Lady Gaga, Prince William shine light on stigma of mental health  

Prince William and Lady Gaga are shining a spotlight on the stigma of mental health issues, chatting on Facetime about how to destigmatize it.
The prince released a video on Tuesday of the transatlantic live chat on Facebook from Gaga’s Los Angeles home to Prince William’s in London. The conversation between the two was part of the Heads Together campaign, an effort led by William, his wife, Princess Kate and Prince Harry. The campaign focuses on removing the negative associations surrounding mental health and wellbeing.
The Duke of Cambridge and @LadyGaga join forces to encourage more people to speak openly about their mental health #OKtosay pic.twitter.com/kCuQyS3Svn— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2017
“There’s a lot of shame attached to mental illness. You feel like something’s wrong with you,” Lady Gaga told the Prince.
“For me, the little bits that I’ve learned so far about mental health is very much a case of it’s okay to have this conversation. It’s really important to have this conversation. You won’t be judged. It’s so important to break open that fear and that taboo,” Prince William said.
The pair agreed that it’s important to talk openly about mental illness.
“It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health. It’s the same as physical health. Everybody has mental health,” he told Gaga.
At the end of the call, the prince invited Gaga to a meeting next fall, when Gaga is in London, to talk more about ways to destigmatize mental health issues.
Prince Harry speaks candidly about his own experience with mental health and encourages others to do the same #headstogether #oktosay pic.twitter.com/Yczw8d9wyK— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 16, 2017
