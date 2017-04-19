Calvin Klein features 73-year-old Lauren Hutton in new underwear ad

Calvin Klein debuted its newest underwear campaign this week, featuring one of the most iconic supermodels of the 1970s.
Lauren Hutton, 73, known for her gap-toothed smile and sophisticated style, is part of a group of women in the ad, including Kirsten Dunst, Nathalie Love, Rashida Jones, Laura Harrier, Maya Hawke and Chase Sui Wonders.
The film was shot by critically acclaimed filmmaker Sophia Coppola.
“I just love Calvin Klein’s whole very American idea of women and men, too,” Coppola said on the brand’s website.
“The old Avedon commercials with Andie MacDowell, the ’90s images of Kate Moss … I feel like those images made a big impression on me in my formative years.”
“I wanted young women to have something that treated them with respect and understanding,” she said.
The brand described the campaign as “vignettes of what it is to be a modern” in a post on Instagram.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself