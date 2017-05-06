Listen Live
Celebrity News
Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady headline Derby gala event
Close

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady headline Derby gala event

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady headline Derby gala event
Photo Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers attended the 29th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala on Friday night.

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady headline Derby gala event

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -  Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among more than 40 big-name celebrities who attended Friday night’s Kentucky Derby party.

>> Read more trending news

The Green Bay Packers quarterback joined star-studded cast that included fellow signal-caller Tom Brady, along with Jeff Bridges, Harry Connick Jr., Kid Rock, Tracy Morgan, Sammy Hagar, Katie Couric and Larry David. The 29th annual charity event was held at the prestigious Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, the Green Bay Post-Gazette reported.

The party was hosted by Patricia Barnstable-Brown and her twin sister, Priscilla Barnstable, at Barnstable-Brown’s mansion. She told the Louisville Courier-Journal last week that Rodgers would be bringing friends.

“Aaron Rodgers just called me to ask if he could bring 14 of his teammates," Barnstable-Brown said. "I don't know where we'll put them all, but we'll make room."

In addition to Brady, New England Patriots players who attended included Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Guests arrived and walked a red carpet as media members conducted interviews and fans snapped photographs and took videos with their smartphones.

Read More
  • Macron campaign claims hack attack on eve of runoff in France
    Macron campaign claims hack attack on eve of runoff in France
    French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign claimed Friday it had been the target of a 'massive' computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online two days before Sunday’s presidential runoff, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news voters choose between the centrist and his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen. Macron, who is seen as the front-runner against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in what analysts are billing as the most important election in France in decades, extended his lead over in Friday’s polls. As much as nine gigabytes of data were posted on a profile called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a site that allows anonymous document sharing. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for posting the data or if any of it was genuine, Reuters reported. In a statement, Macron's political movement confirmed that it had been hacked. 'The En Marche! Movement has been the victim of a massive and coordinated hack this evening which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information,' the statement said. A campaign blackout starting minutes after the Macron team announcement at midnight Friday means that Le Pen's campaign can't legally comment on the leak, Fox News reported. An interior minister also declined to comment, citing French rules that forbid any commentary liable to influence an election, Reuters reported. The ban remains in place until the polls close Sunday at 8 p.m. Opinion polls show independent centrist Macron winning with about 62 percent of the vote, Reuters reported. The Kremlin has denied it was behind any such attacks, even though Macron's camp renewed complaints against Russian media and a hackers' group operating in Ukraine. Vitali Kremez, director of research with New York-based cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, told Reuters his review indicates that APT 28, a group tied to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence directorate, was behind the leak. He cited similarities with U.S. election hacks that have been previously attributed to that group. 'If indeed driven by Moscow, this leak appears to be a significant escalation over the previous Russian operations aimed at the U.S. presidential election, expanding the approach and scope of effort from simple espionage efforts towards more direct attempts to sway the outcome,' Kremez said. On Friday night as the #Macronleaks hashtag buzzed around social media, Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, tweeted 'Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?' Macron spokesman Sylvain Fort, in a response on Twitter, called Philippot's tweet “vile.”
  • Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Records: Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member
    Newly released prison records say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang. >> Read more trending news A death report released Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. also says Hernandez once threatened to kill a correction officer and his family. The reports were released in response to a public records request from The Associated Press. They show he was disciplined for the threats against a correction officer and for submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller. The following month he was disciplined for 'being in possession of STG paraphernalia.' STG means security threat group -- prison language for gangs. Two months later in November, Hernandez was disciplined for 'threatening to kill a corrections officer and his family.” The events took place while he was housed in a Bristol County prison from 2013 to 2015. Hernandez was found hanged in his cell at the Souza-Baranowksi maximum-security prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    Former Rep. Brown says “birthdays” and “boyfriends” may have been cause for cash deposits
