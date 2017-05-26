Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Few Clouds
H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    67°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 94° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Entertainment
Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and other celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral
Close

Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and other celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

Chris Cornell - Fast Facts

Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl and other celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell was laid to rest at a funeral service Friday in Los Angeles.

Cornell died of a suicide by hanging at his MGM Grand Detroit hotel room at May 17, only hours after he performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. He was 52.

>> Read more trending news

Cornell's wife, Vicky Karayiannis, and their daughter, Toni Cornell, were at the service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the musician was buried.

USA Today reported that Cornell’s bandmates, Soungarden drummer Matt Cameron and guitarist Kim Thayil, as well as Audioslave co-founder Tom Morello, delivered eulogies.

Related: PHOTOS: Celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

Actors Brad Pitt, Fred Armisen, Josh Brolin and James Franco attended the service.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Soundgarden’s music played outside the gates of the cemetery before the service.

Other notable rockers at the funeral included Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, of the Foo Fighters; Dave Navarro, Metallica members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; and Joe Walsh of the Eagles.

Chris Pizzello/AP
Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Close

Celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello/AP
Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Gavin Rosdale, lead singer of the band Bush, was at the funeral. On Wednesday, he wrote a tribute to Cornell in a post on Billboard.com

“With Chris, there was this innate, beautiful melody and beautiful words that anyone with any degree of sensitivity could relate to and did,” he said of Cornell’s singing voice.

Karayiannis wrote an open letter that was posted by Billboard Wednesday in which she spoke to her husband.

Related: Chris Cornell's widow shares heartbreaking open letter to late husband

“We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night,” the letter read in part. “I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you.” she wrote.

Cornell is survived by his wife and three children.

