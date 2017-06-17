Listen Live
Celebrity News
Jada Pinkett Smith disputes accuracy of Tupac Shakur film
Close

Jada Pinkett Smith disputes accuracy of Tupac Shakur film

Jada Pinkett Smith disputes accuracy of Tupac Shakur film
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT
Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith disputes accuracy of Tupac Shakur film

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT

Rap legend Tupac Shakur would have been 46 on Friday, and childhood friend Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to dispute the accuracy of her relationship with the late singer in the new film “All Eyez on Me.”

>> Read more trending news

“Forgive me ... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in ‘All Eyez on Me’ to stand as truth,” Pinkett Smith posted on Twitter.

Pinkett Smith tweeted eight times, disputing several scenes featuring her relationship with Shakur, who was gunned down in Las Vegas in 1996.

"The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful," Pinkett Smith tweeted.

However, the actress did not find fault with the actors who portrayed her and Shakur -- Kat Graham and Demetrious Shipp Jr., the Los Angeles Times reported.

"You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both," she wrote.

L.T. Hutton, who produced “All Eyez on Me,” told TMZ that he was disappointed in Pinkett Smith’s criticisms. He said that he and the filmmakers took some liberties because they were trying to show who Shakur was, TMZ reported.

Hutton said that he studied Pinkett Smith’s words about Shakur in interviews, and believes she was fairly represented, TMZ reported.

Pinkett Smith ended her Twitter barrage with a tweet directed at Shakur, the Times reported.

"Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity,” she tweeted. “I love you."

The Latest News Headlines

  • Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Trump continues to hold off on changes for immigration “Dreamers”
    Despite repeatedly making a campaign pledge to fully reverse executive actions on immigration from the Obama Administration, President Donald Trump has so far left in place one controversial plan from his predecessor, which allows young people – known as immigrant “Dreamers” – who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents to stay here, without the threat of deportation. The White House said Friday that the DACA program – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – remains under review, but the lack of action by President Trump on that issue has left some of his supporters openly frustrated, as they want to see an all out effort against illegal immigration. “The real scandal? Trump has granted amnesty to 125,000 illegals under Obama’s unconstitutional order,” fumed immigration activist Mark Krikorian. In speech last August @realDonaldTrump pledged to 'immediately terminate President Obama's two illegal executive amnesties': DACA and DAPA. — Don England (@dontspeakforme) June 17, 2017 And the numbers do bear that out – the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported that as of March 31, 124,799 people who had qualified for DACA, had their special permits renewed in the first three months of this year. “Trump’s been expanding Obama’s illegal amnesty for going on five months now,” Krikorian added. During the campaign, things were pretty straightforward – Mr. Trump was going to reverse the Obama executive actions on immigration, period. “We will immediately terminate President Obama’s two illegal executive amnesties in which he defied federal law and the Constitution to give amnesty to approximately 5 million illegal immigrants,” the President said in a major immigration speech on August 31, 2016. But soon after he entered the White House, the President sent mixed signals about how he would treat Dreamers. “It is a very, very difficult subject,” Mr. Trump said at a February 16 news conference. The decision to leave DACA in place comes amid grumbling from some conservative quarters, amid a desire for even more action on border security and illegal immigration. Anyone in a Southwestern state who strolls to the border & drops a brick will have done more to build the wall than @realDonaldTrump. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 16, 2017 Very glad to see Obama’s lawless DAPA amnesty has finally been rescinded. DACA next, please. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) June 16, 2017 On the other side, immigration activists were not declaring victory, worried that President Trump will sooner or later move to rein in the DACA program, which could put millions in jeopardy of deportation. “DACA recipients cannot rest easily when our families are still in the cross hairs of deportation agents,” said the group Mi Familia Vota. “DACA recipients continue to be arrested, detained, and deported under the President’s deportation apparatus,” said the Immigrant Legal Resource Center. Action in Congress on major immigration legislation that might address this matter still seems unlikely.
  • U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    U.S. Navy destroyer collides with ship; 3 hurt, 7 missing
    The destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, and three injuries have been reported and seven crew members are missing, according to the Navy. >> Read more trending news  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tracking two areas of tropical trouble
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tracking two areas of tropical trouble
  • Putin weighs option, calls retaliatory measures ‘premature’
    Putin weighs option, calls retaliatory measures ‘premature’
    Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was “premature” to discuss retaliation against a possible new round of sanctions the U.S. is considering against Moscow, Reuters reported Saturday. >> Read more trending news “We need to see how it is all going to be. That is why it is premature to speak publicly about our retaliatory actions,” Putin said according to the state news agency RIA. Earlier this week the Senate voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on Russia. It also approved a measure that would force President Donald Trump to get congressional approval before relaxing any existing sanctions, Reuters reported.
  • JSO captures escaped Florida State Prison inmate
    JSO captures escaped Florida State Prison inmate
    An inmate originally from St. Johns County escaped the Florida State Prison Friday, but was caught hours later by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.  The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Thor Bahrman stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van around 3PM Friday and escaped.  Around 9PM, JSO says their investigation brought them to I-295 and 103rd St. Shortly after 10PM, SWAT found Bahrman at a nearby gas station and took him in to custody. The stolen van was also found.  The Department of Corrections is on scene investigating with JSO. No Corrections staff were hurt in the escape, which the Bradford County Sheriff characterized as “undetected”. Bahrman is originally from St. Johns County, but BCSO wasn’t sure where he would be traveling.  Bahrman is described as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes. He was considered a minimum custody inmate. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bahrman was serving time on meth charges.
