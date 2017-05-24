Listen Live
Entertainment
Ariana Grande cancels tour stops following Manchester explosion
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur
Ariana Grande performs during her New York Dangerous Woman Tour stop. The singer's management said performances have been suspended through June 5 following an explosion near Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured 64 others. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records)

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur

Days after an explosion near Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured 64 others, Ariana Grande has suspended performances for her Dangerous Woman Tour through June 5.

The Associated Press reported that the singer’s management team made the decision in wake of the bombing.

>> Read more trending news

TMZ reported that Grande’s management issued the following statement:

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.

“The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.

“Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

Grande is reportedly back in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, as she grapples with the incident that affected her fans. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source says the singer is “an absolute wreck” following the bombing. 

Related: Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

“She cares more about her fans than anything,” the source said.

The Associated Press reported that the father of  Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old man who police said detonated a suicide bomb Monday night at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, has been arrested in Libya. A spokesman for Libya’s anti-terrorism Special Deterrent force told The AP one of Abedi's brothers was detained in Libya Tuesday.

Related

Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now

Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

Manchester explosion: Ariana Grande's mother reportedly helps fans to safety 

Ariana Grande back in Florida hometown after concert bombing
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Ariana Grande cancels tour stops following Manchester explosion
    Ariana Grande cancels tour stops following Manchester explosion
    Days after an explosion near Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured 64 others, Ariana Grande has suspended performances for her Dangerous Woman Tour through June 5. The Associated Press reported that the singer’s management team made the decision in wake of the bombing. >> Read more trending news TMZ reported that Grande’s management issued the following statement: “Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. “The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.” Grande is reportedly back in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, as she grapples with the incident that affected her fans. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source says the singer is “an absolute wreck” following the bombing.  Related: Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert “She cares more about her fans than anything,” the source said. The Associated Press reported that the father of  Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old man who police said detonated a suicide bomb Monday night at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, has been arrested in Libya. A spokesman for Libya’s anti-terrorism Special Deterrent force told The AP one of Abedi's brothers was detained in Libya Tuesday.
  • 2017 Jacksonville Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday
    2017 Jacksonville Jazz Festival kicks off Thursday
    Excitement is in the air.   The 2017 Jacksonville Jazz Festival kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, May 25th, and will continue through Memorial Day weekend.   The festival will feature more than 40 performers, three stages, and a vibrant street festival atmosphere.   The three stages include the Swingin' State at the corner of Main and West Adams streets, the Groovin' Stage at Hemming Park, and the Breezin' Stage at the Jacksonville Landing.   The festival hours are as follows:  - Thursday, May 25: 6 – 10 p.m. (Piano Competition Only)  - Friday, May 26: 4 p.m. – midnight  - Saturday, May 27: 1 p.m. – midnight  - Sunday, May 28: 1 – 11 p.m.   But while the festival doesn't kick off until Thursday, drivers can expect closures to start on Wednesday.   Closures include:  - Duval Street closure from Hogan Street to Laura Street  - Adams Street closure from Hogan Street to Ocean Street  - Laura Street closure from Church Street to Bay Street  - Closure of east lane only of Hogan Street from Monroe Street to Duval Street  - Monroe Street from Hogan Street to Main Street  - Duval Street closure from Main Street to Ocean Street  - Monroe Street closure from Main Street to Ocean Street  - Main Street closure from Church Street to Forsyth Street   The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is free and open to the public.   For more information on festival details, check out JaxJazzFest.com.
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and dozens injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Magic mushrooms are ‘safest drugs’ for recreational use, scientists say  
    Magic mushrooms are ‘safest drugs’ for recreational use, scientists say  
    The hallucinogenic drug psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, are the “safest drugs” for recreational use, according to the annual Global Drug Survey. The study, which surveyed more than 120,000 people in 50 countries, found that those using psychedelic mushrooms needed significantly fewer emergency medical visits than those using other drugs like cocaine, MDMA, LSD and even alcohol. >> Read more trending news “The rate is considerably lower than with LSD, presumably because of intrinsic safety of magic mushrooms (the greatest risk is picking the wrong type),” according to the survey. The research scientists also found those using mushrooms were better prepared for drug use. “People who use psychedelics are generally very sensible and show some of the best preparation and adoption of harm reduction practices of any drug,” according to the study. However, the founder of the Global Drug Survey, Adam Winstock, told the Guardian that magic mushrooms are not without risks and can cause confusion or panic attacks.  “Combined use with alcohol and use with risky, unfamiliar settings increase the risks of harm, most commonly accidental injury, panic and short-lived confusion, disorientation and fears of losing one’s mind,” Winstock said. People in Columbia, New Zealand, Norway and Mexico, respectively, were most likely to grow or pick their own mushrooms, according to the survey.
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 119 others, authorities said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police have released the name of the man they think was behind the terrorist attack. Fox News reported that the suspected suicide bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, died at the scene after “detonating an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack, the AP reported. Police said Wednesday that they had arrested three more people. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert as more names of the dead were released.  >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
