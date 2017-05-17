Bob Carter, father of Nick and Aaron Carter, dead at 65

Bob Carter, the father of singers Aaron and Nick Carter, died Tuesday night, TMZ reported Wednesday.

According to the tabloid, unnamed sources close to the family confirmed that Bob Carter died Tuesday night in Florida.

The father of seven was 65 years old.

Carter’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

According to TMZ, Aaron Carter wrote in a now-deleted tweet that he found his father unconscious.

Aaron Carter, 29, tweeted on Tuesday that he was returning to Las Vegas to spend time with his family.

U-turn back to Las Vegas was headed to Los Angeles but need to go spend some time with the big bro and my family #LøVë I miss them!! — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 16, 2017

He wrote on social media Wednesday that he is heartbroken by the loss.

My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero #BobCarter #RIP #MyDaddy A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on May 17, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

Nick Carter, 37, also took to social media, where he said that he is heartbroken and asked for privacy.

I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night... — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017

While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017

Bob Carter appeared in “House of Carters,” a reality television show that followed the family and aired on E! in 2006.

The show also featured Aaron Carter’s twin, Angel Carter, and siblings Bobbie Jean Carter and Leslie Carter.

Ginger Carter, the oldest of Bob Carter’s children, was born during his first marriage.

Bob Carter divorced his second wife, the famous siblings’ mother, Jane Schneck, in 2003 and went on to marry his third wife, Ginger Elrod, in 2004. He welcomed his seventh child, a son, in 2005.

The Carter family experienced tragedy five years ago, when Leslie Carter died of an overdose at the age of 25 in 2012.

