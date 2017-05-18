Bill O'Reilly, Glenn Beck teaming up for radio program

Former Fox News hosts Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck will join forces for a new spot to be broadcast on the conservative network The Blaze.

O’Reilly will be featured as a guest on Beck’s radio show each week for an unknown amount of time.

“We’re going to do that every Friday until Beck gets tired of me,” O’Reilly said Monday on his “No Spin News” podcast. “And it’s a good outlet for me to, you know, discuss things back and forth with Beck, who’s a good friend. We don’t agree on everything, but it’s very lively.”

Beck extended the invitation for O’Reilly to join his show last week.



“I would like you to work for The Blaze,” Beck said during his radio show. “I could not get the cable coverage by myself because I’m not powerful enough, unless you have a giant corporation behind you. If we could unite our powers for good, as opposed to evil -- but that’s another conversation.”

O’Reilly and Beck were both let go from Fox under controversial circumstances. O’Reilly was ousted from “The O’Reilly Factor” in April after accusations of sexual harassment. Beck was released from the Fox network in 2011 after advertisers began pulling their spots in response to Beck’s increased use of inflammatory rhetoric.

Close Glenn Beck Photo Credit: Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images Las Vegas, Nevada, media commentator Glenn Beck speaks before Republican presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz at a rally at the Durango Hills Community Center in anticipation of the Nevada Caucus. (Photo by: Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images)

Beck, who previously worked with O’Reilly at Fox on an “O’Reilly Factor” segment called “At Your Beck and Call,” said he doesn’t believe the allegations against O’Reilly are true.

“He had access to very beautiful women (at Fox),” Beck said. “We never saw him utter a word that was even blue humor. He was so buttoned up when he was around us, I find these charges hard to believe.”

The Blaze, founded by Beck, made headlines in March when Beck, who is anti-abortion, fired political commentator Tomi Lahren after she voiced pro-choice opinions on “The View.”

