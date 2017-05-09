Listen Live
Celebrity News
Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin of MTV's ‘Rob & Big’ dead at 45, Rob Dyrdek responds
Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin of MTV's ‘Rob & Big’ dead at 45, Rob Dyrdek responds

Fans of “Rob & Big” Mourn Loss Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin of MTV's ‘Rob & Big’ dead at 45, Rob Dyrdek responds

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, known as “Big Black” or “Black” by skater and reality TV star Rob Dyrdek, has died, according to TMZ.

Big and Dyrdek starred in MTV’s “Rob & Big” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.”

He was 45 years old.

>> Read more trending news

People confirmed with a representative for Boykin that he died of a heart attack Tuesday morning.

Boykin appeared as Dyrdek’s bodyguard on “Rob & Big,” which ran from 2006 to 2008. In the show, the pair took on numerous adventures, including breaking Guinness world records and adopting a mini-horse, according to Variety. “Fantasy Factory” aired as a follow-up to “Rob & Big” and aired from 2009 to 2015.

Before reality TV, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy.

The 6-foot-6-inch star also made three appearances on Dyrdek’s clip show “Ridiculousness.” A co-host on the show, Chanel West Coast, offered her condolences on Twitter.

Later Tuesday, Dyrdek reacted to the news in a series of tweets:

