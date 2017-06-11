Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 85
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 85° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 85° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 85° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 84° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Adam West's TV sidekick, Burt Ward, shares heartbreaking reaction to his co-star's death
Close

Adam West's TV sidekick, Burt Ward, shares heartbreaking reaction to his co-star's death

Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman’ Dies at 88

Adam West's TV sidekick, Burt Ward, shares heartbreaking reaction to his co-star's death

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Following the sudden passing of “Batman” actor Adam West, the man who spent years by his side playing the role of Robin took time to remember his beloved friend.

>> Adam West, 'Batman' TV star, dies at 88

“I am devastated at the loss of one my very dearest friends,” Ward said in a statement, according to Variety. “Adam and I had a special friendship for more than 50 years. We shared some of the most fun times of our lives together. Our families have deep love and respect for each other. This is a terribly unexpected loss of my lifelong friend. I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman; that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Knight.”

>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017

>> Read more trending news

The close friends reportedly last saw each other two weeks ago when they traveled to an autograph signing on the East Coast together. After a friendship that lasted half a century, it’s no surprise that Ward is heartbroken by the loss.

Related

Adam West, 'Batman' TV star,  dies at 88

Photos: Notable deaths 2017

Burt Ward (left) as Robin and Adam West as Batman discuss their next move against Gotham City's supervillains on the set of the Batman television show (1966-1968). | Location: on the Batman set.
Close

