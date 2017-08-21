Pop star Britney Spears is tired of all the criticism over lip-syncing during her live Las Vegas shows.

Spears set the record straight over the weekend, singing the southern classic “Something to Talk About” live onstage with a band accompanying her.

After telling the audience she’d been thinking about it for sometime, she explained why she decided to belt one out.

“I’ve never really spoken about it, you know, and I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana, I’m from the South,” she said.

“And I have to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you (expletive) something to talk about, okay?”

She was referring to the media there and the bad press coverage of her over the years.

Spears then launched into a live cover of Bonnie Raitt’s award-winning song “Something to Talk About.”

Her impromptu performance comes nearly two months after she publicly defended herself against lip-syncing rumors.

“A lot of people think that I don’t do live. … It really pisses me off, because I am busting my (expletive) out there and singing at the same time, and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

Spears’ live rendition of “Something to Talk About” is below, but a warning about graphic language before the song.