumption of the recalled products may pose a choking hazard or injury to the mouth, the FDA said.
The recall involves Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), Net Wt. 12 oz., UPC 0 28029 21048 4, according to the FDA recall notice.
Two lot numbers are included in the recall:
• Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018
• Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018
The recalled products were shipped to retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. The products were sold at Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw's, ShopRite, Sprouts, Supervalu and Woodman’s retailers.
There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products to date, according to the FDA.
Consumers should throw away the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase. For additional information consumers can call Trev Foley, consumer affairs manager, at 206-297-5825, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. PST, or email to trevf@tridentseafoods.com.
