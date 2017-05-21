The Florida teenager known as the “cash me outside” girl is reportedly planning a national tour.

Danielle Bregoli, 14, rose to fame after an appearance on the “Dr. Phil”show, during which she told an audience member to “cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

Now TMZ is reporting Bregoli is planning a road show and already has two “big city venues locked down.”

The celebrity entertainment website is citing sources close to the teenager in describing what a “cash me outside” stage show might look like.

The teen is planning to lip sync to her favorite rap songs, take questions from the audience and invite audience members on stage to joke around, according to TMZ.

Bregoli, who could reportedly make up to $50,000 a show, is still reportedly in the final stages of contract negotiations.