Boykin is survived by 9-year-old daughter Isis Rae Boykin.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville man killed by JSO SWAT claimed he smoked flakka
    Jacksonville man killed by JSO SWAT claimed he smoked flakka
    A man is dead after being shot by a SWAT officer during a standoff that lasted more than four hours, starting Tuesday night and going into early Wednesday.   Terry Campbell, 25, told Jacksonville Sheriff's officers that he had smoked flakka earlier Tuesday night.   'We're not going to kill you, buddy, we just want to talk to you,' officers could be heard saying to Campbell as a perimeter was set up around an apartment complex on Mindanao Drive.   Campbell shot at police, then barricaded himself in his mother's apartment. JSO Director Ron Lendvay said earlier Tuesday night, Campbell threatened his 20-year-old brother with a gun inside the apartment.   Campbell's mother drove him to the Regency Mall parking lot so he could cool off. Lendvay said Campbell argued with his girlfriend on the phone and then caught a cab from Regency back to the apartment.   Lendvay said Campbell's girlfriend filed a temporary injunction for domestic violence against Campbell and he was set to appear in court in that case Friday.   Campbell's mother and brother were leaving the apartment as Campbell was returning. At this point, just before 9:30 p.m., Campbell's mother called police.   'She reported her son was in the cab with the driver and armed with a handgun,' Lendvay said.   Police later learned that the cab driver had no threatening interaction with Campbell, but he did mention to her that he could not go back to jail. Lendvay said Campbell fired shots in the direction of patrol officers who arrived at the apartment.   That's when JSO's SWAT team arrived, set up a perimeter and began evacuating residents from the apartments. Police were negotiating with Campbell over the phone. Lendvay said Campbell was suicidal and he was ready to shoot it out with police.   'He said he had smoked flakka earlier in the evening. He said he wasn't going back to prison. He threatened to kill himself. He said he was not coming out and was ready to die,' Lendvay said.   Lendvay said Campbell said a few times that he would come out and surrender, but never did.   A JSO SWAT sniper shot Campbell when police say Campbell pointed a .32 caliber six-shot revolver out a window toward officers.   The officer who shot Campbell, Robert Nauss IV, is on administrative leave. Nauss is a 16-year-veteran of JSO and this is his second officer-involved shooting, Lendvay said.   Campbell had been arrested at least eight times, including on a murder charge.
  • Neptune Beach Police investigating portable toilet fire at Jarboe Park
    Neptune Beach Police investigating portable toilet fire at Jarboe Park
    This likely didn't smell good.   The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating, after a bizarre fire at Jarboe Park at 526 Florida Boulevard.   According to police, on May 10th, two portable toilets and a Gazebo at the park caught fire.  Witnesses reported seeing three to four teenage males running from the area, just prior to the start of the fire.   The group was last seen getting into a white, 4-door vehicle with two rear bumper stickers.   On the left corner of the rear bumper is a black sticker of what appears to be a bison and on the right side is a SLOCUS sticker.   If you have any information, you're urged to contact Detective C. Cotner at (904) 242-3433.
  • Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    Brawl breaks out on Southwest flight, passenger arrested in latest violence
    A brawl broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday, the latest violence to erupt on a plane in recent days, that ended in flying fists and a pile of passengers. >> Read more trending news The incident was caught on cell phone video and posted to social media. The fight occurred aboard Southwest flight 2530 as the plane was traveling from Dallas to Burbank Bob Hope Airport, according to CNN. The flight was taxiing to the gate when the melee erupted. The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows two men struggling with each other as other passengers try to break them up. Passengers can be heard yelling and at least one woman screamed, “Get off him.” The man seen pounding another with his fists in the recording was eventually identified as Chaz Cable, 37, of Lancaster, Calif.  Cable was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. >> Ralated: Judge orders pilots to stop boycotting flights; 3 arrested in airport riot Another brawl erupted Monday at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled several flights. Airport security and local police officials eventually got irate passengers under control.
  • Juror in Rep. Brown fraud deliberations dismissed following “higher beings” comments
    Juror in Rep. Brown fraud deliberations dismissed following “higher beings” comments
    A juror has been dismissed from deliberations in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. The original 12 person panel deliberated about twelve hours over two days and had been set to resume at 9AM Wednesday. WOKV was inside of the courtroom at 8:14AM when all three prosecutors, the defense attorney, and Brown took their seats, and District Judge Timothy Corrigan came in. Corrigan had notified the attorneys overnight that he would convene a hearing after an issue raised by a juror, although there was no public notice the hearing would take place. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown According to Corrigan, his Courtroom Deputy got a call from one of the jurors in this case Tuesday night. This juror said she was speaking only on her behalf, although she felt other jurors had a similar concern. She said one of the jurors had been talking about “higher beings” and making comments about that while also mentioning Brown.  The Courtroom Deputy gives jurors her phone number as normal protocol so that they can notify her if they’re running late for traffic or for any similar matter, according to Corrigan. The Deputy stopped the juror from saying anything further, telling her that she couldn’t talk about the case, but adding that she would tell the Judge. Corrigan notified the attorneys and spent the evening studying case law. Wednesday morning, he asked the attorneys for their view on what should happen, and both Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva and Defense Attorney James Smith III agreed that the juror who made the phone call needed to be further questioned to determine the scope of the issue and whether it’s something the court needs to intervene in. Corrigan agreed to question the juror, although he says he did so “reluctantly”, because of the need to protect the secrecy of what is discussed inside of the deliberation room. It’s the same reason he decided to conduct that questioning in a closed session, adding also that there was the potential for these comments to have ties to the jurors’ religious beliefs. While there was some case law for times when there were concerns about a juror that led the Judge to question him or her, Corrigan noted that those cases generally involved some kind of problem raised in the deliberation room before the individual questioning, wherein this jury has shown no signs of problems in their work so far. In one case Corrigan cited, the Judge first re-instructed the jury before moving to individual questioning- but Duva pointed out that the jury has been frequently instructed so far, and it’s tough to determine what further instruction would be effective. Duva added that it was important to act now or the situation “could get a lot worse”. He raised the possibility of questioning the foreperson or potentially polling the jury as well. Smith agreed in the desire to have the scope of the questioning be as limited as possible, but that questioning is needed. That questioning lasted a little over an hour in a closed session of court. The juror who the question was raised about has since been identified as Juror 13, and he has been dismissed.  