A new Heineken ad aimed at proving people worlds apart can still come together despite their opposing views on social issues such as transgender rights, feminism and climate change has people calling it the “anti-Pepsi approach.”

The ad brings together six complete strangers and pairs them off, each unaware of their partners’ opposing views on a range of social issues.

In the commercial, each pair is instructed to build a bar together while talking to each other about themselves.

Once the bar is completed, Heineken reveals videos of each individual voicing their ideological beliefs on issues of feminism, transgender rights and climate change.

Then, they’re all given a choice: to leave or stay and discuss their differences over — you guessed it — a beer.

All three pairs end up staying and talking through their differences — a climate change denier and believer; a transgender former soldier and transphobic man; a feminist and member of “the new right.”

The ad has received quite a lot of praise online, especially after Pepsi’s infamous gaffe with Kendall Jenner.

But critics also questioned how easily people can really change their staunch views on such hot-button issues, some calling the ad unrealistic.

