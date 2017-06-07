Listen Live
Celebrity News
George and Amal Clooney given diapers, tequila to welcome twins
George And Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

To celebrate the arrival of Ella and Alexander Clooney, George Clooney’s business partner, Rande Gerber, came to his aide with one LOL-worthy gift.

>> Read more trending news

“Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends,” Gerber posted on the official Instagram account for their tequila company, Casamigo Tequila. In the hilarious video, Gerber is seen pushing a dolly and is stocked with two cases of tequila and two cases of diapers.

Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends

A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on

Clooney previously joked in interviews that he wanted to name the twins after his company, but lucky for them, their mother nipped that idea in the bud.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” he said.

Related: George Clooney talks about helping Amal with her pregnancy, potential names

On June 6, the couple announced the birth of the twins with a sweet statement to fans.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor said in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Jordan Strauss/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

