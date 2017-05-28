Listen Live
Celebrity News
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shows off new baby
Close

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart shows off new baby
Photo Credit: NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart is pictured here in an appearance on the ‘Today’ show in 2013. Smart and her husband, Matthew Gilmour, have welcomed a new baby boy to their family.

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us
Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has posted photos of her new baby boy on Instragram.

The photos feature her husband Matthew Gilmour, daughter Chloe, 2, and newborn son James.

“These people are my whole world,” Smart wrote in a caption of a family portrait. “Whenever I look at them I realize how fortunate I am. I hope I never forget what a blessing a safe, healthy, happy family is.”

Earlier this month, the proud parents took baby James to get a “special blessing.”

“The sunshine made today the perfect day for an adventure with great Granny and Grandpa, and great uncle Neville!” she wrote in a photo caption of the family visiting with Gilmour’s parents in Scotland, where he’s from.

Another photo shows Chloe and James snuggling.

“Nothing better then seeing my two babies love on each other!” Smart wrote.

Smart was kidnapped from her bedroom in her home in Salt Lake City in 2002 when she was 14 by a homeless man, who her father had employed as a handy man, and his wife. She was rescued nine months later by police just 18 miles from the family home. 

Suspect, Brian David Mitchell, and his wife, Wanda Ileen Barzee, were eventually convicted in the Smart kidnapping and assault case. 

 

 

The Latest News Headlines

  • 8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    Mississippi authorities have a suspect in custody in the overnight shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy. >> Read more trending news Alleged shooter Willie Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, about 70 miles outside Jackson, has been arrested and charged in the killing spree, investigators said. The Clarion-Ledger reported that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property.  He was arrested Sunday morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies. Police said the killings occurred at three separate homes in Lincoln County. It’s unclear whether the attacks were premeditated, and although police say they have identified a motive, they are not releasing it. Authorities have also not yet released the names of the victims. The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers. Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities. “I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently referring to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.” The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive. “My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.” Godbolt is jailed on at least eight murder charges as the investigation continues.  Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  
  • 4 children, mother kidnapped at gunpoint found, police still searching for suspect
    4 children, mother kidnapped at gunpoint found, police still searching for suspect
    An Amber Alert in Tennessee for four children and their mother is over after authorities located the family, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The family was  kidnapped at gunpoint in Lexington early Sunday morning.  >> Read more trending news Investigators are still searching for the suspect identified as Octavious Crout, 28. Investigators say Crout abducted Amanda Manley Crout, 31, and her children, 2-year-old Amaylay Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley. Suspect Octavious Crout, the father of two of the missing children, is wanted on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.
  • A bonobo decided poop-flinging wasn’t enough, so he threw something much more dangerous instead
    A bonobo decided poop-flinging wasn’t enough, so he threw something much more dangerous instead
    A Florida family was just trying to enjoy their day at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens when they almost got hit with a huge surprise. A bonobo in an open enclosure threw part of a cement block at Diane Steen, her children and her friends, reports First Coast News. Watch the video Steen’s friend can be heard screaming in a video that was recorded at the time of the incident. Her friend rushed to protect her son, and the group ducked down to avoid being hit. RELATED: Texas hunter shows off prized monster bullfrog that’s way more bull than frog The women were concerned that their noise was to blame for the bonobo’s actions, but zoo officials have assured them that they were not at fault. Bonobos are not aggressive animals. In fact, the zoo explains that they’re very passionate creatures.
  • Top-seeded Kerber stunned in first round of French Open 
    Top-seeded Kerber stunned in first round of French Open 
    Angelique Kerber became the first top-seeded women’s player in the Open era of tennis to lose in the first round of the French Open, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Ekaterina Makarova on Sunday.  >> Read more trending news Makarova was successful against Kerber’s serve and took advantage of the No. 1 seed’s numerous mistakes to earn the victory. The momentum seemed to turn toward Kerber late in the second set as she grabbed a break. But she promptly double-faulted to hand the advantage back to Makarova. The result will allow Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep to overtake Kerber for the No. 1 spot with deep runs into the tournament, according to Bleacher Report. Pliskova can clinch the top spot with an appearance in the final, while Halep will need to win the tournament.
  • Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and other deals  and sales
    Memorial Day 2017: Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohls and other deals  and sales
    Memorial Day, the day set aside to honor those who died in military service to the United States, is Monday. The practice of taking a day to honor the war dead began after the Civil War. More than 100 years later, “Decoration Day” became an official federal holiday known as Memorial Day in 1971. The day also marks the unofficial start of summer, and retailers are offering those first summer sales.  Memorial Day ads Here are links to some in-store and online retail ads. (Click on the store name to see the ads and their expiration dates). Amazon.com Belk Best Buy Big Lots Home Depot J.C. Penney Kmart Kohl’s Lowes Macy's Michael's Rooms to Go Sam's Club Sears Starbucks Stein Mart Target Walmart Good deals Here are a few deals available to shoppers during the Memorial Day weekend: Amazon - Up to 70 percent off select items Best Buy - Up to 50 percent off phone cases and screen protectors  Bed Bath and Beyond – 20 percent off one item in-store Columbia – 25 percent off select items Dick’s - Up to 50 percent off select outdoor equipment Gymboree - Entire store is $12.99 and under Home Depot - Up to 15 percent off grills and smokers JCPenney -- Take 40 percent off appliances Kmart – Up to 50 percent off select patio furniture, plus other deals Kohls - 12' x 30 Steel Pro Pool - $149.99  Lowe's - 30 percent off appliances Macy's – 20 percent off Memorial Day sale, plus free shipping at $49 Old Navy - Up to 50 percent off tees, shorts and active wear Pier 1 Imports - Desk chairs on sale - $44.98 Rack Room -- Buy one, get one free for sandals Sam’s Club - Night Therapy 12' Classic Green Tea memory foam full mattress and bi-fold box springs. - $299 w/free shipping Sears -- Up to 40 percent off appliances  Target - Stok Drum Charcoal Grill - $99 Walmart - Costway 4 PC Patio Rattan Wicker Chair Sofa Table Set - $199.98 