When Corrigan asked the attorneys whether they had any objection to what took place and the plan moving forward, he added that Smith’s objections were preserved for the record. That indicates that Smith had raised at least one objection during the closed session, although the details of that have not been publicly released. Corrigan says he will determine at a future date whether to unseal the transcript of the closed session. THE JURY: Who are the 12 jurors that will deliver the verdicts for now-former Rep. Corrine Brown? The first alternate juror, who is Juror 5, has now been seated with the full panel. The gender composition of the jury remains at seven men and five women, but other components have changed. The new juror is a Hispanic male and he replaces a white male, so there are are now three white females, four white males, two black females, one black male, and two Hispanic males seated on the panel. The juror who was dismissed lives in Middleburg, whereas the new one is from Jacksonville- so now ten of the 12 jurors live in Jacksonville, while one is in Bunnell and one is from a city that couldn’t be determined in the selection process. Corrigan instructed the jury to start deliberations from scratch, in order to ensure all parties involved get a fair and thorough deliberation. He asked each juror individually if they would be able to set aside any prior votes and discussions in order to truly start from scratch, and they each responded that they could. The jury moved in to the deliberation room at 10:31AM to officially start this second round. It didn’t take long in to these deliberations for the jury to have a question for the Judge- which is the first time there has been a question from the jury room since deliberations started. The question was whether Brown was responsible for everything on her filed tax returns, even if she did not provide the information to the CPA or sign the tax form. The Judge issued a written response to them, saying only that they were to follow the jury instructions that were given to them before deliberations started. Later in the day, the jury asked a second question- whether the government had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt all four provisions listed in the jury instructions dealing specifically with the mail fraud charges. The instructions for these charges say the government must show that Brown knowingly participated in a scheme to defraud, intended to defraud, used false representations about material facts, and caused a private or commercial interstate carrier to be used in this scheme. Corrigan interpreted the question to be asking whether the government has to prove all of those beyond a reasonable doubt, or only some. The Judge and both attorneys agreed the answer should be yes- and that was written and sent in to the deliberation room. IN DEPTH: Detailing the charges facing now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Brown is facing a total of 22 charges, which includes three years of filing false personal income tax returns and a charge of corrupt endeavor to obstruct the administration of the internal revenue laws. The majority of the charges are mail and wire fraud counts which related to an alleged scheme connected to a “bogus” charity called One Door For Education. Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and One Door President Carla Wiley have pleaded guilty for their parts in the fraud, which involved soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to the group- which they claimed was a non-profit- and using the money for their own personal expenses or to pay for events instead. Brown says she believed One Door was a legitimate charity when she was soliciting the money. She further says she didn’t closely monitor her finances or office matters, instead trusting Simmons to handle all of that- a trust she says he betrayed. There are a total of four alternates who sat through the trial proceedings, including the one that has now been moved to the full panel. Since deliberations began Monday afternoon, they have been kept in a separate room in the courthouse, but have not yet been dismissed and have been instructed not to discuss the case. WOKV is inside of the courtroom as deliberations continue. Get frequent updates by following our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
  • The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked with the case at 1:13 PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. Around 5 PM, the judge’s Courtroom Deputy checked with the jury, and they were ready to call it a day. They were dismissed for the evening at 5:01 PM with strict instructions not to discuss the case any further. Deliberations will resume at 9 AM Tuesday. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A focus he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- is why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge? “It makes no sense, ladies and gentlemen, that Mr. Simmons would just hand over tens of thousands of dollars in his own money to his boss,” Olshan said. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks, and whether he could have therefore been responsible for some of the expenses coming out of Brown’s account. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. He also reinforced that for some of the most highly scrutinized expenses- including a trip Brown and her daughter Shantrel took to LA, during which there were some high price shopping bills allegedly funded through One Door money- Simmons wasn’t even in the same state. “Keep coming back to your common sense,” he says. Olshan further questioned why donors would have lied about how Brown solicited their contributions and why another staffer would have testified that Brown directed the transactions, if not because it happened. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Smith added that Simmons admitted to signing checks and documents on behalf of Brown and others, further showing that he shouldn’t, in fact, be trusted by the jury. Olshan says even many of those signatures could have been at Brown’s direction. He characterized Simmons instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty in connection to this case and have testified for the prosecution. The jury instructions included a warning to consider their testimony with caution, because of the stakes they have as a result of their plea bargaining. “What can be more frightening than the prospect of going to prison,” Smith questioned. In addition to comparing the overall character of Brown against Simmons, Smith highlighted specific times where the jury should question the testimony they heard. Prosecutors have been building a case to show Brown a habit of receiving outside money through cash donations, by highlighting some money she got from the Community Rehabilitation Center or some closely affiliated businesses, which were ultimately funded as checks written to cash, then deposited in her account. This happened a couple of year before One Door became an option. Simmons testified that he had no knowledge of these transactions and had not been a part of them. During his closing, Smith brought up one of these checks, which included the name of Simmons’ mother on the memo line. Simmons continued to say during cross that he was unaware of the transaction, but Smith says that’s one of the reasons the jury should not believe the testimony. There’s one area where Brown is admitting mistakes, but saying there was no intent to do wrong- that’s her taxes. She faces three counts of filing a false income tax return, as well as a charge relating to a greater scheme to underreport her income and overreport her charitable contributions. “It’s not a crime to be sloppy on your taxes, it’s only a crime if you knowingly and willfully put information on your tax returns that you know is false,” Smith said. He says Brown’s staff was responsible for the tax returns, and while she should have had more oversight, she simply did not take the time to review the work because she was busy with Congressional duties.  Olshan says Smith was doing everything he could to put the blame on other people- like Brown’s staffer and CPA- and not on Brown herself, but there were plenty of notes and testimony from the tax preparer which contradicted those claims. In fact, in one year where Brown claimed a $12,500 to One Door For Education, the note about the contribution was written by Simmons, but the tax preparer had her own notation which showed she verbally confirmed that with Brown herself. “This was no honest mistake, this was a habit,” Olshan said. He said that Brown did, in fact, deliver for constituents as her campaign slogan promised, but that’s not the end. “Make no mistake, this case is about the defendant delivering to herself, over and over again,” Olshan says. And Olshan says she did so at the expense of the children who could have truly benefitted from legitimate fundraising and charitable work. But Smith says what doesn’t make sense is how Brown could have allegedly instructed all of these transactions, but not benefitted finically as much as the others who have been named in the case. If you don’t include the One Door For Education contributions to events hosted by Brown or held in her honor, then both Simmons and Wiley got more in simple money. “Have you ever heard of a scheme where the mastermind got the smallest amount of the spoils?” Smith questioned. He says the FBI, IRS, and investigators became intent on who they wanted to take down in this case- Brown- and put on “blinders” to any evidence that could show otherwise. He says that evidence would have shown Brown was an aging Congresswoman who became too dependent on Simmons, and ultimately became just another one of his victims. “Not only is this man stealing from her, he’s sullying her reputation,” Smith says. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take.
