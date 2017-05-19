Harry Styles, James Carden perform ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles and “The Late Late Show” host James Carden hit the road for “Carpool Karaoke” to sing a few songs, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Styles and Corden began with the solo star's first single, "Sign of the Times."

"I went somewhere else emotionally," Carden said. "You weren't here in the car."

Styles confessed that the ballad “makes me cry — in a cool way."

At one point during the ride, the two men swapped clothes. Styles wore Carden’s navy polo shirt like “an international rock star,” while Corden wore Styles’ bright shirt, looking like he was “going to a barbecue,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Styles and Corden also sang Outkast's "Hey Ya" and "Endless Love" by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

They also pulled over the car to talk about films, then re-enacted scenes from “Notting Hill” and “Titanic.” Styles took on the female lead roles, telling Corden that he wanted him “to draw me like one of your French girls,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.