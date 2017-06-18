It’s been 10 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away, and the daughter she left behind has really grown up.

Smith gave birth to Dannielynn Birkhead in September 2006 before passing away just months later on Feb. 8, 2007. Dannielynn was just five months old when she lost her mother.

In the months following, Dannielynn’s birth, Smith found herself in a difficult situation. Her partner at the time, Howard K. Stern, insisted he was the father of Smith’s baby and battled Smith’s former lover, Larry Birkhead, for custody of the baby. A paternity test was ordered, and two months after Smith’s death, the test showed Birkhead was Dannielynn’s biological father.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Model Anna Nicole Smith is pictured here at an event in Las Vegas in 2004, two years before her daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, was born. Smith died in Feb. of 2007, just five months after giving birth to her baby daughter.

Birkhead, who received custody, moved Dannielynn far from the bright lights of Hollywood to live a quiet and somewhat normal life in Kentucky.

In the years since, Dannielynn has learned some things about her mother’s fame and even followed in her mother’s footsteps with her modeling debut for Guess in 2013.

