Celebrity News
Jennifer Hudson shares video of son singing ‘Hallelujah’
Close

Jennifer Hudson shares video of son singing ‘Hallelujah’

Jennifer Hudson shares video of son singing ‘Hallelujah’
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Singer Jennifer Hudson shared an Instagram video of her son singing Leonard Cohen’s "Hallelujah." (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson shares video of son singing ‘Hallelujah’

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Everyone knows Jennifer Hudson has a powerhouse voice, but her son, David Otunga Jr., is a singer in his own right.

The “American Idol” alum on Wednesday shared a video of her son, whose father is her long-time fiance, lawyer David Otunga, on Instagram.

>> Read more trending news

David, 7, is seen shyly singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” as someone plays the piano. Once he’s finished, he breathes a sigh of relief and smiles at his mother.

Hudson’s caption definitely showed she was a proud mom.

“This is so precious to me , I can't even begin to describe how it melts my heart,” she wrote. “I did not want to shame my baby by shouting but ... look at him .. he so serious and focused ! A mothers dream ! My babies singing!”

Watch the video below: 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen
    Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen
    A South Florida teen is being charged as an adult after deputies monitoring his social media pages arrested him this month on gun-related charges. >> Read more trending news  Joshua Troutman, 17, was transferred from juvenile custody to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges that include possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm in public and grand theft of a firearm. He also has multiple open cases in juvenile court, including charges of carrying a concealed weapon, grand theft and burglary. During his initial court appearance on Friday, Judge Caroline Caroline Shepherd ordered Troutman’s open juvenile cases be reviewed and set his bond on the adult charges at $50,000. He was also placed on in-house arrest with an electronic monitor and ordered to have possession of neither weapons nor devices that can access the internet. According to the arrest report, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s detective last month monitored postings by Troutman on social-media sites, including Facebook and Instagram. The detective noted that Troutman posted several pictures and videos with multiple firearms in his waist, hands and pockets. Troutman is currently classified as a juvenile delinquent and is not allowed to possess firearms, investigators said. Authorities say he has a history of burglary and resisting arrest with violence. He remains under supervision as a juvenile until his 19th birthday. “He is a danger to the community,” a prosecutor said in court Friday. Investigators say Troutman posted one video of himself firing shots from a small-caliber firearm into the ground in his backyard. After being taken into custody, he reportedly told deputies he stole a gun from a box stored in a shed at an unspecified residence in Boynton Beach. When asked about the fired shots seen on video, Troutman told deputies he was only shooting into the ground and did not hurt anyone, the report said.
  • Prominent Jacksonville names fill witness lists for pending Corrine Brown trial
    Prominent Jacksonville names fill witness lists for pending Corrine Brown trial
    The fraud trial against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown is scheduled to start in just over a week, and there could be some notable names called by prosecutors.  The US Attorney’s Office has submitted 45 names as potential witnesses and Corrine Brown’s lawyer submitted 33 names. Among the people who will be called are Jacksonville politicians, political strategists, prominent attorneys, independent authority members and leaders, Brown’s daughter, among others. The list also includes Brown’s former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the former head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley, both of whom have agreed to take plea deals for their part in this case, in exchange for helping prosecutors.  Brown, Wiley, and Simmons are accused of collecting about $800,000 in donations to One Door, saying the money would be used for scholarships and other charitable purposes. The US Attorney’s Office says, in reality, the money went toward personal expenses of the three involved.  Brown is facing various charges- aiding and abetting mail fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, scheme to conceal material facts on financial disclosure forms, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the IRS, and filing false income tax returns.  Jury selection is slated to start April 24th, with the trial scheduled to begin April 26th. Brown intends to testify during the trial. United States’ witness list:  1. Shawn Batsch, IRS-CI  2. Dawn Goldberg, IRS  3. Kimberly Henderson, FBI  4. Tracy Lane, IRS  5. Vanessa Stelly, FBI  6. Carolyn Chatman  7. Linda Foster  8. Reginald Gaffney  9. Nathaniel Glover  10. April Green  11. Eurmon Hervey  12. Charles McCormick  13. Ju’Coby Pittman  14. Doug Shackelford  15. Dawn Smith  16. Stanley Twiggs  17. Dawn Wright  18. John Baker  19. Robert Birnbaum  20. Stephen Bittel  21. Tandy Bondi  22. Edward Burr  23. Husein Cumber  24. Jack Hanania  25. Marva Brown Johnson  26. Gasper Lazzara  27. Richard Lipsky  28. Eugene Ludwig  29. Don Miller  30. Steve Pajcic  31. John Picerne  32. Robert Picerne  33. Kent Stermon  34. Michael Ward  35. Susan Wiles  36. Jessica Wynne  37. Voncier Alexander  38. Ingrid Burch  39. Tasha Cole  40. Siottis Jackson  41. Lavern Kelly  42. Brad Mims  43. Shantrel Brown  44. Elias Simmons  45. Carla Wiley Corrine Brown witness list: 1. Martin Luther King III  2. The Honorable Bennie Thompson  3. Geraldine Centeno  4. Peter Mikon  5. Julia Wilson  6. Rontel Batie  7. The Honorable Marcia Fudge  8. Patrick Lewis  9. Jackie Gray  10. Helen Sachs  12. Lavern Kelly  13. Tonia Bell  14. Ju’Coby Pittman  15. Jimmy R. Jenkins  16. Brenda Simmons  17. The Honorable Jeff Triplett  18. John Delaney  19. The Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee  20. Bruce Marks  21. Nick Martinelli  22. Clint Brown  23. Barbara Skinner  24. Genesis Robinson  25. Cathy Gass  26. St. Elmo Crawford  27. James Sampson  28. Jesse Jackson  29. Roslyn Burrough  30. Hector Alcalde  31. Ava Parker  32. Mary Adams  33. Elias “Ronnie” Simmons
  • Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s daughter still faces subpoena despite intent to plead the Fifth
    Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s daughter still faces subpoena despite intent to plead the Fifth
    The daughter of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been denied a blanket excuse from taking the stand during her mother’s federal fraud trial. Shantrel Brown’s attorney filed a motion this week aiming to squash the subpoena issued to her by the US Attorney’s Office, saying Brown intended to plead the Fifth and remain silent on any questions from the government. A District Judge Friday denied that motion.  The motion from Shantrel Brown claimed the only purpose for issuing a subpoena on her was “for the atmospheric effect upon the jury to see the defendant’s daughter invoke her Fifth Amendment rights”. Her attorney said she intends to invoke the Fifth on any question, so calling her to the stand solely to have her invoke is “improper”.  Prosecutors had fought Brown’s motion, calling it “premature” because it’s founded in the belief that a witness can refuse to answer questions without knowing what the questions will be. The government says Brown has the right to assert her Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, but that some of what she may be called to testify on does not deal with her personal actions. Specifically, the court filing highlights that Brown shares a home with her mother in Virginia and would naturally know about her habits and often her whereabouts. Prosecutors further say there is evidence Brown planned and attended events in her mother’s honor.  Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown, her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the head of One Door For Education Carla Wiley are all accused of collecting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which they represented as an education charity- and using that money for personal expenses instead. Wiley and Simmons have previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office as prosecutors build their case. Brown does not intend to take a plea deal and has said she will take the stand during trial. That trial is slated to start Wednesday, with jury selection on Monday.  The US Attorney’s Office further noted it’s possible the defendant will try to shift blame for her alleged role on to her daughter. As such-and with all of these factors considered- prosecutors say Shantrel Brown can’t be given any exemption at this point. They added that they will consistently evaluate her role as a potential witness through the early court proceedings to determine whether to call her to the stand, and if she is called on, she would be able to lay out her case for invoking the Fifth- arguments that would be done outside of the presence of a jury, according to the US Attorney’s Office filing.  The District Judge’s ruling denying the motion to squash the subpoena said the proper procedure is to have an “inquiry into the legitimacy and scope”- not in the presence of a jury- to look at the specific questioning Brown could face and whether privilege is “well-founded”. That inquiry will be conducted if the US Attorney’s Office determines they will, in fact, call Shantrel Brown as a witness. Shantrel Brown is one of 45 witnesses the US Attorney’s Office has filed notice they may call to testify. The prospective witness list for the defense is 33 people.
  • Florida/Georgia extension in Jacksonville still not finalized ahead of final game under contract
    Florida/Georgia extension in Jacksonville still not finalized ahead of final game under contract
    It’s been more than seven months since the University of Georgia, University of Florida, and Mayor of Jacksonville signed terms extending the contract for the annual neutral site football game at EverBank Field. It’s been more than six months since the long-form contract binding the extension was supposed to be executed, according to the terms sheet. Now, less than a week ahead of the final game under the existing contract, still no long-term deal has come in front of the Jacksonville City Council to approve. In March, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry unveiled a five-year extension of the Florida-Georgia game. While this year is technically considered the Georgia-Florida game, because Georgia is the home team, the official documentation lists Florida first. The 2017 game is supposed to be the first one under the contract extension, and discussions on a longer agreement would begin immediately after the 2018 game. In all, the terms that were agreed to commit an extra $2.75 million in incentives for the teams over the five year life of the contract. That’s in addition to payouts that would stay relatively unchanged- like travel stipends for each team- and revenue that goes to the schools instead of the City- like ticket sales. The term sheet was signed by University of Georgia Director of Athletics Greg McGarity, University of Florida Athletics Director Jeremy Foley, and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. Curry dated the terms sheet March 16, 2016. The agreement is not official until it is drafted as a formal contract extension and approved by the Jacksonville City Council, though, and the terms sheet committed that to happening by April 15, 2016. The deadline came and went, and WOKV has been consistently checking in with the City of Jacksonville, which over the last few months has said their work on the final contract continued to move forward and all parties are working together. Now, a City Spokeswoman says the contract is with the respective school attorneys, but she had no comment on why it took so long to get the contracts there or how long it would take for their reviews. A statement from UF Athletics Director Jeremy Foley