Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates
Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates

Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates
Olivia Newton-John reveals breast cancer diagnosis, postpones tour dates

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has postponed tour dates in June and revealed she has breast cancer, according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page Tuesday.

“Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates,” the statement said. “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.”

Newton-John will “complete a short course of photon radiation therapy” along with natural wellness therapies, which were not specified.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said.

People reported that, according to a representative, Newton-John is “resting and going through treatment.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer before in 1992. She underwent chemotherapy after initially trying alternative treatments like acupuncture and homeopathy.

Fans who bought tickets to the postponed dates can contact venues directly for refunds, according to the statement.

Rescheduled dates will be posted on Newton-John’s official site.

The Latest News Headlines

  • 'Angel of Death' nurse suspected of killing 40 kids indicted for murder in 35-year-old case
    'Angel of Death' nurse suspected of killing 40 kids indicted for murder in 35-year-old case
    A former pediatric nurse serving time for killing one of her young patients nearly 35 years ago has been indicted on a new murder charge as authorities aim to keep her from being released next year.  The new murder indictment against Genene Anne Jones, 66, accuses her of giving a lethal dose of the anti-seizure medication Dilantin to 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer in December 1981, the San Antonio Express-News reported.  Jones, dubbed the “Angel of Death,” was suspected of killing between 40 and 60 of the children in her care, first in the pediatric intensive care unit of San Antonio’s charity hospital and then at a pediatrician’s office 60 miles away in Kerrville. Jones is serving a 99-year sentence for giving one of those children, 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland, a fatal dose of the paralytic succinylcholine in 1982.  Despite that sentence -- and a 60-year sentence she is serving for giving Rolando Santos, 4 weeks old, an overdose of blood thinners that same year -- Jones is due for release in March, the Express-News reported. The convicted killer’s early release date comes under a mandatory release law Texas legislators passed to relieve prison overcrowding.  >> Read more trending stories Texas Monthly reported that Bexar County prosecutors launched a secret investigation into Jones’ time as a nurse, and the dozens of infants who died on her shift, a few years ago when it became clear that the State of Texas would be forced to release her in 2018. The new indictment brings with it a $1 million bond.  “It’s the right thing to do,” Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood told the news magazine. “This woman is evil. Her behavior shocks the conscience of anyone with a moral compass.” LaHood admitted that prosecuting Jones for Joshua Sawyer’s death would not be easy so many years after the alleged crime. The indictment has also prompted talk in legal circles about the fairness of bringing a murder charge against a person who will soon be legally entitled to her freedom.  John Convery, president of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, told Texas Monthly that the charges amount to “bringing a murder case to solve a parole problem.” “I’m not being critical of victims,” Convery said. “I’m completely understanding of their incredible loss. But that isn’t justice, it’s revenge.” The ‘Death Shift’ Jones first came under suspicion during a 15-month period in 1981 and 1982 in which 42 children died while undergoing treatment in the eight-bed pediatric ICU at University Hospital, then known as Bexar County Hospital. Texas Monthly reported that a total of 34 of those patients died during the 3 to 11 p.m. shift, and Jones had directly cared for 20 of them.  Nurses voiced suspicions about Jones, but supervisors were reluctant to believe that the seemingly dedicated nurse was hurting her patients, the news magazine said. An investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documented the pattern, finding that children were 25.5 times more likely to suffer a medical emergency -- and 10.7 times more likely to die -- during Jones’ shift. Coworkers began calling Jones’ shift the “Death Shift.” Joshua Sawyer arrived at the pediatric ICU in early December 1981, suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed his family’s home. He was taken to the county hospital because his parents lacked insurance coverage, Texas Monthly reported.  After suffering seizures and a cardiac arrest, Joshua was treated with Dilantin and phenobarbital, according to his medical records. By his fourth day in the ICU, the seizures had stopped and he was breathing on his own. “I knew he was doing better,” his mother, Connie Weeks, told Texas Monthly.  Weeks said that, at the urging of a friend, she left the hospital to shower, change her clothes and see a movie at a nearby theater. She told the news magazine that it was an usher who found her in the theater to tell her she was needed back at the hospital immediately. Joshua’s heart had begun racing a few hours after Jones took over his care that day. Though doctors were able to help him through the crisis, he died the following day after suffering two more cardiac arrests.  Jones was again on duty at the time of the baby’s death.  Blood tests done between Joshua’s cardiac episodes, but overlooked in the chaos immediately after his death, showed more than three times the therapeutic level of Dilantin in his system, Texas Monthly reported.  Hospital officials had begun taking the suspicions against Jones seriously, but were unwilling to alert the police, as the hospital was in the middle of a public relations campaign designed to make over its image, the news magazine reported. Instead of firing Jones, they replaced all of the nurses in the pediatric ICU in March 1982.  Five months later, Jones was working at Dr. Kathleen Holland’s medical clinic in Kerrville. It was there that, over the span of a month, six of Holland’s patients stopped breathing and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital.  