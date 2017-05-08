Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 85°
L 63°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Few Clouds
H 85° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 90° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: A relationship timeline
Close

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: A relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: A relationship timeline
Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Harper's Bazaar's celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: A relationship timeline

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make headlines everywhere they go, but the couple known as Kimye didn’t start dating until 2012, after eight years of dating and marrying other people and maintaining a friendship.

>> Read more trending news

Now that they have been married for nearly three years and are parents of two children, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1,  here is a timeline of Kardashian and West’s relationship.

﻿2004: Kardashian and West first meet

Rolling Stone reported that the reality TV personality and rapper and producer met in 2004. At the time, Kardashian was still in her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she married in 2000. According to XXL Magazine, West was dating model Alexis Phifer. In a 2013 interview on mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s talk show, West said the two may have met on the set of a Brandy music video shoot when Kardashian was working as the singer’s assistant.

﻿2008: West and Kardashian collaborate on puppet TV show

In that same interview on “Kris,” West said that he was working on a “modern-day Jim Henson-type vibe” TV show and worked with Kardashian on a skit.

“We were doing this skit where I was playing, like, a Star Wars character and I wanted her to be Princess Leia because she was my dream girl.”

﻿2009: Kardashian and West sit in same row at New York Fashion Week

Although Kardashian was dating football player Reggie Bush at the time, she was seated near West at the Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week in 2009. West, actress Milla Jovovich, Kardashian and Bush all sat in the front row. West told Jenner that the show signified the time he began having more feelings for Kardashian.

﻿2010: ﻿West attends Kardashian’s 30th birthday party

Celebrity gossip site Just Jared reported in October 2010 that West was on board a yacht with Kardashian celebrating her 30th birthday in New York. According to Us Weekly, Kardashian was dating Dallas Cowboy’s football player Miles Austin after having broken up with Bush. Austin and Kardashian reportedly broke up in September 2010.

﻿2011: West helps direct Kardashian’s first music video

﻿Kardashian tried her hand at music and released the song “Jam (Turn it Up)” in March  2011. Part of the proceeds from the song, went to charity. Photos emerged of West, Jenner and Kardashian entering a studio the song’s music video shoot, which West reportedly helped direct with Hype Williams.

At the time, Kardashian was dating basketball player Kris Humphries. She and Humphries got married that August after a 90-day engagement. That October, Kardashian filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage, Us Weekly reported.

﻿2012: Kardashian confirms she is dating West

Rolling Stone reported that Kardashian confirmed she was West’s girlfriend in a June 2012 tweet about his song with Jay Z, “No Church in the Wild.” West made an appearance on her E! reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and reorganized her closet. He also referenced Kardashian in his song, “Clique.”

In December, West announces at a concert in New Jersey that he and Kardashian were expecting their first child together. Kardashian confirmed the news on her blog.

﻿2013: North West is born, West proposes marriage

A month after West and Kardashian made a much-talked-about debut appearance at the Met Gala, North West, the couple’s first child, is born June 15. West releases his album, “Yeezus,” which he said is heavily inspired by Kardashian. 

In October, West rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco and proposed to Kardashian with a 13-carat ring, a 50-piece orchestra and a personalized message on the score board that read, “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!

﻿2014: West and Kardashian marry in Italy, North turns 1

On May 24, West and Kardashian get married in Florence, Italy. Days later, Kardashian shares the news in an Instagram post that breaks records. In June, their daughter turned 1 and the family celebrated.

💍

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

﻿2015: Kardashian announces she’s pregnant with second child

In an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” it was announced that West and Kardashian were expecting their second child. The couple, who had struggled to conceive, welcomed son Saint West in December 2015.

👶🏾😍👼🏾

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

2016: Kardashian is robbed in Paris, West is hospitalized

In October of 2016, Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. West cut his concert in New York short and flies to France to be with his wife. Kardashian laid low and out of the public eye in the weeks after the incident.

Related: 16 arrested in Kim Kardashian West robbery

The next month, West was hospitalized on psychiatric hold in Los Angeles after a series of rants at multiple stops on his Saint Pablo Tour. Kardashian left New York, where she was set to make her first public appearance since the robbery, to be by West’s side.

﻿2017: Kardashian attends Met Gala without West, two release kids clothing line

Kardashian said her husband stayed home for the first time since the two began making appearances at the event in 2013.

“He’s been taking some time off and really loving that,” she told Vogue.

Despite reports throughout their relationship that a split is imminent, the couple recently released Kids Supply, a children’s clothing line.

