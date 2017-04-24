Amber Heard, Elon Musk are officially together?

There’s been talk of actress Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk being romantically linked, but this weekend the pair made it “social media official.”

>> Read more trending news

Johnny Depp’s ex has hooked up with the Tesla founder, and they were caught on film together in Australia, People reported.

Heard is in the land down under, filming “Aquaman.”

The pair have been at events at the same time over the past few months.

In March, they both attended a screening of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and were both at the same hotel in Miami, but were not spotted spending time together, according to People.

This weekend is the first time they posted on social media that they were together, according to Mashable.

Heard posted a photo of the pair with Musk sporting a lipstick kiss on his cheek.

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

Musk also posted a similar photo on his Instagram account.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Heard finalized her divorce with Depp in January after filing in May. Musk filed for divorce from his wife in January 2015, People reported.