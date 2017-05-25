Listen Live
Business
Woman sues Jelly Belly for not listing sugar as ingredient in its Sport Beans
Woman sues Jelly Belly for not listing sugar as ingredient in its Sport Beans

Woman sues Jelly Belly for not listing sugar as ingredient in its Sport Beans
Woman sues Jelly Belly for not listing sugar as ingredient in its Sport Beans

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard

A California woman has sued Jelly Belly, claiming it engaged in deceptive labeling and advertising practices by promoting its Sports Beans as a performance aid.

Jessica Gomez filed the class-action lawsuit earlier this year, according to Legal Newsline.

At the heart of Gomez's complaint is that the company used evaporated cane juice instead of sugar in the Sports Beans ingredients list. In 2016, the FDA issued a guidance urging companies not to substitute the term evaporated cane juice for sugar. However, the FDA recommendations are not legally binding, according to Forbes.

Gomez claimed she would not have bought the product if Jelly Belly had been truthful about the product’s ingredients instead of advertising that the Sports Beans are suitable for athletes and contain carbohydrates, electrolytes and vitamins. 

According to Forbes, Jelly Belly stated in a motion to dismiss that the lawsuit is "nonsense." The company defended its Sports Beans product, and said the sugar content is clearly stated on the label's Nutrition Facts panel.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Florida Congressional delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Jacksonville
    Florida Congressional delegation pushes for new fighter jets for Jacksonville
    Jacksonville is already one of five finalists being considered as the home base for new fighter jets, but now, the Congressional delegation is banding together to try to boost the odds. All of Florida’s two Senators and twenty-seven Representatives have signed on to a letter to the Air Force Secretary, advocating to bring the F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville.  The letter says Jacksonville is a “critical” strategic location, so ensuring the 125th Fighter Wing has the “most capable combat aircraft” is “in the interest of national security”. Lawmakers further say Jacksonville provides the lowest cost for taxpayer and is already set up with training infrastructure and airspace.  “Due to our nearby surrounding installations, Northeast Florida has unmatched quality of life opportunities for personnel and their families. Additionally, Jacksonville has uniquely taken great care in creating buffer zones and reducing encroachment issues,” the letter says.  The Air Force recently visited the 125th Fighter Wing as part of its review.  Five locations are being considered overall, with Jacksonville being the only one in Florida.  Florida’s Congressional delegation has banded together another time to advance military interests in Jacksonville. In March, all of the state’s lawmakers signed a letter to the Defense Secretary and Secretary of the Navy reviving the push to bring a nuclear carrier to Naval Station Mayport. Mayport was also selected in February to house the Navy’s new MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.  The F-35 program has faced criticism from President Trump, saying the costs were “out of control”.
  • Florida Congressional delegation makes new push for carrier-capable Mayport
    Florida Congressional delegation makes new push for carrier-capable Mayport
    Florida’s entire Congressional delegation is reviving the push to get a nuclear carrier to Naval Station Mayport. Both Senators and all 27 Representatives have signed a letter to Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley to ask for funding to support the buildout that would be needed to house a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier (CVN) locally. “While we understand the realities of the fiscal environment, our Navy overleverages risk to our carrier fleet by having only one CVN homeport on the Eastern seaboard,” the letter says. The letter cites a 2010 Quadrennial Defense Review which found Mayport should be CVN-capable. It further contains statements from prior Defense and Navy officials who have also supported the work.  “The Navy conducted a multi-year review process for developing CVN operational, maintenance, and support facilities and carefully weighed the strategic, operational, and environmental consequences before making its decision to bring CVN to Mayport as early as 2019. Despite these review processes, acknowledgment from senior leaders of the need for strategic dispersal, and multiple Government Accountability Office reports, this vital need is still unfulfilled,” the letter says. The authors say that strategic dispersal of CVNs is needed for national security, and that the cost to convert Mayport should not outweigh the risk to the fleet. “We appreciate your attention to this important matter and look forward to working with you to ensure the Department of Defense budget reflects the urgency of finally ensuring there is no longer a single point of failure in our eastern seaboard nuclear carrier homeporting strategy,” the letter says. Getting a carrier has long been a goal for the base, although the funding, training, and infrastructure needs have continually extended the timeline. When Naval Station Mayport was at a historically low level of ships- in large part because of the decommissioning of frigates- the Navy moved in an Amphibious Readiness Group consisting of the USS Iwo Jima, USS New York, and USS Fort McHenry. Mayport is also the East Coast homeport for the Littoral Combat Ships, which will mean a gradual increase in the number of local assets in the coming years. The letter was signed by all of the Florida delegation including: U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bill Nelson (D-FL), as well as U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Vern Buchanan (R-FL), Charlie Crist (D-FL), Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Alcee Hastings (D-FL), Al Lawson (D-FL), Brian Mast (R-FL), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Bill Posey (R-FL), Francis Rooney (R-FL), Thomas Rooney (R-FL), Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL), Dennis Ross (R-FL), John Rutherford (R-FL), Darren Soto (D-FL), Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL), Daniel Webster (R-FL) and Ted Yoho (R-FL).
