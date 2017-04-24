Listen Live
Entertainment
Amber Heard, Elon Musk are officially together?
Amber Heard, Elon Musk are officially together?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Getty Images

There’s been talk of actress Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk being romantically linked, but this weekend the pair made it “social media official.”

Johnny Depp’s ex has hooked up with the Tesla founder, and they were caught on film together in Australia, People reported.

Heard is in the land down under, filming “Aquaman.”

The pair have been at events at the same time over the past few months. 

In March, they both attended a screening of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and were both at the same hotel in Miami, but were not spotted spending time together, according to People.

This weekend is the first time they posted on social media that they were together, according to Mashable.

Heard posted a photo of the pair with Musk sporting a lipstick kiss on his cheek.

 

Cheeky

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Musk also posted a similar photo on his Instagram account.

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Heard finalized her divorce with Depp in January after filing in May. Musk filed for divorce from his wife in January 2015, People reported

The Latest News Headlines

  • 50,000 bees found in 9-foot long beehive under roof of AZ home
    A giant 9-foot long beehive with some 50,000 bees inside was discovered under the eaves and in the attic of a guest house on a property in Tucson, Arizona. >> Read more trending news Homeowner Cindy Stewart called in bee experts to help relocate the massive hive of Africanized honey bees last week, according to KOLD-TV. Stewart said trying to handle the colony by herself seemed risky. 'They're very aggressive, and they can sting you more than once,' she told KOLD. Stewart got help from American Bee Control’s Greg Denker, who said it took at least a year for a hive to grown that big. 'This is a bee hive that has been undisturbed by people for a long time, so it's grown very large,” Denker said. The agency is relocating the Stewart’s bees to hives and bee boxes in southern Arizona.   
  • Nintendo’s NES Classic on sale at Best Buy for Monday only
    Best Buy announced Sunday that it will sell Nintendo's NES Classic for one day only on Monday. The game system has been discontinued by Nintendo, and Best Buy says it has only “limited quantities” available for sale. According to the chain, customers can buy only one NES Classic, and it is on a first come, first-served basis. There will be a ticketing system for those who are waiting in line when the stores open. There will be only as many tickets as there are games, the chain said. The NES Classic was released last year and has a retro game unit look. It sold for $60. You can find out when your local Best Buy opens by clicking here.
  • 7 things to know now: Confederate monuments coming down; O'Reilly on podcast; Obama to speak
    Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Monuments removed: Workers in New Orleans began removing Confederate monuments around the city early Monday. Trucks arrived around 1:30 a.m. at the first of four monuments the city is taking down. City officials say some protesting the removal of the statues have made death threats. According to The Associated Press, workers inspecting one of the monuments before it was to be removed were wearing flak jackets and helmets. 2. Arkansas executions: Arkansas plans to execute two people on Monday night, the first double execution to take place in the United States in more than 16 years. If the executions take place, Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, both convicted of murder, would be the second and third inmates put to death in the state this month. Arkansas officials say they intend to execute eight inmates before the end of the month when one of the drugs it uses for lethal injections expires. 3. O’Reilly’s podcast: Bill O’Reilly, the ousted Fox News commentator, will resume his “No Spin News” podcast on Monday, according to an announcement on his personal website. The podcast is set for 7 p.m. and is available to premium subscribers of his website. Fox dropped O’Reilly last week after he was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women. 4. A busy week: Saturday marks President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, and this week could be one of the toughest for the administration. The president has promised to unveil an outline of proposed tax cuts, to work to push along a new health care bill and to manage a budget deadline that could shut down the government on Friday. Trump is also expected to sign an executive order on energy this week. 5. Moran dies: Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on the 1970’s show “Happy Days,” died over the weekend. Moran was found dead on Saturday in Corydon, Indiana. No cause of death was given, and an autopsy is planned. Moran was 56. And one more Former President Barack Obama will make his first public appearance since leaving office in January when he speaks to university students Monday in Chicago. According to a spokesman for Obama, he plans to begin a series of speeches across the United States and in Europe.  In case you missed it   
  • Wildfire near Southside Estates 80 percent contained
    Firefighters have contained a large wildfire at 80 percent Saturday in a Southside Jacksonville neighborhood, the Florida Forest Service said. The wildfire burned 14 acres in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Leon Road, said area fire supervisor for Duval County Victor Taylor. No homes have been damaged but up to fifteen homes were threatened by the fire. Five bulldozers were dispatched, the Florida Forest Service said. A Florida Forest Service helicopter poured 11 buckets of water on top of the fire. All lanes of Anniston Road between Atlantic Boulevard and Fraser Road were closed due to the wildfire, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The lanes are now reopened. Jacksonville fire rescue said eight engines, five tankers, three brush tanks, three chiefs and one rescue chief were at the scene
  • Update: Two arrested in Fort Caroline shooting
    Two men are arrested in a brazen Fort Caroline shooting in broad daylight. Jacksonville police have arrested 19 year-old Terry Campbell and 24 year-old Michael Butler on charges of attempted murder. Police were in the area of Townshend and Fort Caroline working undercover Wednesday afternoon when they heard gunshots. According to a police report, Campbell fired shots from a black pistol at Butler.  They say a blue Chevrolet Impala then drove up and Butler began shooting at Campbell.  Police say Campbell fled on foot and Butler fled in the Chevrolet Impala. No one was hurt.
The Latest News Videos