to WOKV says that could happen soon. “As we’ve said numerous times over the years, the Florida-Georgia game belongs in Jacksonville. Due to the hard work and cooperation from the City of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Jaguars and our counterparts at Georgia and our recent contract extension it will continue to be in Jacksonville. The contract renewal is currently being reviewed by both institutions and should be fully executed in the near future,” the statement says. The University of Georgia Senior Associate Athletic Director referred us to a release about the extension sent by the City in March and deferred to the City for further comment. In prior years, the City has spoken about planning the next game as soon as the annual one is done, so it’s unclear right now just how much wiggle room exists before not having a finalized contract will start to become an issue. It grows even more significant as the City makes renovations to EverBank Field that involve removing seats though, because the City already pays every year to build the contractually obligated number of seats, and that grows as seats are removed- like for the recent Club Level renovations. As the number of seats to be temporarily built for the game grows, so does the cost. The 2016 game kicks off a busy few weeks in Jacksonville that also include the Navy/Notre Dame game and the Sea and Sky Air Show. The City estimates Florida/Georgia alone brings in around $35 million in economic impact for Northeast Florida. That comes from visitors staying in town, eating at restaurants, and taking part in activities programmed around the game itself, including pep rallies.
  • New Florida/Georgia contract filed just months before 2017 game
    New Florida/Georgia contract filed just months before 2017 game
    With just about six months to go before the annual Florida/Georgia football game in Jacksonville- and a year after the deal was expected- the City now has a formal contract on the table.  “This historic event is staying in Jacksonville. What it means for the City- it’s part of the fabric of who we are,” says Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. WOKV first told you last March that the City, University of Florida Athletic Association, and University of Georgia Athletic Association had agreed to terms for a five year contract. The intent was to have that contract executed by April 2016- ahead of the 2016 game, which was the final one under the prior contract.  That timeline was not met, and internal communications obtained by WOKV show the contract has spent months bouncing between Jacksonville’s Office of the General Counsel and attorneys for the universities. New documents filed with the City Council show a five-year deal has now been fully agreed to between the Mayor’s Office and both universities, and is only pending City Council approval.  WOKV has obtained the full agreement, which  covers five games- with the first being 2017 and the final being 2021. The Office of Sports and Entertainment would have oversight.  It substantially reflects the terms agreed to in 2016, which give a total of $2.75 million in incentives- a $125,000 “signing bonus” and $250,000 annual guaranteed payment for each team- which didn’t exist under the prior contract. This contract also includes each team getting an increase in their travel stipend by $10,000- with the cost going up to $60,000. The City additionally covers air travel for the University of Georgia up to $350,000 each year, although unlike the prior contract, there is no built-in annual raise in that cost. “This is a $31.5 million economic impact, and there’s a tremendous return for taxpayers here,” Curry tells WOKV. Curry says he used a scorecard to determine the cost and benefit of the financial commitment. He believes the bed tax and sales tax money, among other things, outweigh the cost to the City of offering these incentives and hosting the game. Mirroring the prior contract, the universities receive full ticket revenue and do not pay to play at EverBank Field, under this new deal. The City covers the cost of game day operations, but retains the right to operate concessions, while the schools have merchandising. A completely new provision of this contract is the use of the new amphitheater and flex field- collectively Daily’s Place- which is being constructed next to the stadium. The City will have sole control over the programming in those venues, and will retain the revenue. WOKV asked Curry whether there are events already being planned for the weekend around 2017, and he said only that the City’s Sports and Entertainment Office was in charge of that. This contract also speaks about the City using “its best effort” to install two permanent signs at the stadium referencing the game- which is a provision of the Terms Sheet. The City would cover the cost. The 2016 Terms Sheet specifically mentions that there would be a separate Memorandum of Understanding for a 90/10 sponsorship split between the schools and City, respectively. There is no clear mention of either of these provisions in the contract. Instead, the terms stand for now with the schools retaining the revenue. Also reflective of the Terms Sheet, the three parties agree to begin negotiations on a contract extension ten days after the 2018 game and lasting through ten days after the 2019 game. The prior contract included only one “right of first negotiation”, but the new contract that’s been filed has a “second right of negotiation” as well, which would start four months after the 2019 game and conclude ten days after the 2020 game. If there is no extension agreement at the end of the second negotiation, the schools are no longer obligated to negotiate exclusively with the City. Curry declined to speak specifically to why the second option was added in, except to say that the prior Administration had not reached a deal with the schools before leaving office. The proposed contract will be vetted and voted on by the Jacksonville City Council in the coming weeks. Despite the fact that there is no written agreement on file, Curry says there has been no impact on the 2017 game, and that planning and implementing the event is in full swing.
