Amy Schumer, Ben Hanisch call it quits after more than a year together 

Comedian Amy Schumer and furniture designer Ben Hanisch have called it quits after more than a year of dating.

Schumer’s rep confirmed the split this week.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” the rep told US Weekly.

Schumer and Hanisch have not been seen together recently, after frequent appearances during their almost year-and-a-half relationship.

Schumer has, instead, been busy promoting her new film “Snatched,” with co-star Goldie Hawn.

The pair once seemed very much in love, with Hanisch sharing an Instagram post on Nov. 19.

“A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her,” Hanisch wrote in the caption of the posted photo of him and Schumer.

Schumer responded a little differently, joking around in her Instagram post. “A year ago today I met the love of my life. Happy anniversary (expletive).