Comedy genius Jerry Lewis has died at 91

Legendary comedian, brash entertainer, zany actor and dedicated humanitarian Jerry Lewis has died in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

>> Read more trending news

He died at his home at 9:15 a.m. , according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and confirmed by his agent, Variety reported.

Very sad to report entertainment legend #JerryLewis has died today at 9:15 a.m. at his home in Las Vegas. He was 91. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 20, 2017

Lewis was born Joseph Levitch in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to show business parents and made his professional debut at the age of 5.

Lewis made a name for himself in the 1940s and 1950s with his slapstick humor and as part of the comedic duo Martin and Lewis with handsome straight man and crooner Dean Martin. The pair performed together for 10 years before going on to successful solo careers.

Legendary comedian, brash entertainer, zany actor and dedicated humanitarian Jerry Lewis has died in Las Vegas at the age of 91.>> Read more trending newsHe died at his home at 9:15 a.m. , according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and confirmed by his agent, Variety reported.Lewis was born Joseph Levitch in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to show business parents and made his professional debut at the age of 5.Lewis made a name for himself in the 1940s and 1950s with his slapstick humor and as part of the comedic duo Martin and Lewis with handsome straight man and crooner Dean Martin. The pair performed together for 10 years before going on to successful solo careers. Lewis went on to star in the popular movies “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy” in the 1960s, among many other works. Over his long career he worked in radio, film, and on stage. He was a screen writer and film producer and director.One of Lewis’ most critically acclaimed dramatic roles was in Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” in 1983. He played a late-night television host who is kidnapped by two obsessive fans, portrayed by actors Robert De Niro and Sandra Bernhard.The comedian may have been best known in some circles for his humanitarian efforts off the big screen with his decades-long work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and his annual MDA Labor Day telethon.It’s estimated that Lewis’ annual telethons made more than $2 billion to help fight the neuromuscular disease between 1955 and 2011.In 1977 he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his long years of work on behalf of MDA.

I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

Lewis went on to star in the popular movies “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy” in the 1960s, among many other works.

Over his long career he worked in radio, film, and on stage. He was a screen writer and film producer and director.

One of Lewis’ most critically acclaimed dramatic roles was in Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” in 1982. He played a late-night television host who is kidnapped by two obsessive fans, portrayed by actors Robert De Niro and Sandra Bernhard.

The comedian may have been best known in some circles for his humanitarian efforts off the big screen with his decades-long work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and his annual MDA Labor Day telethon.

It’s estimated that Lewis’ annual telethons made more than $2 billion to help fight the neuromuscular disease between 1955 and 2011.

In 1977 he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his long years of work on behalf of MDA.

Legendary comedian, brash entertainer, zany actor and dedicated humanitarian Jerry Lewis has died in Las Vegas at the age of 91.>> Read more trending newsHe died at his home at 9:15 a.m. , according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and confirmed by his agent, Variety reported.Lewis was born Joseph Levitch in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to show business parents and made his professional debut at the age of 5.Lewis made a name for himself in the 1940s and 1950s with his slapstick humor and as part of the comedic duo Martin and Lewis with handsome straight man and crooner Dean Martin. The pair performed together for 10 years before going on to successful solo careers. Lewis went on to star in the popular movies “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy” in the 1960s, among many other works. Over his long career he worked in radio, film, and on stage. He was a screen writer and film producer and director.One of Lewis’ most critically acclaimed dramatic roles was in Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” in 1983. He played a late-night television host who is kidnapped by two obsessive fans, portrayed by actors Robert De Niro and Sandra Bernhard.The comedian may have been best known in some circles for his humanitarian efforts off the big screen with his decades-long work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and his annual MDA Labor Day telethon.It’s estimated that Lewis’ annual telethons made more than $2 billion to help fight the neuromuscular disease between 1955 and 2011.In 1977 he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his long years of work on behalf of MDA.

10 great Jerry Lewis movies that demonstrate the breadth of his talent https://t.co/yLzwwp1ky7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 20, 2017

John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images Dean Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis worked together as a successful comedy team on the radio and in movies for 10 years in the 1940s and 1950s before heading on to successful solo careers.

Close Jerry Lewis Dean Martin Photo Credit: John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images Dean Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis worked together as a successful comedy team on the radio and in movies for 10 years in the 1940s and 1950s before heading on to successful solo careers.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Jerry Lewis. @THR remembers him here https://t.co/LgS8ICs37K — TCM (@tcm) August 20, 2017

I realize I may be late with all this but all know is,losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017

10 great Jerry Lewis movies that demonstrate the breadth of his talent https://t.co/yLzwwp1ky7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 20, 2017

RIP Jerry Lewis. You made millions laugh for over half a century.

Jerry Lewis dies 91 years old. #JerryLewis pic.twitter.com/Ujw7eLWnNQ — Chef Michael Perry (@lcbchefperry) August 20, 2017