Charlie Murphy remembered by fellow comedians at funeral service

Actors Neal Brennan, D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin, Donnell Rawlings and David Chappelle attended funeral services for fellow comedian Charlie Murphy Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Murphy, the older brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, died April 12 at 57 years old. He had been battling leukemia.
Cedric the Entertainer posted a photo to Instagram that showed him with the other comedians at what appeared to be a service for the late actor.
“Tonite (sic) we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary #charliemurphy,” the photo caption read.
Film producer Ray Murphy Jr., a cousin of Eddie and Charlie Murphy, thanked the actors for coming to the service in a tweet.
Thanks to everyone for their love and support @georgelopez @EddieGriffinCom @RealDLHughley @CedEntertainer @DaveChappelle @JayPharoah pic.twitter.com/CroDtIFXvO— Ray Murphy Jr (@RayMurphyJr) April 20, 2017
