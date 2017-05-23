Listen Live
Entertainment
Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert
Close

Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

At least 20 Dead After Explosion Near Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, England -  Ariana Grande took to social media Monday night to express her sorrow over a deadly explosion that killed at least 19 people and injured more than 50 after her concert at England's Manchester Arena.

>> Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"Broken," tweeted he pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

>> See the tweet here

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement.

>> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England

"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," he wrote.

>> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

>> See the post here

According to The Associated Press, the blast, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. after Grande's show, is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Read more here.

Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England

Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

    Ariana Grande took to social media Monday night to express her sorrow over a deadly explosion that killed at least 19 people and injured more than 50 after her concert at England's Manchester Arena. >> Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 'Broken,' tweeted he pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words.' >> See the tweet here Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Manchester explosion: Here's what we know about the victims 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here According to The Associated Press, the blast, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. after Grande's show, is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said. >> Read more trending news Read more here.
