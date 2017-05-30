Listen Live
Celebrity News
Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage
George Clooney may have hinted at arrival of his twins with Amal, according to a joke he made in a video message at the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Over the weekend, George Clooney skipped the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia, and submitted a video message in which he apologized for his absence.

His message may indicate that the twins his wife, Amal, is expecting are due soon.

>> Read more trending news

“I really would have been (in Yerevan) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home,” he said, according to People. The twins are reportedly due in June.

Clooney was in attendance at last year’s ceremony as he is a member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee and presented the inaugural prize to honor victims the Armenian genocide.

Related: Rock had fun with his family on Memorial Day and made sure to thank those who have sacrificed everything

The couple announced the pregnancy in February and after the news broke, Clooney’s mother accidentally spilled the beans and shared that the couple is expecting a boy and a girl.

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” Nina Clooney told Vogue at the time. “How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

The Latest News Headlines

  • West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
    West Mims Fire continues to burn after two days of rain
    Firefighters are picking up where they left off before storms rolled into the area this week.  The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says Wednesday was a slow day operationally on the fire because thunderstorms restricted firefighting efforts.  In the latest update from fire officials, the West Mims Fire is still 65% contained and has burned over 152,000 acres.  The storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, provided only a lull in fire activity. The entire fire received at least one inch and a half of rain on Wednesday.  According to the incident fire behavior analyst, the fire is still burning deep underground.  Peat and large trees can retain heat from the existing fire or new lightning strikes, and a few inches of rain will bit put the fire out.  The fire activity could increase with the return of dry air and temperatures in the 90’s expected this upcoming weekend.  But for now, fire officials say the West Mims Fire is quiet. 
  • Burn Ban issued in St. Johns, Clay County
    Burn Ban issued in St. Johns, Clay County
    It’s another sign of the dangerously dry spring across NE Florida.   Clay County has issued a burn ban, effective Tuesday until further notice.  The ban prohibits all outdoor burning that has not been permitted by the Florida Forest Service.  You are still able to use a gas or charcoal grill, but Emergency Managers ask you to keep a constant watch for any stray sparks or embers while cooking outdoors.  Motorized equipment like lawnmowers, ATV’s, and dirt bikes could pose accidental ignition risks.  St. Johns County Board of Commissioners have adopted a resolution enacting a burn ban, effective May 9th-May 16th, at which time county officials will evaluate the weather and fire conditions and determine to extend or lift the ban on outdoor burning. Wildfire prevention tips include: • Prune all branches around the residence to a height of 8 to 10 feet. Keep trees adjacent to buildings free of dead or dying limbs and moss. • Remove all dead limbs, needles and debris from rain gutters. • Avoid open burning completely, especially during this dry season. • Regularly dispose of newspapers and rubbish. • Rake leaves, dead limbs and twigs. Clear flammable vegetation from around and under structures. • Remove dead branches that extend over the roof. • Store flammable materials in approved safety cans. • Keep items available that can be used as fire tools, such as a rake, handsaw, chainsaw, bucket and shovel • Never throw a lighted cigarette from the window of a vehicle or walk off and leave a burning cigarette. |[Summary]
  • Two wildfires adds to smoke in the air in Jacksonville
    Two wildfires adds to smoke in the air in Jacksonville
    Evacuations are in place for residents in Charlton County, Georgia due to the West Mims Fire and the smoke from the fire has also moved its way over Northeast Florida. The latest update from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the West Mims Fire is currently 116,571 acres and 12% contained. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the fire today, due to the fact it grew over 3,000 acres on Fridays as dry, windy conditions pushed the fire over containment lines.  In Jacksonville, two wildfires started on Saturday, per the Florida Forest Service. There is a fire in between Racetrack Road and Philips Highway that is burning 8 acres and is 50% contained.  There is another fire burning in Clay County west of Thunder Road that is also 50% contained.   
  • Burn bans lifting in much of Northeast Florida
    Burn bans lifting in much of Northeast Florida
    The rain is lifting some of the concern around fires in Northeast Florida, although you’re still warned to use extreme caution. Nassau County has chosen not to extend the ban on outdoor fires which expired Monday night, according to Emergency Management. There are still laws governing the size and location of fires.  In Clay County, the local state of emergency and county burn ban has been rescinded because of several inches of rainfall countywide.  The expanded burn ban in Duval County was lifted last week. A year-round burn ban remains in effect which includes open burning without a permit, but the restrictions on bonfires, campfires, and other ceremonial fires have been lifted.  The burn ban in St. Johns County remains in effect. It restricts all residential outdoor burning of leaves and yard debris, fireworks, campfires, flares, and other outdoor burning devices. Items specifically intended for outdoor cooking- like barbeque grills- are permitted.  While these bans are being lifted, emergency management is warning dry conditions could return and, even with the heavy rain, fire is always still a possibility. You’re asked to clear debris from around your home and actively clear dead tree limbs or dry plants. You should also use great caution with any flammable liquid, and never throw a lit cigarette in the grass or out of a car window.
  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news  But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s.  The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
The Latest News Videos

