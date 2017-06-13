Listen Live
Celebrity News
Ice Cube honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame at star-studded ceremony
Ice Cube honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame at star-studded ceremony
Photo Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty Images
Ice Cube smiles as he arrives ahead of the ‘Ride Along 2’ premiere in Melbourne, Australia in 2016. The rapper turned actor just got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -   

Rapper turned actor Ice Cube has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At a star-studded ceremony at the iconic landmark in Los Angeles on Monday, Ice Cube was surrounded by family and friends as he accepted the honor.

His N.W.A. band mates Dr. Dre, DJ Yella and MC Ren, and musicians Big Boi and Russell Simmons, actor Martin Lawrence and “Boyz in the Hood” director John Singleton, to name a few, all gathered for the ceremony, according to People.com.

Ice Cube, 47, thanked his family and his wife of 25 years, Kim.

“She’s been everything to me, from a home girl to a muse to a wife to a confidante,” he said.

“She’s been a great mother to my kids and a great inspiration to the family,” Ice Cube added.

He also thanked his fans, tweeting before the ceremony “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

People reported Monday was declared Ice Cube Day in Hollywood before the rapper’s star was unveiled.

The Latest News Headlines

  • JSO arrests South Carolina man on human trafficking charges
    JSO arrests South Carolina man on human trafficking charges
    It's a disturbing arrest made by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.   A South Carolina man is now facing human trafficking charges, after police were called to Shands Hospital about a possible human trafficking victim on June 9th.   According to the arrest report for Roosevelt Glee, 37, the victim tells police she and her daughter met Glee in South Carolina, after answering an ad online.   Glee allegedly took them to a hotel and then claimed the victim owed him money and that he was going to post an ad for prostitution on the internet.   Glee is accused of taking the victim's daughter and then forcing the victim to perform sex acts for money, something she tells JSO went on for about two weeks, as Glee took them to Columbia, South Carolina, and then to Augusta, South Carolina, before ending up here in Jacksonville.   She says she was only allowed to see her daughter between 'customers', after multiple 'dates'.   The victim also claims Glee would have very rough sex with her and choke her until she vomited.   JSO says Glee admitted to them, he picked up the victim and her daughter and traveled with them to multiple cities. He says he would baby sit the victim's daughter, however, he felt that the acts of prostitution by the victim were none of his business.   Glee is charged with coercing commercial sexual activity of an adult for human trafficking, living off the earnings of a prostitute, and interference with child custody.   His bond is set at more than $590,000. He's due back in court on June 29, 2017.
  • Driver swerving to avoid animal in the road causes crash, sinkhole in St. Johns County
    Driver swerving to avoid animal in the road causes crash, sinkhole in St. Johns County
    An animal in the road appears to have been the cause of a single-vehicle crash which resulted in a sinkhole in St. Johns County. We first told you Monday night that a car had crashed in to a fire hydrant at Islesbrook Parkway and South Durbin Parkway. A sinkhole opened at the site of the crash, leading a portion of the road to shut down. The car itself was almost entirely submerged in the hole.  The incident report we’ve now obtained shows the driver told investigators a dark shadow ran across the vehicle’s path. He swerved to avoid hitting it, leading him to his the fire hydrant. The crash report further says the car got stuck in the hydrant, and the vehicle sank as water poured out.  The driver was not injured. Investigators don’t believe he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and the report says he was driving under the speed limit.  The road was open to vehicle traffic today, although further repairs will need to take place in the future.
  • 7 takeaways from Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate
    7 takeaways from Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate
    Here’s what we learned from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Sessions denied any collusion with Russian to meddle in the U.S. presidential election, saying the accusations are “scurrilous,” “appalling,” “detestable.” He also said he never had a third meeting with Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to the United States.  Sessions said he agreed with firing Comey, and said he thought that before deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein recommended he be fired. Sessions repeatedly said he could not reveal details of conversations with President Donald Trump concerning the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sessions said President Trump did talk about Comey’s firing and said he was upset with Comey’s handling of the Russian investigation. Sessions said he was, indeed, “one of the last ones” to leave the White House after a meeting on Feb. 14. He said Comey lingered behind to “talk to the president.” He would not say that he was ordered out of the room as Comey testified last week. He said there is no problem with a president speaking to an FBI director.  However, Sessions said Comey should have spoken to his bosses if he wanted to or was asked to talk to the president about the investigation. He said Comey never talked with him about the investigation. He also said he hasn't spoken to special counsel Robert Mueller about the Russian investigation.
