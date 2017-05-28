Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 96
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Overcast
H 96° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 96° L 75°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    89°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 96° L 75°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 96° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere
Close

Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere

Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Actors Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter embrace at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on Thursday.

Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter meet at ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Two are more wonderful than one.

Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter met, embraced and posed for photographs at Thursday’s premiere of “Wonder Woman” in Hollywood, ETOnline reported.

>> Read more trending news

Carter, 65, made the Wonder Woman character famous during its television series run from 1975 to 1979. Gadot is starring in the movie version, which debuts nationally on June 2. The two women reunited at the Pantages Theatre, along with the film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

"I am the bearer of the torch and now I'm passing it forward to Gal and to Patty," Carter told ET. "I spoke with Patty early on and I couldn't wait to meet Gal. The three of us share some sisterhood by living and breathing this character."

"I just love her very much so," Gadot told ET. "She is such a special women and a unique person and it's always great to see her, especially tonight where she's going to see the movie for the first time. And my heart is going crazy."

Carter admitted she was nervous before watching the film.

"I can't breathe. I am so excited," she said. "I really want you all to embrace this. This is another way to look at her. It doesn't mean to abandon me or abandon the way that I had her, the way that I played her. This is just another way to look at Wonder Woman.”

I'm in LA, so excited to be attending the premiere of the new Wonder Woman movie, directed by my friend, Patty Jenkins,...

Posted by Lynda Carter on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Top-seeded Kerber stunned in first round of French Open 
    Top-seeded Kerber stunned in first round of French Open 
    Angelique Kerber became the first top-seeded women’s player in the Open era of tennis to lose in the first round of the French Open, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Ekaterina Makarova on Sunday.  >> Read more trending news Makarova was successful against Kerber’s serve and took advantage of the No. 1 seed’s numerous mistakes to earn the victory. The momentum seemed to turn toward Kerber late in the second set as she grabbed a break. But she promptly double-faulted to hand the advantage back to Makarova. The result will allow Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep to overtake Kerber for the No. 1 spot with deep runs into the tournament, according to Bleacher Report. Pliskova can clinch the top spot with an appearance in the final, while Halep will need to win the tournament.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and other deals  and sales
    Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and other deals  and sales
    Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.  Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors  Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99  Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances  Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 
  • Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day 2017: Quotes about patriotism, freedom
    Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of the country.  Here are a few quotes about patriotism and freedom. 'A hero is someone who has given his of her life to something bigger than oneself.' -- Joesph Campbell  'A man's country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.' -- George William Curtis  'All you have to do is hold your first soldier who is dying in your arms, and have that terribly futile feeling that I can't do anything about it... Then you understand the horror of war.' -- Norman Schwarzkopf  'Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a soldier dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war.' -- Otto von Bismarck  'I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. ' -- Bob Riley  'Only the dead have seen the end of war.' -- Plato  'Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.' -- Mark Twain  'The highest patriotism is not a blind acceptance of official policy, but a love of one's country deep enough to call her to a higher plain.' -- George McGovern  'The patriot volunteer, fighting for country and his rights, makes the most reliable soldier on earth.' -- Stonewall Jackson  'The patriot's blood is the seed of Freedom's Tree.' -- Thomas Campbell  'These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor - and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror.' -- Michael N. Castle  'They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this nation.' -- Henry Ward Beecher
  • A bonobo decided poop-flinging wasn’t enough, so he threw something much more dangerous instead
    A bonobo decided poop-flinging wasn’t enough, so he threw something much more dangerous instead
    A Florida family was just trying to enjoy their day at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens when they almost got hit with a huge surprise. A bonobo in an open enclosure threw part of a cement block at Diane Steen, her children and her friends, reports First Coast News. Watch the video Steen’s friend can be heard screaming in a video that was recorded at the time of the incident. Her friend rushed to protect her son, and the group ducked down to avoid being hit. RELATED: Texas hunter shows off prized monster bullfrog that’s way more bull than frog The women were concerned that their noise was to blame for the bonobo’s actions, but zoo officials have assured them that they were not at fault. Bonobos are not aggressive animals. In fact, the zoo explains that they’re very passionate creatures.
  • Jim Bunning, former U.S. senator, baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 85
    Jim Bunning, former U.S. senator, baseball Hall of Famer, dies at 85
    Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning died Friday at the age of 85, his family announced on social media. Bunning had suffered a stroke in October, WCPO reported.  >> Read more trending news Before representing Kentucky for two decades in Congress, serving terms in the House of Representatives and the Senate, Bunning played professional baseball from 1955 to 1971. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996. Sen. Rand Paul posted his condolences on Twitter.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.