Easter 2017

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Sally Yates testifies: Michael Flynn fired 18 days after her warning
    Sally Yates testifies: Michael Flynn fired 18 days after her warning
    Sally Yates, former acting U.S. attorney general, will testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee in a public hearing. Yates, according to a source who has been briefed on what she is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in national security adviser Michael Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Yates will testify that she warned the administration that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence, telling him and other White House officials that he had not talked with Kislyak about sanctions the Obama administration had placed on Russian officials and citizens. Flynn was fired 18 days after Yates went to the White HouseYates was fired by the Trump administration on Jan. 31 after she refused to order the Justice Department to defend in court the president’s ban on travel from seven predominately Muslim nations. The hearing is set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. Live updates:
  • The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked with the case at 1:13 PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. Around 5 PM, the judge’s Courtroom Deputy checked with the jury, and they were ready to call it a day. They were dismissed for the evening at 5:01 PM with strict instructions not to discuss the case any further. Deliberations will resume at 9 AM Tuesday. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A focus he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- is why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge? “It makes no sense, ladies and gentlemen, that Mr. Simmons would just hand over tens of thousands of dollars in his own money to his boss,” Olshan said. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks, and whether he could have therefore been responsible for some of the expenses coming out of Brown’s account. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. He also reinforced that for some of the most highly scrutinized expenses- including a trip Brown and her daughter Shantrel took to LA, during which there were some high price shopping bills allegedly funded through One Door money- Simmons wasn’t even in the same state. “Keep coming back to your common sense,” he says. Olshan further questioned why donors would have lied about how Brown solicited their contributions and why another staffer would have testified that Brown directed the transactions, if not because it happened. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Smith added that Simmons admitted to signing checks and documents on behalf of Brown and others, further showing that he shouldn’t, in fact, be trusted by the jury. Olshan says even many of those signatures could have been at Brown’s direction. He characterized Simmons instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty in connection to this case and have testified for the prosecution. The jury instructions included a warning to consider their testimony with caution, because of the stakes they have as a result of their plea bargaining. “What can be more frightening than the prospect of going to prison,” Smith questioned. In addition to comparing the overall character of Brown against Simmons, Smith highlighted specific times where the jury should question the testimony they heard. Prosecutors have been building a case to show Brown a habit of receiving outside money through cash donations, by highlighting some money she got from the Community Rehabilitation Center or some closely affiliated businesses, which were ultimately funded as checks written to cash, then deposited in her account. This happened a couple of year before One Door became an option. Simmons testified that he had no knowledge of these transactions and had not been a part of them. During his closing, Smith brought up one of these checks, which included the name of Simmons’ mother on the memo line. Simmons continued to say during cross that he was unaware of the transaction, but Smith says that’s one of the reasons the jury should not believe the testimony. There’s one area where Brown is admitting mistakes, but saying there was no intent to do wrong- that’s her taxes. She faces three counts of filing a false income tax return, as well as a charge relating to a greater scheme to underreport her income and overreport her charitable contributions. “It’s not a crime to be sloppy on your taxes, it’s only a crime if you knowingly and willfully put information on your tax returns that you know is false,” Smith said. He says Brown’s staff was responsible for the tax returns, and while she should have had more oversight, she simply did not take the time to review the work because she was busy with Congressional duties.  Olshan says Smith was doing everything he could to put the blame on other people- like Brown’s staffer and CPA- and not on Brown herself, but there were plenty of notes and testimony from the tax preparer which contradicted those claims. In fact, in one year where Brown claimed a $12,500 to One Door For Education, the note about the contribution was written by Simmons, but the tax preparer had her own notation which showed she verbally confirmed that with Brown herself. “This was no honest mistake, this was a habit,” Olshan said. He said that Brown did, in fact, deliver for constituents as her campaign slogan promised, but that’s not the end. “Make no mistake, this case is about the defendant delivering to herself, over and over again,” Olshan says. And Olshan says she did so at the expense of the children who could have truly benefitted from legitimate fundraising and charitable work. But Smith says what doesn’t make sense is how Brown could have allegedly instructed all of these transactions, but not benefitted finically as much as the others who have been named in the case. If you don’t include the One Door For Education contributions to events hosted by Brown or held in her honor, then both Simmons and Wiley got more in simple money. “Have you ever heard of a scheme where the mastermind got the smallest amount of the spoils?” Smith questioned. He says the FBI, IRS, and investigators became intent on who they wanted to take down in this case- Brown- and put on “blinders” to any evidence that could show otherwise. He says that evidence would have shown Brown was an aging Congresswoman who became too dependent on Simmons, and ultimately became just another one of his victims. “Not only is this man stealing from her, he’s sullying her reputation,” Smith says. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take. WOKV is at the courtroom and will update you as more information comes in.
  • President Trump may be planning first trip to Camp David
    President Trump may be planning first trip to Camp David