  • Dying woman dragged half-naked from American Airline flight, witness says
    Dying woman dragged half-naked from American Airline flight, witness says
    A woman who died following an in-flight medical emergency Monday was dragged, half-naked and unresponsive, from an American Airlines flight that landed in Minnesota, a witness said.  Passenger Art Endress told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that flight attendants found the woman, who has not yet been identified, unresponsive in the restroom of the Boeing 737 as the crew prepared to land at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The flight was inbound from Dallas.  The woman, who Endress said appeared to be traveling alone, did not respond to resuscitation efforts by a doctor and nurse on board, so emergency medical technicians boarded the flight once it was on the ground.  One of the EMTs dragged the woman, who was naked from the waist down, by her arms past fellow passengers and onto the jet bridge.  “The EMT was out of line on that one,” Endress told the Star-Tribune. “Also, the flight attendants could have thrown a blanket on her.” >> Read more trending stories Airport spokesman Paul Hogan told the newspaper that the first responders were “focused on trying to save her life and get her in the jet bridge, where they could continue to try to resuscitate her.” Other passengers were kept on the plane for about an hour as efforts to revive the woman continued on the jet bridge, to no avail. Airport workers used a tarp to shield the woman from view as passengers deplaned.  Endress told the Star-Tribune that another passenger who was seated near the woman who died told him the woman went to the restroom about halfway into the nearly three-hour flight and never returned to her seat.  American Airlines did not respond to questions from the newspaper on the incident. 
  • Read Jeff Sessions’ opening statements
    Read Jeff Sessions’ opening statements
    Here are Attorney General Jeff Sessions opening remarks during his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “Thank you Chairman Burr and Ranking Member Warner for allowing me to publicly appear before the committee today. I appreciate the Committee's critically important efforts to investigate Russian interference with our democratic process. Such interference can never be tolerated and I encourage every effort to get to the bottom of any such allegations. As you know, the Deputy Attorney General has appointed a special counsel to investigate matters related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. I am here today to address several issues that have been specifically raised before this committee, and I appreciate the opportunity to respond to questions as fully as I am able to do so. But as I advised you, Mr. Chairman, and consistent with long-standing Department of Justice practice, I cannot and will not violate my duty to protect confidential communications with the President. Now, let me address some issues directly: I did not have any private meetings nor do I recall any conversations with any Russian officials at the Mayflower Hotel. I did not attend any meetings at that event. Prior to the speech, I attended a reception with my staff that included at least two dozen people and President Trump. Though I do recall several conversations I had during that pre-speech reception, I do not have any recollection of meeting or talking to the Russian Ambassador or any other Russian officials. If any brief interaction occurred in passing with the Russian Ambassador during that reception, I do not remember it. After the speech, I was interviewed by the news media, which had gathered as I remember in a different room, and then I left the hotel. But whether I ever attended a reception where the Russian Ambassador was also present is entirely beside the point of this investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 campaigns. Let me state this clearly: I have never met with or had any conversations with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election. Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign. I was your colleague in this body for 20 years, and the suggestion that I participated in any collusion or that I was aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country, which I have served with honor for over 35 years, or to undermine the integrity of our democratic process, is an appalling and detestable lie. Relatedly, there is the assertion that I did not answer Senator Franken's question honestly at my confirmation hearing. That is false. This is how it happened. He asked me a rambling question that included dramatic, new allegations that the United States intelligence community had advised President-elect Trump that 'there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump's surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.' I was taken aback by these explosive allegations, which he said were being reported in breaking news that day. I wanted to refute immediately any suggestion that I was a part of such an activity. I replied, 'Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I didn't have – did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it.' That was the context in which I was asked the question, and in that context, my answer was a fair and correct response to the charge as I understood it. It simply did not occur to me to go further than the context of the question and list any conversations I may have had with Russians in routine situations, as I had with numerous other foreign officials. Please hear me now. It was only in March of this year that a reporter asked my spokesperson whether I had ever met with any Russian officials. This was the first time that question had been posed. On the same day, we provided that reporter with the information