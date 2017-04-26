Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 85°
L 68°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Broken Clouds
H 85° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 93° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Celebrity News
Madonna unhappy with biopic in works on life of Material Girl before fame
Close

Madonna unhappy with biopic in works on life of Material Girl before fame

Madonna unhappy with biopic in works on life of Material Girl before fame
Photo Credit: DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Madonna in her younger years in 1988 with actor Sean Penn, who she married in 1985, then divorced 27 months later. The Material Girl is upset about a planned biopic on her life and struggles in New York before her first album was released.

Madonna unhappy with biopic in works on life of Material Girl before fame

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

 

Madonna has some strong words for the producers of a planned biopic on her younger years, before she hit the big time.

>> Read more trending news

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen,” she said in an Instagram post. 

“Only I can tell my story.”

Universal acquired the rights to a script, called “Blond Ambition,” about the Material Girl’s life in New York and her struggles before her first album, “Madonna,” was released, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Brett Ratner is expected to produce the film.

Madonna isn’t pleased about someone else telling her story, saying that “anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool.”

She said the project is an example of “instant gratification” and “disease in our society.”

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after authorities found a missing woman trapped inside his shed. >> Read more trending news Jennifer Elliot was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday and was found around 4 a.m. after residents heard her cries coming from a shed on Central Avenue in Blanchester.  Police went to the 100 block of Central Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing screams coming from the property. Once authorities arrived, they entered a shed in the backyard and found a woman in a well hole covered by multiple objects. Authorities arrested Dennis Dunn on kidnapping charges after a four-hour standoff with Blanchester police. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.  Elliot was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police said officers saw no obvious signs of physical trauma to Elliott. Police said Elliot had previously reported that Dunn harassed her. Elliott and Dunn live on the same street. Elliot filed a report with police in October after she said she got harassing phone calls and texts from Dunn. Elliott declined to participate in any prosecution of Dunn in that case. Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Dunn has a history of mental illness.
  • School district: No shooter at Washington state middle school, despite report
    School district: No shooter at Washington state middle school, despite report
    School district officials said authorities did not find a shooter at Hawkins Middle School in Mason County, Washington, on Wednesday afternoon, after deputies said they were responding to a report of an active shooter. >> Read more trending news Mason County sheriff’s deputies told KIRO7.com they received a report a shooter in the school’s cafeteria. Here’s what we know:
  • Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen
    Jury in Corrine Brown federal fraud trial chosen
    The jury that will sit over the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been chosen. Seven men and five women are on the panel. Four alternates have also been chosen- not two as the initial court order stated. The alternates will not be told they are alternates ahead of the trial, instead, they’ve been mixed in among the others and the group is sitting as a body of 16. US Magistrate Judge James Klindt, who presided over the two-and-a-half day selection process, says they sat four alternates because of the anticipated length of the trial- at three weeks. By the observation of our reporter in the courtroom, the 12 person panel appears to be three white females, five white males, two black females, one black male, and one Hispanic male. Nine of the jurors live in Jacksonville, one in Bunnell, one in Middleburg, and one couldn’t be determined by our reporter in the courtroom because it was not clearly stated by the juror. US District Judge Timothy Corrigan- who is presiding over the trial- took the bench for the first time just ahead of 11:15AM, had the jury sworn in, and then issued instructions to the panel. The instructions included reinforcing that the jurors cannot speak to anyone about the case, and that none of the parties involved in the case should be approaching them through the trial itself.  “Our whole system depends upon the fact that this case is decided in this courtroom on the evidence in this courtroom, and nothing else,” Corrigan told the jury. Opening statements begin at 1 PM. JUROR DETAILS:  Juror 1- black male from Jacksonville, high school education, single and never married. He works in merchandising for a soda company. He served on a criminal jury in state court about ten years ago, and they were able to reach a verdict. Juror 2- white male from Jacksonville, high school education with some college, married with one 23-year-old child. He works in sales and his wife is a homemaker. He has been a juror on a criminal case in state court, and they did reach a verdict. Juror 9- black female from Jacksonville, associates degree, divorced with two children- a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old. She is recently unemployed, but previously worked as a registration analyst for a mortgage company and leasing agent at an apartment complex.  Juror 12- white male from Bunnell, high school education, divorced with a 30-year-old son. He was a factory worker and previously served four years in the Army. Juror 13- white male from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Communications, married. He is currently a hair stylist and his spouse is with an insurance group. Juror 17- white female from Jacksonville, high school education with some college, widow. She is a real estate property manager. She was a juror in a criminal case in state court in 2014, and they were able to reach a verdict. Juror 19- black female from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Science, married with one son. She served in the Navy for 21 years and her husband is retired Navy as well. She now works in the respiratory science field. Juror 23- white female from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Business, married with three children. Her children as a 26-year-old waiter, a 23-year-old who works in a grocery store, and an 18-year-old graduating high school. She works in sales support for an insurance company and her husband grades essays for standardized tests. She served on a jury in a state criminal case in Indiana, and they were able to reach a verdict. Juror 26- white male from Middleburg, high school education with some college, married with three daughters- a paralegal, a waitress, and one who does financial work in the medical field. He is unemployed, but