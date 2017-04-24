Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme, 9, crashed the stage Monday during their mother’s appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

>> Read more trending news

As soon as they went onstage, Max hid behind his mother’s chair, while Emme embraced the spotlight and sat on Lopez’s lap to speak with DeGeneres.

“We see you back there,” DeGeneres said as a pouty Max reluctantly approached his mother and sat on her lap. “Are you angry? What’s that?”

“No, he’s the sweetest,” Lopez said before Max wandered off again and hid in a coffee table between them. DeGeneres opened the box for Max, and he immediately got in and let her close the lid.

“Yay!” Emme cheered as her brother was locked away.

“Maybe you need to get this at home,” DeGeneres joked. “Whenever you want to scare us, just go ahead and pop up.”

It wasn’t too long before Max decided to pop up and attempt to scare them all. DeGeneres played along and screamed.

DeGeneres continued her interview with Emme.

“Are you a musician also? Do you sing? Do you play anything?” she asked.

“I’m a gamer,” Max’s voice came from the box. He later accidentally kicked the back panel out of the faux coffee table.

“I think you did that. We are going to sue you,” DeGeneres joked. “Your mom has a lot of money. We are going to sue her.”

Before the children took the stage, DeGeneres probed into Lopez’s personal life and got the singer to dish about her new relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

“Now, where did you meet? And how did this happen? Tell us all about it,” DeGeneres asked.

“It’s very simple,” Lopez said. “I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him.”

Lopez said she followed Rodriguez out of the restaurant and tapped him on the shoulder.

“And then, that was it,” she said. “I mean, more stuff happened, but that’s how we met.”

According to Lopez, Rodriguez had just moved to the Los Angeles area and already had her phone number from “years ago.” She claimed that he had called her for another reason years ago and that he texted her, inviting her for dinner.

“I don’t remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner,” Lopez said.

“And a sleepover?” DeGeneres pressed.

“No, Mama don’t sleep over on the first date,” Lopez said.