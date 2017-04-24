“Grey’s Anatomy” actor and social justice activist Jesse Williams and his wife, real estate broker Atryn Drake-Lee, are divorcing, according to TMZ. They were married for nearly five years.

>> Read more trending news

Williams and Drake-Lee were married in September 2012 after dating for over five years.

According to People, which says it confirmed the news, Williams, 35, met Drake-Lee while Williams was a New York schoolteacher.

In 2010, Williams told USA Today Drake-Lee supported him throughout his career changes.

“She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin,” he said. “We know each other in and out.”

TMZ reported that the divorce is amicable and was filed last week, although it is not clear who filed.

The two are parents to a 3-year-old daughter named Sadie and a son named Maceo, who was born in 2015.

Neither Williams nor Drake-Lee have commented on the reports.