Burt Ward and Adam West

Photo Credit: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive
Burt Ward (left) as Robin and Adam West as Batman discuss their next move against Gotham City's supervillains on the set of the Batman television show (1966-1968). | Location: on the Batman set.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Tony Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is hosting, who is presenting?
    Tony Awards 2017: What time, what channel, who is hosting, who is presenting?
    It’s Broadway’s big night as the theater community prepares for the 71st annual Tony Awards.  The ceremony, broadcast from Radio City Music Hall, will feature performances from nominees, along with celebrity presenters and a few surprises, according to organizers. Here’s what you need to know about the ceremony. When is the ceremony? Sunday, June 11, 2017 What time does it start? The awards ceremony begin at 8 p.m. EDT. The red carpet special airs on the Tony Awards website at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Nordstrom.com is live streaming red carpet arrivals from 5:30-7 p.m. What channel is it on? The ceremony airs on CBS. Live streamed? You can watch online if you subscribe to CBS All Access. Who is hosting? Academy Award and Tony winner Kevin Spacey will host the show. Who is presenting? Celebrity presenters for the evening include: Scott Bakula, Sara Bareilles, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Bloom, Glenn Close, Brian d’Arcy James, Cynthia Erivo, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Whoopi Goldberg, Jonathan Groff, Mark Hamill, Taraji P. Henson, Christopher Jackson, Allison Janney, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Nick Kroll, John Legend, John Lithgow, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Mulaney, David Oyelowo, Chazz Palminteri, Sarah Paulson, Lea Salonga, Tom Sturridge, Tommy Tune, Olivia Wilde, and 2017 Tony nominees Sally Field, Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt. Who will be performing during the Ceremony? According to organizers, performances will include numbers from the casts of “Bandstand,” “Come From Away,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Falsettos,” “Groundhog Day The Musical,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Miss Saigon,” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” and “War Paint,” along with additional performances by The Radio City Rockettes and Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr.  Who is nominated? Here is a list of the nominees. Best Play: “A Doll’s House, Part 2” “Indecent” “Oslo” “Sweat” Best Musical: “Come From Away” “Dear Evan Hansen” “Groundhog Day The Musical” “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Best Book of a Musical: “Come From Away” — Irene Sankoff and David Hein “Dear Evan Hansen” — Steven Levenson “Groundhog Day The Musical” — Danny Rubin “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Dave Malloy Best Original Score: “Come From Away” — Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein “Dear Evan Hansen” — Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul “Groundhog Day The Musical” — Music & Lyrics: Tim Minchin “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” — Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy Best Revival of a Play: “August Wilson’s Jitney” “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” “Present Laughter” “Six Degrees of Separation” Best Revival of a Musical: “Falsettos” “Hello, Dolly!” “Miss Saigon”  Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg” Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation” Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter” Jefferson Mays, “Oslo” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett, “The Present” Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo” Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie” Laura Linney, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, “Falsettos” Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day The Musical” David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!” Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Christine Ebersole, “War Paint” Patti LuPone, “War Paint” Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!” Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, “Oslo” Danny DeVito, “Arthur Miller’s The Price” Nathan Lane, “The Front Page” Richard Thomas, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” John Douglas Thompson, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day, “Sweat” Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Michelle Wilson, “Sweat” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!” Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen” Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos” Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!” Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos” Jenn Colella, “Come From Away” Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen” Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia” Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Gallo, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong” Douglas W. Schmidt, “The Front Page” Michael Yeargan, “Oslo” Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day The Musical” David Korins, “War Paint” Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!” Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter” Toni-Leslie James, “August Wilson’s Jitney” David Zinn, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho, “Anastasia” Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!” Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Catherine Zuber, “War Paint” Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent” Jane Cox, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Donald Holder, “Oslo” Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley, “Come From Away” Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!” Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen” Best Direction of a Play: Sam Gold, “A Doll’s House, Part 2” Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “August Wilson’s Jitney” Bartlett Sher, “Oslo” Daniel Sullivan, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes” Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent” Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away” Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen” Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day The Musical” Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!” Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand” Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day The Musical” Kelly Devine, “Come From Away” Denis Jones, “Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical” Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Best Orchestrations: Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand” Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!” Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen” Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” Recipients of Awards and Honors in Non-competitive Categories Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: James Earl Jones Special Tony Award: Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter” Regional Theatre Tony Award: Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, Texas Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Baayork Lee Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre: Nina Lannan and Alan Wasser    
  • Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    A North Carolina math teacher is accused of having sexual contact with multiple students. >> Watch the news report here Erin McAuliffe, a 25-year-old math teacher from Rocky Mount, reportedly was fired from her job at Rocky Mount Preparatory School after accusations surfaced that she had sexual contact with three students away from school grounds. >> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time According to Raleigh's WNCN, McAuliffe was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot She reportedly was fired from her job May 8 and was officially charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor by June 8. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says “I was really surprised,” Felicia Russel told the station after learning of the allegations. “I thought that women teachers were getting smarter and better.” >> Read more trending news McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond. She will have her first day in court on Monday.
  • Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident
    Street sweeper in Florida killed in accident
    Rescuers say a street sweeper who was trying to clear something from the machine accidentally became entangled in it and was killed early Saturday. It happened in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Jacksonville. Witnesses reported hearing the man crying for help. >> Read more trending news By the time rescuers arrived, he had already died of his injuries. Police say the victim was in his late 40s or early 50s. His name has not been released. An investigator from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was at the scene investigating.
  • Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    Trump looks to Congress to move on legislative agenda
    As President Donald Trump on Friday declared himself vindicated over questions related to the probe of election meddling by Russia, he again signaled that he’s ready to focus on his legislative agenda, which has presented GOP lawmakers with a struggle on some fronts in the Congress. Asked about Russia, Mr. Trump said it is time “to get back to running our great country,” as he signaled his concerns about jobs, trade deficits and more at a joint news conference with the President of Romania. Here’s an update on where the Trump-GOP agenda stands on Capitol Hill: 1. Senate GOP talks continue on health care. As in the House, the work on a bill to overhaul the Obama health law is taking place in the Senate mainly behind closed doors. More than a month after the House passed a health bill, that measure was finally sent to the Senate this past week, after the Senate Parliamentarian decided that it had no fatal rules violations under the expedited procedures known as “budget reconciliation.” Democrats, who are on the outside looking in, are trying to put some heat on the GOP for developing a revised Senate version in private. Sen. Clare McCaskill (D-MO) led that charge in recent days. 'Will there be a hearing on the health care proposal?' Senator @clairecmc asked today in the Finance Cmte. You should watch: #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/rmKB0rGnTM — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) June 9, 2017 2. Some conservatives remain unhappy with the work. Because budget reconciliation places constraints on what Republicans do to change the Obama health law, there are some in the GOP were continue to grumble that is not going to be ‘repeal and replace.’ For now, no GOP Senator has said they will refuse to get on board with the Republican plan, but there are outside conservative groups who continue to make it known that they don’t like what’s happening. It’s still not clear when there will be a final Republican bill unveiled and/or when there will be a vote in the Senate. “I’m tired of Republicans promising they would repeal Obamacare and then negotiating to keep it.” – @DavidMMcintosh — Club for Growth (@club4growth) June 10, 2017 3. House approves big rollback in 2010 Wall Street reforms. Overshadowed by the tumult over James Comey’s testimony in the Senate, the House quietly on Thursday approved a sweeping bill that rolls back a big chunk of the financial reforms undertaken by Democrats after the 2008 Wall Street collapse. While it was certainly a big success for Republicans, the GOP plan could well be dead on arrival in the Senate, where the GOP will need 60 votes. Democrats had 60 votes when they approved the Dodd-Frank law back in 2010, avoiding any filibuster. Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017 4. Infrastructure week doesn’t mean infrastructure details. This past week, the White House spent several days focusing on President Trump’s plans to spur new construction of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. On Friday morning, Mr. Trump vowed to cut all sorts of red tape that goes along with new projects – that’s something the Executive Branch can do, without Congress. As for how much money the President would spend – and where it comes from – there is still no Trump Infrastructure bill, and the White House says don’t expect on until after Labor Day – and it’s not clear if it can get through the Congress, as there are some Republicans wary of such plans, worried they sound like an Obama stimulus law. More speeches from Trump this week on #infrastructure, but still no bill?Why would anyone think Trump is late on sending it to Congress? pic.twitter.com/dMo0VSzNsp — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 3, 2017 5. Tax bill details also on hold until fall. If you are hoping to find out what the White House wants to do with the intricate details of re-writing the tax code, officials made clear that won’t happen until after Labor Day as well. One other question that wasn’t really answered in recent days was whether this measure would evolve from tax reform to tax cuts – as the Trump Administration still hasn’t given a hard answer on whether the plan will be revenue neutral, or raise the deficit by emphasizing tax cuts that are not offset elsewhere in the budget. Senior WH aide Marc Short says plan is to introduce tax reform bill after Labor Day; Speaker Ryan initially wanted to pass it by August — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 6, 2017 Congress works the next three weeks in June, and then takes a week off for the July Fourth break.
  • Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
    Belmont Stakes 2017: What time, what channel, who is racing, what are the odds?
    The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes – the third jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown -- is set for Saturday. The race, known as the “test of champions,” is the oldest of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.  There is no run for the Triple Crown this year. In fact, neither the winner of the Kentucky Derby nor the winner of the Preakness is running in the race. Here’s what you need to know about the 2017 Belmont Stakes.  When is the 2017 Belmont Stakes? The race is on Saturday, June 10. Where is it run? The Belmont Stakes is held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. How long is the track? The track at Belmont is 1 ½ miles long. Who runs in it? The race is open to 3-year-old thoroughbreds.  What time is the Belmont Stakes?  The race is scheduled to start at 6:50 p.m., ET. Pre-race coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET. What channel is it on? NBC is broadcasting the race. You can find your NBC channel  by clicking here.  Live stream?  NBC Sports Live Extra is live streaming the race. Here are the post positions for the 2017 Belmont Stakes  Twisted Tom  Tapwrit  Gormley  J Boys Echo  Hollywood Handsome  Lookin at Lee  Irish War Cry  Senior Investment  Meantime  Multiplier  Epicharis  Patch  What are the odds? As of Thursday, here are the odds on the race. Irish War Cry: 3-1 Epicharis: 7-2 Lookin At Lee: 11-2 Senior Investment: 13-2 Tapwrit: 15-2 Gormley: 12-1 Meantime: 14-1 J Boys Echo: 16-1 Multiplier: 16-1 Twisted Tom: 20-1 Patch: 25-1 Hollywood Handsome: 33-1  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.