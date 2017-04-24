Listen Live
Celebrity News
Caitlyn Jenner still happy with gender reassignment
Caitlyn Jenner still happy with gender reassignment

Caitlyn Jenner still happy with gender reassignment
Caitlyn Jenner still happy with gender reassignment

By: Betsi Flores, Rare.us
Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer Friday for a follow up “20/20” interview where she confirmed that she has undergone “the final surgery” in her gender reassignment.

But she didn’t say much about the topic.

“I’m not going to dwell on that subject. It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person,” she said.

Fox News also notes that she confirmed the surgery in her forthcoming book “The Secrets of My Life,” stating that the 2017 surgery “was a success.”

Aside from that, she confirmed that she has no regrets, saying that she feels happy.

“Happy, peaceful, peace in my soul. All of that confusion has left me,” she told Sawyer.

According to Jenner, when she looks in the mirror today, she’s “excited about the day.”

Her family life has suffered a little, but it’s unclear if her personal life changes have played a role in that.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” she said. “A couple of them, I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?’

“Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

Watch the interview below.

The Latest News Headlines

  • What to expect as jury selection begins in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    What to expect as jury selection begins in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    Twelve jurors will decide the future of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- and they’ll be selected from a group of 65 in a two-day process starting Monday.  Last July, Brown and her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons were indicted in a federal fraud case centered on the group “One Door For Education”- which prosecutors say Brown and others represented as a non-profit to solicit donations, but used the more than $800,000 they collected for personal expenses instead. Prosecutors say the trio used Brown’s position as a Congresswoman to promote the group and solicit donations, without One Door having ever been registered as a charity.  Simmons and third alleged co-conspirator, Carla Wiley, have previously pleaded guilty. Brown faces a total of 22 charges including mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and more. The jury must reach a unanimous decision in order to convict.  WOKV will be in the federal courthouse through the proceedings, which start Monday for two days of jury selection. The trial is slated to start Wednesday and expected to last two weeks.  Court records show the 65 people who have been summoned as prospective jurors have already been initially screened by the court for hardship. They have been randomly numbered, and that randomized list of names- and the corresponding juror number- has already been distributed to the attorneys for both sides.  Jury selection will begin with the judge outlining the nature of the case and questioning the prospective jurors. That process can include questions which have been submitted by the attorneys, at the judge’s discretion.  Federal court records show the US Attorney’s Office has submitted proposed instructions and questions for jury selection. The instructions include reinforcing that their decision should be based on evidence alone and not sympathy or prejudice for the defendant, explaining the burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt and not all possible doubt, how to consider the credibility of a witness, and the meaning of the various charges. The questions include whether the prospective jurors know anyone involved, have any issue with the nature of the charges, have ever been involved in legal proceedings in any capacity, have any impression of the federal government, have any bias against plea agreements, have any political views that could influence the verdict, and more.  After questioning, the panel will be excused while attorneys first raise any challenges “for cause”, and then issue “peremptory” strikes, which don’t have to have a cause. The defense has ten peremptory strikes, while the US Attorney’s Office has six, according to the court records.  Ultimately, twelve jurors will be seated through this process, which works down the list based on the randomly assigned juror numbers. The next two jurors on the list who weren’t seated on the panel will be slated as the alternates- with each side getting one peremptory challenge to exercise on the alternates.  WOKV will have comprehensive coverage through jury selection and the trial proceedings. Check back frequently at WOKV.com for updates.
  • Five arrested in Orange Park Mall brawl
    Five arrested in Orange Park Mall brawl
    Five people, including several juveniles, were arrested after a fight in the Orange Park Mall, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said. The fight was captured on video that has circulated on social media since Saturday. Clay County officials said about 30 juveniles were involved in the fight. A 20-year-old was arrested for resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after warning. A juvenile female was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer and trespassing without warning, the sheriff's office reported. Three other juveniles were arrested and released to parents. They were charged with trespassing after warning and resisting an officer without violence, the sheriff's office said. The Orange Park Mall said it is working closely with law enforcement officials after the video surfaced on social media. The video, which has been shared on Facebook over 5,000 times, shows a group of girls striking a person who was lying on a couch. The fight happened in front a rue21 clothing store. A representative from the mall said the safety of shoppers, retailers and employees is its top priority. The mall is working with the Clay County Sheriff's Office while the department investigates the incident.
  • Father of NFL hopeful killed in South Florida
    Father of NFL hopeful killed in South Florida
    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The father of NFL hopeful and Florida State University star Travis Rudolph was killed this weekend in an accidental shooting, according to reports from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. >> Read more trending news Darryl Rudolph was shot over the weekend near Sugar Daddy’s Adult Cabaret west of the city limits in what officials have deemed an accidental shooting, the sheriff’s office said. The details of the shooting were not immediately available, but the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s database indicates the elder Rudolph died Saturday. Travis Rudolph’s mother confirmed Darryl’s death. Travis Rudolph, West Palm Beach native and Cardinal Newman High School graduate, made headlines last summer when he ate with a middle school student who was sitting alone. Rudolph, a wide receiver, and his Seminoles teammates were visiting the student’s Tallahassee middle school.
  • 50,000 bees found in 9-foot long beehive under roof of AZ home
    50,000 bees found in 9-foot long beehive under roof of AZ home
    A giant 9-foot long beehive with some 50,000 bees inside was discovered under the eaves and in the attic of a guest house on a property in Tucson, Arizona. >> Read more trending news Homeowner Cindy Stewart called in bee experts to help relocate the massive hive of Africanized honey bees last week, according to KOLD-TV. Stewart said trying to handle the colony by herself seemed risky. 'They're very aggressive, and they can sting you more than once,' she told KOLD. Stewart got help from American Bee Control’s Greg Denker, who said it took at least a year for a hive to grown that big. 'This is a bee hive that has been undisturbed by people for a long time, so it's grown very large,” Denker said. The agency is relocating the Stewart’s bees to hives and bee boxes in southern Arizona.   
  • Nintendo’s NES Classic on sale at Best Buy for Monday only
    Nintendo’s NES Classic on sale at Best Buy for Monday only
    Best Buy announced Sunday that it will sell Nintendo's NES Classic for one day only on Monday. The game system has been discontinued by Nintendo, and Best Buy says it has only “limited quantities” available for sale. According to the chain, customers can buy only one NES Classic, and it is on a first come, first-served basis. There will be a ticketing system for those who are waiting in line when the stores open. There will be only as many tickets as there are games, the chain said. The NES Classic was released last year and has a retro game unit look. It sold for $60. You can find out when your local Best Buy opens by clicking here.
The Latest News Videos

