Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem dive into Universal’s ‘Dark Universe’

Universal Pictures has signed on more A-listers to star in its new monster franchise, the studio announced on Monday.

It also announced the name of the new franchise, “Dark Universe,” which includes a series of film reboots with classic horror movie monsters and characters.

“Welcome to a new world of gods and monsters. #DarkUniverse,” the movie studio said on Twitter.

Award-winning actors Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem are the latest superstars to hop on the franchise. Depp has signed on to play the Invisible Man plan, and Bardem will play Frankenstein’s Monster in a remake of the “Bride of Frankenstein,” according to the press release.

The first film in the series, “The Mummy,” starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Russell Crowe, among others, opens in June.

“We take enormous pride in the creativity and passion that has inspired the reimagining of Universal’s iconic monsters and promise audiences we will expand this series strategically,” Universal Pictures Chairwoman Donna Langley said.

The “Dark Universe” films are all connected by a “mysterious, multi-national organization, known as Prodigium,” the studio revealed. The group’s mission is to “track, study, and – when necessary – destroy evil” in the world, and that includes monsters, and protect the public.