    The defense has rested in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, and with no rebuttal from the government, closing arguments have been scheduled for Monday.  This comes after an emotional day on the stand for Brown- at one point the judge calling for a short recess as she broke down. At the time, Brown was being questioned by prosecutors about the cash she received from her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons.  “At no point did I think one penny of the money Ronnie was taking from his account was stolen money,” Brown said.  As she started sobbing and asked for a break, the jury was sent out. While they filed out, Brown said- loud enough to be heard over the courtroom noise- “He tried to destroy my life”.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown During both direct and cross examination, Brown has not offered much of an explanation for the transactions in to her account. Regarding checks written off the alleged “sham” charity One Door For Education, Brown has told the court she didn’t pay attention to her personal finances. Many of those checks funneled through the business of a part-time staffer, according to prosecutors. Brown says she doesn’t know why that staffer, Von Alexander, would have received checks from One Door, but says any money Alexander gave to Brown was repayment on loans. The government asked why Alexander didn’t just testify that she was repaying loans, as opposed to saying Brown directed her how to fill out the checks, cash them, and deposit the money.  “She told you all that and you didn’t want to hear it,” Brown responded.  Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva followed up by asking if anyone else had testified that- as Brown claimed- this staffer claimed she would have to say certain things or potentially face indictment.  “I didn’t see another parrot in the courtroom programmed to say exactly what was told to her,” Brown responded.  Brown wasn’t sure how much she had allegedly loaned Alexander over the years, but claimed she was always in need of money. There was close to $142,000 in cash deposited in to Brown’s account over several years. Prosecutors say that, in addition to One Door and Alexander’s business, there were deposits from a few other places as well. Brown said she didn’t know some of the businesses, may have taken a loan in one case, and isn’t sure what the origins are for the rest of the transactions. “I had Christmas, I had birthdays, I had boyfriends,” she said.  Prosecutors say that money came from One Door  Brown admitted again to making mistakes by not managing her personal finances and office staff more closely. She says she takes the “major” share of the responsibility for that, but also looks at Simmons and others as sharing in the blame.  Simmons pleaded guilty in connection to this case and testified for the prosecution earlier this week. The third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, also pleaded guilty and testified.  Brown continues to maintain her innocence in regard to any intentional criminal wrongdoing. “Did you commit any of these crimes you’re charged with?” asked Brown’s attorney, James Smith III. “Absolutely not. Not one,” she responded. Brown offered alternate explanations for some of the pictures painted by prosecutors, including specifically dealing with a check from the One Door account that was made out to the bank account of Brown’s daughter, and had “children summer camps” written in the memo line. Prosecutors say this money- and a few more cash deposits Simmons made in to Brown’s bank account- funded some high value shopping in Los Angeles. Prosecutors offered bank statements that show expenses and deposits. While Brown says there was, in fact, no money for summer camps, they used the money for backpacks for children. She says she used cash in the garment district in LA to buy backpacks as part of an annual event she does in Jacksonville. Prosecutors asked where her bank statement showed any cash withdrawal to reflect that claim. “I don’t know how to answer that. I used cash money that wasn’t in the account,” she said. Information presented by prosecutors shows Brown went to LA from the Bahamas, where she stayed at the Atlantis resort. Brown says she did official works at both stops. Another event Brown spoke proudly of was fundraising to send students on an exchange trip to China, describing it as an unbelievable experience. Brown stepped in when the trip looked like it would be cancelled because of a lack of funding, and raised tens of thousands of dollars in just a few weeks. The government says Brown actually wound up raising too much money, and the donors were never approached after to see what they wanted to do with the excess. Instead, prosecutors say the money continued to funnel in to personal expenses. They also questioned the selection process for the trip, because several people were closely tied to Brown. She told the court the selection criteria was whoever could get the needed paperwork together in time. While Brown’s direct examination Thursday indicated she believed that the charitable donations she had claimed on her income tax returns were donations she actually made, despite what gift receipts showed, during cross examination Friday, she instead said her tax preparer was incorrect. “Let’s be truthful with this, I did not double check my taxes. It was a mistake,” Brown says. Brown denies being the person who gave her tax preparer and staff the information to fill out the charitable contributions portion of the return. When Duva asked about a worksheet note from her tax preparer that said Brown verbally confirmed a $12,500 donation to One Door, Brown said that wasn’t a conversation she remembered. Brown was then shown her signature on a list of charitable contributions which was ultimately used to fill out the returns, but she said it was not her signature. There was additionally a check written from the One Door account that prosecutors say went through a few steps and ultimately landed in Brown’s bank account in order to cover the cost of a payment to the IRS in connection to an amended tax return. Brown says she had no knowledge of that. Prosecutors asked Brown if it made sense that other people would conspire to make a payment to the IRS on her behalf using siphoned money, without her knowledge. She also could not answer that. District Judge Timothy Corrigan had to intervene on several occasions to keep Brown on topic and keep the questioning moving forward. Closing arguments are scheduled for 9AM Monday. Each side will be given 90 minutes, and prosecutors have indicated they intend to reserve some of that time for a rebuttal. One closing arguments are completed, the jury will be instructed and deliberations will begin. WOKV is inside of the courtroom for all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.
  • Texas officer faces murder charge after shooting at teens in car
    Texas officer faces murder charge after shooting at teens in car
