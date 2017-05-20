Heart’s Ann Wilson pays tribute to Chris Cornell

Ann Wilson of Heart paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell on Thursday during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with a sultry cover of the Soundgarden singer’s signature track, 1994's "Black Hole Sun."

Backed by Kimmel's house band, the Cletones, Wilson utilized her raspy, voice to pay tribute to the singer recognized as one of the architects of the grunge movement of the 1990s.

Cornell, 52, died early Thursday morning after a concert in Detroit. His death was ruled a suicide.

Wilson and her sister, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, issued statements honoring their late friend.

"It's important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive," Ann Wilson wrote. "He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey. He was and is a beautiful soul."

"No one is ever prepared to hear about a death in the family,” Nancy Wilson wrote. “And today Chris Cornell my brother from my Seattle music family is gone. I thought his voice would forever grace the world of music. Devastating."

Vicky Cornell, the Soundgarden singer's widow, issued a statement Friday remembering her husband. She speculated that his suicide may have been caused by taking too much anxiety medication.