related to the meeting I and my staff had held in my Senate office with Ambassador Kislyak, as well as the brief encounter in July after a speech that I had given during the convention in Cleveland, Ohio. I also provided the reporter a list of all 25 foreign ambassador meetings I had held during 2016. In addition, I provided supplemental testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain this. I readily acknowledged these two meetings. Certainly nothing improper occurred. Let me also explain clearly the circumstances of my recusal from the investigation into the Russian interference with the 2016 election. I was sworn in as Attorney General on Thursday, February 9th. The very next day, I met with career Department officials, including a senior ethics official, to discuss some things publicly reported in the press and that might have some bearing on the issue of recusal. From that point, February 10th, until I announced my formal recusal on March 2nd, I was never briefed on any investigative details and did not access information about the investigation; I received only the limited information that the Department's career officials determined was necessary to inform my recusal decision. As such, I have no knowledge about this investigation beyond what has been publicly reported, and I have taken no action with regard to any such investigation. On the date of my formal recusal, my Chief of Staff sent an email to the heads of the relevant departments, including by name to Director Comey of the FBI, to instruct them to inform their staffs of this recusal and to advise them not to brief me or involve me in any such matters. And in fact, they have not. Importantly, I recused myself not because of any asserted wrongdoing on my part during the campaign, but because a Department of Justice regulation, 28 CFR 45.2, required it. That regulation states, in effect, that Department employees should not participate in investigations of a campaign if they have served as a campaign advisor. The scope of my recusal, however, does not and cannot interfere with my ability to oversee the Department of Justice, including the FBI, which has an $8 billion budget and 35,000 employees. I presented to the President my concerns, and those of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, about the ongoing leadership issues at the FBI as stated in my letter recommending the removal of Mr. Comey along with the Deputy Attorney General's memorandum, which have been released publicly by the White House. It is a clear statement of my views. It is absurd, frankly, to suggest that a recusal from a single specific investigation would render an Attorney General unable to manage the leadership of the various Department of Justice law enforcement components that conduct thousands of investigations. Finally, during his testimony, Mr. Comey discussed a conversation he and I had about a meeting Mr. Comey had with the President. I am happy to share with the committee my recollection of the conversation I had with Mr. Comey. Following a routine morning threat briefing, Mr. Comey spoke to me and my Chief of Staff. While he did not provide me with any of the substance of his conversation with the President, Mr. Comey expressed concern about the proper communications protocol with the White House and with the President. I responded to his comment by agreeing that the FBI and Department of Justice needed to be careful to follow Department policies regarding appropriate contacts with the White House. Mr. Comey had served in the Department of Justice for the better part of two decades, and I was confident that Mr. Comey understood and would abide by the Department's well-established rules governing any communications with the White House about ongoing investigations. My comments encouraged him to do just that and indeed, as I understand, he did. Our Department of Justice rules on proper communication between the Department and the White House have been in place for years. Mr. Comey well knew them, I thought, and assumed correctly that he complied with them. I will finish with this. I recused myself from any investigation into the campaigns for President, but I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations. At all times throughout the course of the campaign, the confirmation process, and since becoming Attorney General, I have dedicated myself to the highest standards. The people of this country expect an honest and transparent government and that is what we are giving them. This President wants to focus on the people of this country to ensure they are treated fairly and kept safe. The Trump agenda is to improve the lives of the American people. I know some have other agendas, but that is his agenda and it is one I share. Importantly, as Attorney General I have a responsibility to enforce the laws of this Nation, to protect this country from its enemies, and to ensure the fair administration of justice. I intend to work every day with our fine team and the superb professionals in the Department of Justice to advance the important work we have to do. These false attacks, the innuendo, and the leaks, you can be sure, will not intimidate me. In fact, these events have only strengthened my resolve to fulfill my duty to reduce crime, and to support our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who work our streets every day. Just last week, it was reported that overdose deaths in this country are rising faster than ever recorded. The murder rate is up over 10 percent—the largest increase since 1968. Together, we are telling the gangs, the cartels, the fraudsters, and the terrorists—we are coming after you. Every one of our citizens, no matter who they are or where they live, has the right to be safe in their homes and communities. And I will not be deterred, and I will not allow this great Department to be deterred from its vital mission.
