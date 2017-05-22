Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem dive into Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’
Close

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem dive into Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem dive into Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’
Photo Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Disney
Actors, from left, Geoffrey Rush, Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem and Orlando Bloom attend the European premiere of Disney's ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’  Depp and Bardem have both signed on to play monsters in Universal’s new ‘Dark Universe’ film series, a reboot of sorts of classic monster movies.

Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem dive into Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Disney

Universal Pictures has signed on more A-listers to star in its new monster franchise, the studio announced on Monday.

It also announced the name of the new franchise, “Dark Universe,” which includes a series of film reboots with classic horror movie monsters and characters. 

>> Read more trending news

“Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters. #DarkUniverse,” the movie studio said on Twitter.

Award-winning actors Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem are the latest superstars to hop on the franchise. Depp has signed on to play the Invisible Man plan, and Bardem will play Frankenstein’s Monster in a remake of the “Bride of Frankenstein,” according to the press release.

The first film in the series, “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Russell Crowe, among others, opens in June.

“We take enormous pride in the creativity and passion that has inspired the reimagining of Universal’s iconic monsters and promise audiences we will expand this series strategically,” Universal Pictures Chairwoman Donna Langley said.

The “Dark Universe” films are all connected by a “mysterious, multi-national organization, known as Prodigium,” the studio revealed. The group’s mission is to “track, study, and – when necessary – destroy evil” in the world, and that includes monsters, and protect the public.

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Police: Explosion, fatalities near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    Police: Explosion, fatalities near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    An explosion was reported at Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday.  >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion. Grande’s label, Republic Records, confirmed she was on the tour bus at the time of the incident. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the reports of an explosion in a statement on Twitter, as well as “a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”
  • Information compromised during Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services breach
    Information compromised during Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services breach
    A data breach that originated overseas, hits the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The online payment system was being targeted. We’re told the social security numbers of 469 people may have been compromised. The state had contacted each of those people and is offering a year of free credit protection.  The breach may have further resulted in hackers obtaining the names of 16,190 concealed weapon license holders. The Department says no further personal information was involved, and they have determined there is no risk of identity theft for those license holders.  It’s believed still further information was accessed as a result of the breach, but that is all public information.  No financial information was compromised in the breach, according to the Department. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has ordered a review of the Department’s cybersecurity measures, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting.  If you’ve been affected by this breach, you can call 1-800-350-1119 for more information.
  • Awning falls on car after reported lightning strike on Jacksonville's Northside
    Awning falls on car after reported lightning strike on Jacksonville's Northside
    Jacksonville officers are responding to a gas station on the Northside after they said lightning struck an awning and fell on a car. Officer on scene tells me lightning struck this awning causing it to fall & crush a car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iS2zOpV4MD-- Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017 The man who the car belongs to said he usually has a baby with him and luckily the baby wasn't in the car. Man says baby is usually with him & luckily the baby wasn't in the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/U8Frcae9Ny-- Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017 Awning covering pumps at the gas station collapsed during passing storms @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6yo9zSi8HW-- Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017 No one was inside the car at the time that the awning fell. Luckily no one was inside the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KuwBQ8yzTK-- Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017 The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track severe weather moving through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch CBS47 Action News Jax at 6.
  • Infowars' Alex Jones apologizes for spreading fake 'Pizzagate' story
    Infowars' Alex Jones apologizes for spreading fake 'Pizzagate' story
    Alex Jones on Friday apologized to the owner of a Washington, D.C., pizzeria for spreading the fake story last year that linked the restaurant to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and human trafficking. Jones, as the Austin, Texas-based host of Infowars.com, has a long history of pushing wild and false conspiracy theories, such as claiming that the U.S. government perpetrated the 9/11 attacks or the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax. But in a rare backtracking mea culpa, Jones apologized for his role in promoting the baseless “Pizzagate” story that went viral among right-wing bloggers and media sites during the 2016 presidential campaign. >> Watch the clip here The gist of the fake story accused Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, of running a child sex abuse ring through the Comet Ping Pong restaurant owned by James Alefantis. Podesta’s comments about the pizzeria — made in Democratic Party emails exposed by WikiLeaks — became fodder for fake news web portals as well as popular user-generated content sites like Reddit and 4chan. Jones, in a statement he read aloud for his online audience, tried to put some distance between himself and the fake story and blamed “scores of media outlets,” “third-party accounts of alleged activities” and “accounts of (Infowars) reporters who are no longer with us” for the “incorrect narrative” he discussed several times on his program. >> Read more trending news “In our commentary about what had become known as Pizzagate, I made comments about Mr. Alefantis that in hindsight I regret, and for which I apologize to him,” Jones said. In language that was clearly sculpted by a legal mind hoping to avoid possible litigation, Jones added: “To my knowledge today, neither Mr. Alefantis nor his restaurant Comet Ping Pong, were involved in any human trafficking as was part of the theories about Pizzagate.” For many people, the Pizzagate conspiracy theory became part of the mainstream political discussion only in December, after 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of North Carolina reportedly brought a gun into a Comet Ping Pong packed with customers, and pointed it at an employee in hopes of finding proof of “Pizzagate.” Welch surrendered to police when he found no evidence that children were being harbored there, D.C. police said at the time. He pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Friday, CNN reported.
  • Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    Teen killed by falling tree in freak camping accident
    A birthday camping trip turned deadly after a tree fell on a Georgia teenager. >> Watch the news report here Joelle Dalgleish, 15, went to Harrison High School in Cobb County. WSB-TV's Chris Jose spoke to the teen’s parents Sunday, as well as some of her friends who witnessed the incident. >> Read more trending news Dalgleish’s mother said she wants people to remember her daughter's smile and why she loved so many people. Friends said Dalgleish affected so many lives. On Friday, Dalgleish was celebrating a friend's 16th birthday with a camping trip at Red Top Mountain in Bartow County. She was in a hammock when a tree snapped in half and landed on her. “I was one of the girls sitting around the campfire and I saw the tree fall. I was the only one who saw it. The other girls were facing the other direction,” Erin O’Reilly said. “We didn't know it hit Joelle, so we went over there, and we were like ‘Can you hear me?’ and that's when Kate said, 'Call 911' and that's when all the girls started coming out of their tents,” O’Reilly said. Dalgleish died early Sunday. At a vigil Sunday evening, there was not a dry eye in the room. “She had already impacted so many lives, and this event impacts everyone so much more, just to make sure they hold on to everyone close. And just keep praying,” O’Reilly said. One by one, friends reminisced about the good times and said Dalgleish made a difference in their lives. Dalgleish's mom said she had an infectious laugh and a beautiful spirit and soul. Grief counselors will be at the school all day Monday. A community vigil will take place later that night.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.