'Call of Duty’ reveal set for Wednesday

The next installment of the video game “Call of Duty” is set to be revealed on Wednesday.

While there have been leaks about many of the new game's features, details from the game’s developers have been few. What is known today is that the latest version will return to its original setting, World War II.



The “worldwide reveal” for the game is set for Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), according to Activision Blizzard.

GameStop is reporting that the game will likely be released on Nov. 3. Actor Josh Duhamel will reportedly star in the new game which will feature iconic WWII locations.

“Call of Duty” has been the top-selling PC and console game in the United States for the past seven years. The game was set in WWII when it first hit the market, then developers moved it to the modern era and a futuristic world.

You can see more information about the game and watch the reveal at the Call of Duty website.