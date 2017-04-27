Listen Live
Celebrity News
Heineken’s new politically-charged ad takes on social issues in ways Pepsi didn’t
Heineken's new politically-charged ad takes on social issues in ways Pepsi didn't

Heineken’s new politically-charged ad takes on social issues in ways Pepsi didn’t
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images
Heineken is offering up a new commercial, which is far different from the controversial ad Pepsi pulled earlier this month after a backlash over it’s portrayal of Kendall Jenner handing a police officer a Pepsi. The beer ad is winning praise for the way it handled social commentary on differing ideaologies.

Heineken's new politically-charged ad takes on social issues in ways Pepsi didn't

By: Fiza Pirani, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

A new Heineken ad aimed at proving people worlds apart can still come together despite their opposing views on social issues such as transgender rights, feminism and climate change has people calling it the “anti-Pepsi approach.” 

The ad brings together six complete strangers and pairs them off, each unaware of their partners’ opposing views on a range of social issues.

In the commercial, each pair is instructed to build a bar together while talking to each other about themselves.

Once the bar is completed, Heineken reveals videos of each individual voicing their ideological beliefs on issues of feminism, transgender rights and climate change.

Then, they’re all given a choice: to leave or stay and discuss their differences over — you guessed it — a beer. 

All three pairs end up staying and talking through their differences — a climate change denier and believer; a transgender former soldier and transphobic man; a feminist and member of “the new right.”

The ad has received quite a lot of praise online, especially after Pepsi’s infamous gaffe with Kendall Jenner. 

But critics also questioned how easily people can really change their staunch views on such hot-button issues, some calling the ad unrealistic.

