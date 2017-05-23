Ariana Grande took to social media Monday night to express her sorrow over a deadly explosion that killed at least 19 people and injured more than 50 after her concert at England's Manchester Arena.

>> Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"Broken," tweeted he pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

>> See the tweet here

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement.

>> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England



"Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack," he wrote.

>> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

>> See the post here

According to The Associated Press, the blast, which occurred about 10:30 p.m. after Grande's show, is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

>> Read more trending news



Read more here.