2 months after death, Chuck Berry gets first music video

Chuck Berry, who pioneered rock ’n’ roll guitar playing, finally got his own music video, two months after his death, NPR reported.

For the song “Big Boys,” which was completed just before Berry’s death on March 18, directors Matt Bizer and Curtis Wayne Millard tapped choreographer Jeremy Green, who put together a dance sequence at a high school sock hop. The song by the 90-year-old legend is vintage Berry, with fast-paced guitar action and a frenetic beat.

Green used some hip-hop elements that gave the video more momentum and an edge, NPR reported.

“Chuck Berry tunes are a good time, and they tell stories that everyone can relate with, so we wanted to stay true to that,” Bizer and Millard told NPR in an email.

The video. which features performers from Atlanta’s Dance 411 studio, was shot in Jasper, Georgia.

“Big Boys” will be featured on “Chuck,” the first album of Berry material in nearly 40 years, NPR reported. It is scheduled for release on June 9 on Dualtone Records.