Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89

English actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of fictional secret agent James Bond, has died, family members said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was 89.
Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after "a short but brave battle with cancer," said his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement.
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017
"The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall," the statement said. "The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born."
Moore played James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
