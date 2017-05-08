Listen Live
Entertainment
Photo Credit: Michael Buckner
LOS ANGELES, CA - Bill Maher speaks onstage at the Cinema For Peace event benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles held at Montage Hotel on January 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Maher is being critized for saying crude remarks about Ivanka Trump. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For J/P Haitian Relief Organization and Cinema For Peace)

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Michael Buckner

Bill Maher has angered supporters of President Donald Trump by making a remark suggesting the president has a sexual relationship with his daughter, Ivanka.

Maher made the remark Friday on his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher.” The comment came days after Stephen Colbert made a crude remark about a homosexual relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maher was speaking to New York magazine's Gabriel Sherman on Friday when he told the joke that included a lewd hand gesture.

People on social media were quick to express anger.

The FCC is investigating complaints against Colbert because his comment was made on CBS, a public broadcasting station.

Maher’s HBO show would not fall under those FCC regulations. 

 