    It appears President Donald Trump is planning his first visit to Camp David. The Federal Aviation Administration posted an advisory to pilots Monday afternoon that flight restrictions for “VIP movement” will be issued for the airspace around the famed presidential retreat from Friday through Sunday. >> Read more trending news There had been some speculation that Trump would come to his Mar-a-Lago Club for the property’s annual Mother’s Day brunch — which ceremonially marks the end of the social season in Palm Beach, Florida — as he has in the past. The president’s only public event scheduled for this weekend that has been released by the White House is his keynote speech at Liberty University’s commencement Saturday morning in Lynchburg, Virginia. In the past, the Federal Aviation Administration has posted an advisory several days in advance of each of Trump’s seven trips as president to Mar-a-Lago. The notices, which warn pilots that temporary flight restrictions are forthcoming for an area, are typically posted no later than the Monday afternoon before the president is scheduled to arrive. Such an advisory has not yet been issued for Palm Beach. >> Related: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago visits costing Florida thousands, documents show The only FAA advisories for “VIP movement” — the category used for Trump’s travels — posted as of 4 p.m. Monday are for the president’s trip to Liberty on Saturday, and the one for the airspace over Camp David this weekend. Although the White House has not said Trump will spend Mother’s Day weekend at Camp David and the FAA advisory does not specifically mention the president, the restrictions the advisory says will take effect Friday are consistent with a presidential trip to the property, according to FAA documents. >> Related: Spokesman: Trump won’t pay for Mar-a-Lago trips out of pocket Trump has spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago since taking office, the most recent being Easter weekend. Trump kicked off his first weekend stay as president last Thursday at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Camp David is located in the mountains near Thurmont, Maryland, about half-hour ride via Marine One from the White House. It has been a mainstay of presidencies since 1942, when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt converted it from a haven for federal employees into a retreat for the commander in chief. It’s a U.S. Navy-run military facility in the Appalachians. President Ronald Reagan spent the most time there in office, according to NPR. The FAA had previously issued presidential-level temporary flight restrictions for Camp David for a Sunday afternoon in early March. However, those restrictions were canceled before they went into effect. All advisories and restrictions are subject to change and could be removed at any time.
  • Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Yates says she warned White House that Flynn was possibly vulnerable to Russian blackmail
    Congress delved back into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, with a former top Justice Department official detailing warnings to the White House that a top aide to President Trump was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, as Senators were told by a former top intelligence official that that European allies had given information to the U.S. on possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. The central witness of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing was former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who told Senators how she had met twice in two days with the top lawyer at the White House, sending the message that ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was “compromised with respect to the Russians.” “We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House,” Yates said, “in part because the Vice President was unknowingly making false statements to the public.” Yates said it was clear from news reports that Flynn had explained his transition contacts with the Russian ambassador to Vice President Pence in a way that was not backed up by evidence gathered by U.S. Intelligence, and that the Russians obviously knew that as well. “To state the obvious, you don’t want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians,” Yates said. Sally Yates says she alerted the White House that Michael Flynn could be “essentially blackmailed by the Russians” https://t.co/xr55J8fyV5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 8, 2017 Both Yates, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper denied that they had leaked information about Flynn to the news media, as Republican Senators concentrated more on the issue of leaks, while Democrats zeroed in on Russian efforts to disrupt the 2016 campaign. At one point, Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) asked Yates and Clapper if it was true that intelligence services of European allies had passed on any information about possible contacts between the Trump Campaign and the Russian government. “Gen. Clapper, is that accurate?” asked Feinstein. “Yes it is, and it is also quite sensitive,” Clapper replied. Clapper confirms that European intelligence agencies passed information last year related to Trump associates and Russia — Mark Mazzetti (@MarkMazzettiNYT) May 8, 2017
  • Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two doctors expected to be arraigned
    Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two doctors expected to be arraigned
    The man arrested in connection to the gruesome killings of two doctors inside their South Boston condo Friday night is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Sources told Boston 25 News that the engaged couple, Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, were found with their throats slit inside their 11th floor penthouse on Dorchester Avenue near the Broadway T stop. DOCTORS KILLED IN SOUTH BOSTON PENTHOUSE: What We Know The Boston Globe reports that Field texted a friend with a plea for help, and that police found the well-regarded doctors with their hands bound and a message of retribution written on the wall of the condo. Police arrested the suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, at the scene of the crime after being injured during a shootout with officers responding to reports of a man with a gun inside the building. Teixeira started firing his weapon when officers got to the condo door, police said. >> Read more trending news Teixeira spent the weekend in the hospital, and it’s unclear if he will be arraigned from his hospital bed or if he will appear in court. Police said Teixeira and his victims knew one another, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. The District Attorney's Office said Teixeira spent time in jail for robbing the same bank two years apart. The first case involved a note being passed demanding money at a Summer Street bank on June 30, 2016. The second, and earlier incident that went unsolved for nearly two years, involved an identical crime at the same bank on Aug. 24, 2014.  The District Attorney's Office said he admitted to being involved in the robberies during his July 14, 2016 arrest interview with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force after he was identified in the 2016 case. No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported during either robbery. He was arraigned on the 2016 case the same day as his arrest, the District Attorney's Office said, and one month later on the 2014 case. He didn't post bail in either case and pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail with nine months to serve and the balance suspended for a three-year probationary term. Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Mass. Eye and Ear. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President & CEO of Mass. Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Her fiancé, Dr. Richard Field, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute….[and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.