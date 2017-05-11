Listen Live
Entertainment
Adults can relive youth with 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' camp
Adults can relive youth with 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' camp
Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 3: The Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards Sign at Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA, April 3, 2004 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk Cox Media Group
NORFOLK, Va. -  If you had a dream about racing through the Nickelodeon’s Hidden Temple, but never made the cut to be on the show, now is your chance.

Norfolk, Virginia, is offering a summer camp as part of National Outdoor Recreation Month that will allow adults to relive their glory days and it will be themed to “Legends of the Hidden Temple” television show, WVEC reported.

Campers will choose between teams like the Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas or Purple Parrots as they compete for prizes in competitions like Wave Runner, Did you Eat your Wheaties and Mocking Jay, WVEC reported.

There will also be relay races and obstacle courses. 

For more information, visit the camp’s Facebook page.

