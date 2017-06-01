“Married at First Sight” stars Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez have decided to end their 14-month marriage. The couple shared the news in a joint statement to US Weekly earlier this week.

“After much thought and reflection, and after being married for over a year, we have decided to file for a divorce. This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans,” the statement reads. “This is the route we have decided to take, and all we request is that you respect our privacy in this delicate matter.”

The couple assured fans that though they are divorcing, they hope to remain friends.

“Divorce is never easy for anyone, especially not such a public one. However, we remain best of friends and will always be there for each other even if we are not married. We plan to continue to grow our relationship, just without a piece of paper binding us together,” the statement continued. “We appreciate all the love and support you have all shown us during our marriage and hope you continue to support us during this time.”

The couple first met on their wedding day, April 2, 2015, during season four of the reality series. In the series, the couple frequently fought over Vilchez’s doubts about Wilson’s commitment to the marriage.