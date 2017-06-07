Fox News anchor to Trump: ‘You are the problem,’ Neil Cavuto says

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto called out President Donald Trump on his show Tuesday afternoon, telling Trump that the “fake news media,” as the president has repeatedly alleged, is not the issue.

>> Read more trending news

“Mr. President, it is not the fake news media that’s your problem, it’s you,” Cavuto said

And about Trump’s critics?

“They’re not the problem, Mr. President,” Cavuto said. “Like I said, these days, you are.”

Those are harsh words from an anchor who works for a cable network that has steadfastly defended Trump for months.

Cavuto may be tired of Trumps Twitter outbursts, calling out the president just days after Trump criticized London’s mayor in the middle of a terrorist attack last weekend and tweeted about “fake news.” Cavuto also took aim at Trump targeting members of his own administration.

“It’s not just your tweeting, it’s your scapegoating. It’s your refusal to see that sometimes you’re the one who’s feeding your own beast, acting beastly with your own guys,” Cavuto said.