  • Jupiter revealed: NASA mission finds swirling storms at poles, weird magnetic fields
    Jupiter revealed: NASA mission finds swirling storms at poles, weird magnetic fields
    NASA is learning some of the secrets of the largest planet in the solar system, revealing data Thursday from the space agency’s Juno mission to Jupiter. >> Read more trending news Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun, is a gas giant with an atmosphere mainly composed of helium and hydrogen, and characterized by towering clouds of ammonia and turbulent storms, including one that has raged for hundreds of years and is larger than Earth, known as the Great Red Spot. With the initial scientific information from Juno, researchers are realizing the planet is even more complex than scientists imagined.  The spacecraft’s camera, called the JunoCam, recorded images of Jupiter’s north and south poles that show colossus, swirling Earth-sized storms, knocking into each other as they rocket around the top and bottom of the planet. The storms covering the north pole are very different from those in the south, though. >> Related: Space travel is measured in light years, but what’s a light year anyway? “We’re puzzled as to how they could be formed, how stable the configuration is, and why Jupiter’s north pole doesn’t look like the south pole,” Juno’s principal investigator Scott Bolton said in a briefing about the new data. Bolton said it’s also unclear whether these are permanent storms at the poles. “We’re questioning whether this is a dynamic system, and are we seeing just one stage, and over the next year, we’re going to watch it disappear, or is this a stable configuration and these storms are circulating around one another,” Bolton said. Juno has also revealed new information about the planet’s irregular and lumpy magnetic field and its gaseous atmosphere. >> Related: Alien life possible on small Saturn moon, maybe on a Jupiter moon, too Researchers are hoping to learn more about the Giant Red Spot, too, one of the “most iconic features in the entire solar system. “If anybody is going to get to the bottom of what is going on below those mammoth swirling crimson cloud tops, it’s Juno and her cloud-piercing science instruments,” Bolton predicted. The Juno spacecraft launched on Aug. 5, 2011, and entered Jupiter’s orbit last summer on July 4. The results from Thursday’s briefing were collected in a Juno fly-by last August when the craft was within 2,600 miles of Jupiter’s cloud tops, NASA said.
  • Jacksonville harbor deepening project receives $17.5 million in federal funding
    Jacksonville harbor deepening project receives $17.5 million in federal funding
    The years-long push to deepen the Jacksonville harbor appears to be making progress.   The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is putting $17.5 million toward the project in its work plan, marking the first federal dollars committed to the project.   JAXPORT board chairman Jim Citrano explains why that's so significant.   'Since this is the first federal dollars going into the project, it pretty much ensures that the federal government believes in the project, has confidence in it, and will continue to fund it,' says Citrano.   The $17.5 million is designated for the initial phase of the project, which will ultimately deepen the shipping channel to 47 feet.   That additional depth is required to accommodate today's larger ships from Asia.   Citrano says, 'The whole Eastern coast of the United States, particularly in the Southeast, below Norfolk, is going to start to receive shipping traffic from the Pacific Rim that hasn't been able to come here before.'   According to a release from the Jacksonville Port Authority, JAXPORT has recorded an average of 21 percent year-over-year growth in Asian cargo volumes during each of the past five years. With this initial funding, Citrano says the project can begin later this year or early 2018.
  • What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    Deep beneath an icy Norwegian mountain, above the Arctic Circle, lies the largest concentration of agricultural diversity on Earth. >> Read more trending news The Svelbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday” vault or bank, is designed to save the world’s crops and plants if disaster strikes. Recently, after water flooded the facility and questions about the threat of climate change arose, the Norwegian government decided to plan a redesign of the vault’s structure. >> Related: ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost Here are seven things to know about the vault: What is the purpose of the vault? If disease pandemics, asteroid crashes, climate change or any other global catastrophes were to ensue, the seeds stored in the Global Seed Vault could be the source for humans to regrow the crops needed for survival. But the vault was actually intended as a secure storage space for samples of other crop and plant collections at risk. Where is it? ﻿>> Related: Get the best view of the total eclipse﻿ The vault is located on the Arctic tundra island of Spitsbergen in Svalbard, Norway. The icy mountain housing the Seed Vault is called “Platåberget,” or “plateau mountain” in English, according the Crop Trust. The vault is about 400 feet deep inside the mountain. What does it store? More than 930,000 varieties of food crops are stored in the Global Seed Vault. It has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples with each sample containing about 500 seeds, so, according to the CropTrust, a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the vault. One room in the vault houses seeds for more than 150,000 different varieties of wheat. >> Related: Arctic ice shrinking to lowest levels ever for third straight year How much did the vault cost to build? The Global Seed Vault, which opened in 2008 was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on behalf of the Kingdom of Norway and reportedly cost approximately $9 million to build. Who is in charge? The Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), Nordic Gene Bank (NordGen) and an international advisory council help manage the facility, its funding and operations. Read more here.  
The Latest News Videos