    UPDATE: The Texas offer who shot a 15-year-old boy sitting in a car was charged Friday with murder, according to The Associated Press. Read the original report below. A 15-year-old Texas boy was killed Saturday night by a police officer who fired into a carload of teenagers, police and an attorney for the boy’s family said.  Jordan Edwards, of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting in Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas. Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing Edwards’ family, said the boy was unarmed when he was killed.  The Balch Springs Police Department released a statement saying that dispatchers received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday reporting underage children walking around a neighborhood, drunk. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. “There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street toward the officers in an aggressive manner,” the statement said. “An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger.” Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber said during a news conference held after the shooting that he did not have information on whether any weapons were found in the car Edwards was riding in. Merritt told CBS DFW that there was nothing aggressive about the way the driver -- Edwards’ older brother -- was driving the vehicle the teens were traveling in.  “They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was,” Merritt told the news station. “So, I can’t wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car.” Merritt told the Washington Post on Sunday that the driver of the car -- Edwards’ older brother -- was not backing toward officers, but was maneuvering out of his parking spot. He heard someone with a flashlight, who appeared to be a police officer, shouting profanity at him.  Before the teen could respond, the officer fired multiple shots into the car’s driver side window, Merritt said. The attorney told the Post that Edwards’ brother sped away from the gunfire for about a block until he and the other boys saw smoke coming from Edwards’ head and realized he had been shot.  His older brother pulled over and flagged down an approaching patrol car for help.  In a news release on his Facebook page, Merritt described Edwards as a straight-A student athlete who was “loved by his family and peers alike.”  “The family is truly devastated by this senseless killing and is calling on a thorough investigation, which should lead to the termination of the officer and criminal charges filed against him for his reckless conduct and disregard for life,” Merritt said in the news release. “Based on witness accounts of the incident, there simply was no justifiable and/or lawful reason for the officer to fire at an occupied vehicle.” Though some people went on the police department’s Facebook page to offer the officer the benefit of the doubt, the majority of those who commented criticized the department.    “The kids were leaving because they heard gunshots,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “They were not backing aggressively toward the cops. They weren’t armed, either. Just another senseless murder by a scared man in blue. #TiredOfTheScenario.” Others questioned the “unknown altercation” and how a vehicle could be backed down a street “aggressively.” Many commenters demanded criminal charges against the officer, who Haber said has been placed on administrative duty. Haber told CBS DFW that the department had received threats on social media over the shooting.  “We want to encourage everyone to please just be patient,” Haber said.  The department is conducting an internal investigation, but the official investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.  Merritt told the Dallas Morning News that Edwards and the other teens in the car were not the ones the initial 911 call was about. None of the teens have been charged with a crime.   Merritt said he believes that the department’s version of events “will not hold water when the facts come out.” >> Read more trending stories Haber offered the Edwards family condolences on behalf of himself, his officers and the city. “We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point,” Haber said. The Edwards family is calling for justice for their son, who was a freshman at Mesquite High School. He was described by friends as a good athlete and a respectful person.  “Best running back I ever played with, and I’ll never forget him,” friend and teammate Chris Cano Jr. told CBS DFW. “I still can’t believe it. I want to see his smile again.” Cano’s father told the News that Edwards was a good kid and “not a thug.” “It could have easily been my son,” Chris Cano Sr. said of the fatal shooting.  Family and friends were not the only ones calling for justice for the teen. Several people on social media were adding his name to the list of black citizens killed by police officers across the U.S. Mesquite High School announced Monday morning that testing had been postponed a day because of Edwards’ killing. Administrators also had additional counselors on campus to help students process his death.  Merritt told the Post that several of the teens with Edwards when he was killed were classmates and teammates on the football team. “They’re never going to be the same,” Merritt said. “These kids are never going to be the same.”
  • The 2017 Kentucky Derby: What time, what channel, livestream
    The 2017 Kentucky Derby: What time, what channel, livestream
    For the sentimentalist, it’s “the Run for the Roses.”  For the lover of competition, it’s the “Most Exciting 2 Minutes in Sports.”  And if you are a fan of horses and horse racing, it’s the first jewel in the Triple Crown.  The Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday, and the spectacle surrounding the race has drawn thousands to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, for 142 years to watch a field of 3-year-old horses compete for millions in prize money.  Here’s what you need to know about the race.  When is the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  Saturday.  What time does it start?  Coverage of the race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:34 p.m. ET.  What channel is it on?  NBC will broadcast prerace activities along with the race.  Is it livestreamed?  Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday.  How far do the horses run?  1¼ miles.  What is the track surface?  Dirt.  What is the record at the track?  Secretariat holds the record. The horse ran 1¼ miles in 1:59 and two-fifths seconds.  What’s the purse for this year’s derby?  The purse is $2 million; the winner gets $1.425 million.  Which horses are running in the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  Classic Empire Always Dreaming Irish War Cry Gunnevera McCraken Irap Tapwrit Gormley Thunder Snow Girvin Practical Joke Conquest Mo Money J Boys Echo Hence Lookin At Lee State of Honor Cloud Computing Patch Battle of Midway Sonneteer Royal Mo Untrapped Fast and Accurate  Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby?  As of Monday, the betting favorites were Classic Empire and Always Dreaming. Always Dreaming is the son of Bodemeister, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2012. Fast and Accurate may be neither if you listen to oddsmakers. That horse has the worst odds of winning at 66-1.  Is there anything unusual about the horses in this year’s derby?  A one-eyed horse is running in the derby. Patch lost his eye last year after a bout of inflammation.  He’s not the first one-eyed horse to run in the derby. Three other one-eyed horses have run in the Kentucky Derby. None of those horses won.  Who is singing the national anthem?  Harry Connick Jr.   What’s the weather going to be like?  According to Weather.com, it will be raining in Louisville on Saturday.  Where can you find the Kentucky Derby Facebook and Twitter accounts?For Facebook, click here.For Twitter, click here.