previously worked for a mortgage investor company. He has prior military experience of 13.5 years at Cecil Field. Juror 35- white female from Jacksonville, high school education with some college, married with two kids- a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old college student. She is a service consultant for an insurance company and her spouse is self-employed in landscaping. Juror 39- white male, Associates degree, single. Works for the Department of Transportation. Juror 40- Hispanic male from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Network Technology, married with three children- a 33-year-old case manager with DCF, a 31-year-old in the armed forces, and a 25-year-old in college. He works as a shift supervisor at a youth camp in Starke and his wife is a school teacher. He served 44 years in the military. ALTERNATE DETAILS: Juror 44- Hispanic male from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s in Communications, married with an 11-month-old daughter. He works as a Continuity Director with a media group and his wife owns a bed-and-breakfast. Juror 50- female of apparent East Asian descent from St. Johns County, high school education and some college, married with three children- one is a former Marine and current firefighter, one is a Marine, and one is a student. She has previously worked in account receivables, merchandising, and as a youth service worker. Juror 51- white male from Palm Coast, Masters in Business Administration, married with three children- ages 13, 11, and 6. He is a medical surgical rep and his wife is a homemaker. He served on a criminal jury in a case in Flagler County four years ago, and they reached a verdict. Juror 52- black female from East Palatka, high school education with some college, divorced with one 41-year-old son who’s a bus driver in New York. She is a lab analyst. She has previously served on a jury on a state criminal, but the case settled. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the afternoon.
  • Family re-creates Blockbuster for autistic son heartbroken over store’s closure
    Family re-creates Blockbuster for autistic son heartbroken over store’s closure
    A Texas family went the extra mile for their son with autism, recreating his favorite Blockbuster store at their home after the store shut its doors. The Zuniga family’s gesture for their 20-year-old son, Hector Andres Zuniga, went viral this week after his brother, Javier Zuniga, posted photos of the surprise for his older brother on Twitter. “My autistic brother was sad that Blockbuster was closing down,” Javier Zuniga, 19, wrote. “So my parents made a mini one at home for him!” The photos showed Hector Andres’ father, also named Hector Zuniga, showing him the shelves, complete with Blockbuster signs, that the family bought from the Sharyland, Texas, store as it sold off its inventory. The shelves were full of Hector Andres’ favorite titles, from Elmo and Barney to Rugrats and Blue’s Clues.  Blockbuster, which went bankrupt and closed nearly all of its stores in 2013, has just 12 stores left in the U.S., nine of them in Alaska. The rest are in Texas, according to the New York Post.  Hector Zuniga told The Huffington Post that his son would go to the store at least twice a week to rent movies and buy snacks. The staff, who waited on him since he was 13, knew him well.  They also knew how hard he would take the news of the store’s closure. They pulled Hector Andres’ mother, Rosa Zuniga, aside a few months ago and broke the news to her.  She called her husband, who knew immediately that it would take some finesse to explain the closure to their son.  “(He) is a happy-go-lucky kid. He’s all heart, he’s very tender, but like anyone else, he has bad days,” Hector Zuniga said. “And we knew one of those bad days was around the corner when we found out that the Blockbuster was about to close.” It was during that phone call that the parents hatched their plan to ease the change in their son’s routine.  “The employees told us when they’d start selling their stock, and when they did, I was one of the first customers in the store,” Hector Zuniga told The Huffington Post.  The family secretly bought everything they would need to set up Hector Andres’ own private Blockbuster. Employees of the store helped by setting aside anything they knew that he would like.  When the store closed its doors over the weekend, the family was there with Hector Andres to help him understand that he would no longer be able to rent movies there. He predictably got upset, but his father told him not to worry, that there was a surprise waiting for him at home. While Hector Andres worked on a puzzle, his father and brother set up his new at-home Blockbuster. When he finally saw it for himself, his father said, “His eyes were as big as saucers.” >> Read more trending stories The joy on his face was captured in the photos Javier Zuniga shared on Twitter. The tweet immediately took off and, by Wednesday morning, had been retweeted more than 32,000 times. People were amazed by the steps the family took to make Hector Andres happy. “Please tell your parents how incredible they are, and thank you so much for documenting this beautiful moment,” one woman wrote.  “Your parents are absolutely amazing for this,” another stated.  Many people said the tweet made them cry. Some shared other popular memes to express how emotional the Zuniga family’s story made them.   “Pfft, you gotta con … *clears throat* control your … *clears throat again* just leave me alone, I stubbed my tow (sic) on these emotions,” one man wrote.  The family said the gesture was “a hit” with Hector Andres, who grabbed several DVDs off of the shelves and ran to his room to watch them. But not before thanking his father. “His way of saying, ‘I love you,’ is by going up to you and grabbing your earlobe,” Hector Zuniga told The Huffington Post. “So he came up to me and grabbed my ear. It was one of those moments that us parents live for.”
  • Freedom Caucus says it now backs GOP health care plan
    Freedom Caucus says it now backs GOP health care plan
    Members of the House Freedom Caucus announced Wednesday that It will now back a Republican health care plan since an amendment that allows states to opt out of some Affordable Care Act rules has been included. 'While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower healthcare costs,' the Freedom Caucus said in a statement. The Freedom Caucus includes 30 conservative Republican members who successfully blocked a GOP plan to hold a vote last month to repeal and replace the ACA. The amendment allows states, under certain conditions, to apply for waivers from provisions that ban insurance companies from charging people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums if the state offers high-risk insurance pools as an alternative. 'The MacArthur amendment will grant states the ability to repeal cost driving aspects of Obamacare left in place under the original AHCA,' the Freedom Caucus said in a statement. With the support of the Freedom Caucus, House leadership is close to the 216 votes needed for passage. The Associated Press reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan said the changes were helping the legislation gain support, but he stopped short of saying the plan has the votes the GOP would need to finally push the high-profile measure through the House.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.