Related

PHOTOS: Celebrities pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    ﻿UPDATE May 26, 8:00 p.m. The Washington Post reported Friday that in December Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner discussed setting a up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin. Kushner, according to the report, asked Kislyak about using Russia’s diplomatic facilities to prevent monitoring of the discussions. The White House disclosed the meeting in March, but people familiar with the matter told The Post the meeting is of investigative interest. The White House has not returned requests for comment. ﻿ORIGINAL STORY: Is Jared Kushner, the senior White House official, a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign? Thursday, The Post reported that Jared Kushner is under investigation “because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians,” citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation. >> Read more trending news  Investigators are looking specifically at meetings held by Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law as well as an adviser, as part of their investigation into Russia’s pull in the 2016 election, The Post reported. Kushner has said that he will cooperate with the federal investigators, The Associated Press reported. In a statement released by attorney Jamie Gorelick, “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” >> RELATED: Who are the key players in the Russia/Trump saga? The FBI and the Congressional oversight committee, in addition to other Congressional panels, are looking into what role, if any, Russia had in the 2016 presidential election. The Post and the AP said that the investigation does not mean that Kushner himself is a suspect of a crime. Last week, The Washington Post has reported that Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report. The source was not named, but was described as someone close to Trump in the story that was originally released minutes after Trump and his advisors departed for his first overseas trip as president.
  • Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Police say a metro Atlanta couple locked the woman’s 86-year-old mother in her room and used furniture to block the door. Katie Son and her husband are both charged with cruelty to an elderly person. Officers say 86-year-old Bong Le managed to escape out a front window. She was found a couple of blocks away, wrapped in a blanket and sitting under a tree. Investigators say she smelled like urine and feces. >> Read more trending news Her daughter and son-in-law, who are now out on bond, said they were just trying to protect her from herself. Son said “no” when asked if she locked her mother up. Gwinnett County Police Department said officers found tables, chairs and other items stacked high against the door of the downstairs bedroom in the home. “It looked quite unusual,” Cpl. Michele Pihera said. But Son said it was all to keep her mother safe and that when she and her husband went to work each day at a nail salon, her mother couldn’t be trusted alone in the house. “They told our officers that the reason they had stacked up the furniture was to prevent the mother from going into the kitchen to access the stove or access any kitchen utensils,” Pihera said. Deputies still have questions. “It’s very possible they were trying to prevent her from getting into the food or any kind of items to eat,” Pihera said, adding that the state of the room was disturbing. “They found human feces and what looked like human urine that looked like it had been smeared into the carpet or never even cleaned up,” she said. She said that, combined with the furniture, led to the arrests. “You combine the lack of access to food and water and the living conditions and that’s what led our detectives to take out warrants for their arrests,” Pihera said. Neighbors didn’t want to talk about what happened, but said they recognized Le as the woman who didn’t really have a memory and would get lost easily. She’s now in a hospital. Her daughter and son-in-law have been ordered not to go near her.
  • JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”
    JSO searching for man missing under “unusual circumstances”
    UPDATE: JSO announced on May 26th that Peterson had returned to his home in Texas and is no longer considered missing. === Jacksonville police are asking for your help tracking down a man who hasn’t been seen for almost a month.  JSO says there are “some unusual circumstances” around the disappearance of 47-year-old James Daniel Peterson Jr., which is why they’re asking the community to help locate him. They are not yet providing more details about the exact circumstances.  Peterson was last seen Thursday, April 20th. He was driving his black, four door 2014 Dodge Ram Truck 1500 with a Texas tag DNJ5179. The photo array at the top of this story was provided by JSO and shows Peterson’s truck in the rear facing view, but a stock photo in the front facing view.  Peterson is described as a white male, 5’8”, 275 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.  If you have any information on Peterson’s whereabouts since April 20th, you’re asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
  • About 700 gallons of gasoline spilled, after crash in Baldwin
    About 700 gallons of gasoline spilled, after crash in Baldwin
    It caused problems for Baldwin drivers Friday afternoon.   A crash involving a fuel tanker and a 6-wheeled work truck on I-10, just a few miles west of US 301, tied up traffic for hours.   Sgt. Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol, tells WOKV, 'The work truck overturned and went into the side of the trailer of the fuel tanker, and ruptured one of the bladders in that tanker. Due to this rupture, about 700 gallons of gasoline was leaked from that trailer and onto to the ground and throughout the scene.'   We're told Jacksonville Fire Rescue was called in to help clean up the gasoline. Bryan says two people in the work truck have non-life threatening injuries from the crash, but the driver of the fuel tanker was unharmed.   The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
  • Jacksonville-based Sailors provided aid in immediate aftermath of Times Square attack
    Jacksonville-based Sailors provided aid in immediate aftermath of Times Square attack
    “It was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen.” Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Andrew Miller happened to be on leave in New York with Airman David Barba, when they saw the chaos around a man driving in to pedestrians in Times Square.  “At first, it was more shock. And quickly, turned in to the need to respond immediately,” Barba says.  The two Sailors are attached to the Naval Station Mayport-based USS Iwo Jima, with Barba having been in the Navy about nine months, and Miller about four years. Barba says he relied on his Navy training in his response that day, while Miller also drew on his years as an EMT.  “I wasn’t thinking about myself. I just wanted to help others, and I wanted to assist in any way I could,” Miller says.  After witnessing the car crashing through crowds of people, the Sailors ran toward the scene. Barba says the first person he came across was 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman, who died in the attack. They also tended to and comforted some of the 22 injured- including Elsman’s sister- until first responders arrived.  Elsman’s father reached out to the Sailors after learning what happened, thanking them for their “kindness”.  “It honestly meant a lot to me,” Barba says.  For anyone who finds themselves in this kind of situation, both Barba and Miller say the important thing is to stay calm.  “Be strong, and take care of those around you,” Miller says.  He added that his heart goes out to everyone who was affected by this tragedy, and that he will never forget what happened. The man who’s been charged in connection to the attack was himself a Sailor who previously served in Jacksonville.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.