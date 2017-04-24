Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
H 78°
L 61°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
71°
Broken Clouds
H 78° L 61°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 78° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    62°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 78° L 61°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 86° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Jennifer Lopez’s twins appear on ‘Ellen;’ singer dishes on relationship with Alex Rodriguez
Close

Jennifer Lopez’s twins appear on ‘Ellen;’ singer dishes on relationship with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez’s twins appear on ‘Ellen;’ singer dishes on relationship with Alex Rodriguez
Photo Credit: James Devaney/GC Images
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave Marea restaurant on March 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s twins appear on ‘Ellen;’ singer dishes on relationship with Alex Rodriguez

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme, 9, crashed the stage Monday during their mother’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” 

>> Read more trending news

As soon as they went onstage, Max hid behind his mother’s chair, while Emme embraced the spotlight and sat on Lopez’s lap to speak with DeGeneres.

“We see you back there,” DeGeneres said as a pouty Max reluctantly approached his mother and sat on her lap. “Are you angry? What’s that?”

“No, he’s the sweetest,” Lopez said before Max wandered off again and hid in a coffee table between them. DeGeneres opened the box for Max, and he immediately got in and let her close the lid.

“Yay!” Emme cheered as her brother was locked away.

“Maybe you need to get this at home,” DeGeneres joked. “Whenever you want to scare us, just go ahead and pop up.”

It wasn’t too long before Max decided to pop up and attempt to scare them all. DeGeneres played along and screamed.

DeGeneres continued her interview with Emme.

“Are you a musician also? Do you sing? Do you play anything?” she asked.

“I’m a gamer,” Max’s voice came from the box. He later accidentally kicked the back panel out of the faux coffee table.

“I think you did that. We are going to sue you,” DeGeneres joked. “Your mom has a lot of money. We are going to sue her.”

Before the children took the stage, DeGeneres probed into Lopez’s personal life and got the singer to dish about her new relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

“Now, where did you meet? And how did this happen? Tell us all about it,” DeGeneres asked.

“It’s very simple,” Lopez said. “I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him.” 

Lopez said she followed Rodriguez out of the restaurant and tapped him on the shoulder. 

“And then, that was it,” she said. “I mean, more stuff happened, but that’s how we met.”

According to Lopez, Rodriguez had just moved to the Los Angeles area and already had her phone number from “years ago.” She claimed that he had called her for another reason years ago and that he texted her, inviting her for dinner.

“I don’t remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner,” Lopez said.

“And a sleepover?” DeGeneres pressed.

“No, Mama don’t sleep over on the first date,” Lopez said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized after pneumonia treatment
    George H.W. Bush to remain hospitalized after pneumonia treatment
    A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush said the 92-year-old will remain under observation at a Houston hospital for a few more days after he was admitted last week with a mild case of pneumonia. >> Read more trending news Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 with a persistent cough, spokesman James McGrath said. Doctors determined that the 41st president had pneumonia and successfully treated him. McGrath said in a statement Monday that Bush’s medical team hopes he will be released by the end of the week. McGrath said Friday that Bush would remain hospitalized over the weekend as a precaution. He and his wife, Barbara Bush, are scheduled to travel to Maine soon, and doctors want to “ensure (he has) a fully clean bill of health,” McGrath said. >> Related: George H.W. Bush gets a visit from son George W. Bush while in the hospital “President Bush feels terrific and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as (former Vice  President) Dan Quayle,” he said. McGrath said on Wednesday that Bush “continues to gain strength.” “Mr. Bush had a good night’s rest and his spirits are high,” McGrath said. “Although he will not be discharged today, he is already looking forward to going home to Mrs. Bush, who has been constantly by his side.” The hospitalization is the second this year for Bush. He was hospitalized for two weeks in January with a case of bacterial pneumonia. His wife, Barbara Bush, was also briefly hospitalized with viral bronchitis.
  • Whole Foods faced with possible takeover bid as shares jump
    Whole Foods faced with possible takeover bid as shares jump
    Supermarket chain Albertsons is exploring a possible takeover of Austin-based Whole Foods Market, the Financial Times is reporting, citing unnamed sources. Albertsons, which operates about 2,200 stores, is controlled by buyout group Cerberus Capital Management. Cerberus has had preliminary talks with bankers about making a bid for Whole Foods, the Financial Times reported, citing a person close to the buyout firm. No formal bid has yet been made, according to two people briefed on the situation. >> Read more trending news Whole Foods’ shares jumped more than 4 percent in afternoon trading following the Financial Times’ report. The reported interest from Albertsons comes about two weeks after investment group Jana Partners revealed it had built a 9 percent stake in Whole Foods and raised the possibility of either a management shakeup or even a sale for the company. Whole Foods has a current market value of about $11 billion. Also, online retail giant Amazon last year considered making a takeover bid for Austin-based Whole Foods Market Inc., but decided not to pursue a deal, Bloomberg news service reported last week. >> Related: Lawsuit claims Whole Foods managers fired for whistle-blowing A number of factors, including intensified competition, have hit the Austin-based Whole Foods hard, leading to struggles in recent quarters. A March report from a Barclays analyst, for instance, suggested Whole Foods had lost 14 million customers since 2015 - many of them to Kroger, which has stepped up its organic offerings. >> Related: Amazon considered bid to buy Whole Foods Founded in Austin in 1978, Whole Foods has 462 stores worldwide and 87,000 employees. In its fiscal first quarter, Whole Foods recorded record sales of $4.9 billion, but saw its net income decline and also lowered its earnings projections for the year.    
  • Thanks for making 'Art & Winefest' a huge success!
    Thanks for making 'Art & Winefest' a huge success!
    The 2011 'Art & Winefest' was a huge success with over $10,000  being raised for Wolfson Children's Hospital! The hundreds who attended enjoyed 33 wines from around the world, supplied by The Capital Grille and selected by their Master Sommelier, George Miliotes.  Nine restaurants supplied awesome food, plus there was gourmet cupcakes, designer cakes, and ice cream. The 2011 Wine List Check out the photo gallery! Special thanks to our primary sponsor, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Union Local 177! Also thanks to K B Home, Key Buick/GMC/Hyundai, and North Florida Sales who brought some really interesting craft beers,                              including Bold City Brewery's 'Killer Whale' , the top choice of the crowd! Thanks to these fine restaurants for coming to feed us and help the kids at Wolfson's: The Capital Grille III Forks Maggiano's The Corner Bistro Mitchell's Fish Market Gumbo Ya-Ya's Fionn MacCools Blue Bell Ice Cream The Cake Shop Crabcake Factory  
  • Young Jacksonville soldier killed in Afghanistan
    Young Jacksonville soldier killed in Afghanistan
    The Department of Defense has announced that a Jacksonville soldier has died in Afghanistan. 21 year-old Private First Class Gil I. Morales Del Valle died Wednesday in Wardak province, Afghanistan He and PFC Cody Baker, 19 of Holton, Kansas, were attacked by enemy forces with an improvised explosive device. Both were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division in Fort Polk, LA. Funeral arrangements are pending. 
  • Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
    A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov.  >> Read more trending news Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse. The mother told police officers that she is innocent, and claims her 2-year-old son is responsible, according to CBS News. >> Related: Man threatens teens with gun over noisy car, punches them When officers arrived to DePasquale’s home in Oveido they found her daughter unconscious on the living-room floor with “deep grooves” around her neck, CBS reported. Medical officials tried to perform CPR on the child, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Police believe the weapon used on the infant was a string of pumpkin-shaped Halloween lights that were hanging on the sliding glass doors of the home.  >> Related: Woman bites nail salon manager, threatens customers with pen The medical examiner said that the marks on the toddler’s neck “was so deep it required more force than a 2 1/2-year-old boy could muster,” CBS reported. The examiner also concluded that the girl was strangled for four to six minutes. But DePasquale’s attorneys claim that the boy confessed to his mother before officers arrived and then to a child-welfare worker three days later. Prosecutors said they do not believe the boy’s confession is credible, according to CBS News.  DePasquale has no criminal history or record of child abuse with the Florida Department of Children and Families, media outlets reported. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.