One of those children was Chelsea McClelland, who died Sept. 17, 1982. The 15-month-old went into respiratory failure after Jones injected her with what were supposed to be routine immunizations.  Jones was charged with, and later convicted of, Chelsea’s murder after tests showed she injected the toddler with succinylcholine. The powerful paralytic is typically used as part of general anesthesia for surgical patients.  Texas Monthly reported that, although prosecution investigators recommended charges against seven top hospital and University of Texas medical school administrators, no one other than Jones was charged in the case. Prosecutors also declined to file charges against Jones in the deaths of any of the other children she was suspected of killing because they believed that the 99-year sentence would keep her in prison for the rest of her life.  The charges related to Joshua Sawyer’s death were possible, in part, because Weeks kept her son’s medical records for more than three decades.  “It’s all I had left of Joshua,” Weeks said. “Everything else was destroyed in the fire.”
  • White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    White House blasts Russia reporting, focuses on Trump trip
    In the first business day at the White House since President Trump returned from a nine day foreign trip, Trump Administration officials rattled off a list of achievements from his stops in the Mideast and Europe, as the President once more used Twitter to take the press to task for writing more stories about ties between the 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia. “Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” Mr. Trump tweeted this morning, as White House officials once more jabbed at the news media for using anonymous sources. When reporters pointed out that a story tweeted out by Mr. Trump today used anonymous sources to bolster his own Russia response, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was having none of it. “Your question supposes facts that have not been confirmed,” Spicer said, when asked about Trump’s son-in-law, top aide Jared Kushner, and whether he sought to coordinate secret discussions with Russian officials after the November elections. Sean Spicer refuses to answer whether President Trump knew about Jared Kushner’s back channels with Russia https://t.co/yfOngKx5ra — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 Even as he did not directly answer questions from reporters, Spicer almost seemed to confirm stories that Kushner had sought a secret communications channel with Moscow during the transition. “In general terms, back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy,” Spicer told reporters. While the White House downplayed stories about the Russia investigation, officials did their best to tout the President’s recent trip to the Europe and the Middle East. Spicer used the first eleven minutes of the daily White House briefing to tout Mr. Trump’s overseas trip, labeling it “extraordinarily successful.” “He accomplished the return of a strong American to international affairs, rallied civilized nations of the world against terrorism, took real steps toward peace in the Middle East, and renewed our alliances on the basis of both shared interests and shared burdens,” Spicer said. “Trump’s first foreign trip was a huge success,” tweeted White House spokesman Michael Short. White House press secretary Sean Spicer: “It was an unprecedented trip abroad” https://t.co/0hUetIYvWI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 30, 2017 The White House was not the only part of the administration touting the trip, as the State Department briefing room was suddenly put to use for the first time in several weeks – in order to talk about the high points of Mr. Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel. “The United States and Saudi Arabia affirmed a strategic partnership for the 21st Century,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Stuart Jones. Message of the week is how great, unprecedented, historic, the trip was. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 30, 2017 The State Department briefing had not been on the schedule for today, as reporters were given just over a 20 minute notice that it would happen. In the past, briefings at the State Department were daily happenings, but that has changed dramatically under Mr. Trump, as this was the first meeting with reporters there in several weeks.
  • Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news  Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.  The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.  She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed.  She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others.  Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
  • Security experts warn about doll susceptible to hackers
    Security experts warn about doll susceptible to hackers
    The box says “It's amazing what she knows,” but security experts say the My Friend Cayla doll also makes it easy for strangers to know your child. The doll uses Bluetooth technology to connect to a device with no PIN or password required.  >> Read more trending news “On a scale of one to 10 this doll was definitely one to hack,” Ken Munro with Pentest Partners, who discovered the vulnerability in 2015, said. “I don't think anybody takes this seriously enough. What bothers me is we're expecting parents to become computer security experts and that's not realistic.” Privacy groups are taking action. Last December the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington filed a complaint with the FTC about Genesis toys, the maker of My Friend Cayla and the robot I-Que. The complaint cites ease of access and how the app recordings were sent to a third party software company, Nuance Communications, without making it clear to parents.  RELATED: Germany bans talking doll due to security concerns The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or C.O.P.P.A, sets strict guidelines on how parents must be notified about information collected on their children.  “The parent has to actually know what is going on and then say, ‘Yes, I agree.’ The box cannot already be checked. It cannot be just hidden somewhere in the terms of service. It's supposed to be a moment where the parent realizes what's going on and says, ‘Yes, I'm OK with that,’” Munro said. RELATED: Do some toys threaten your child’s privacy? Even if parents are notified, understanding how the information is stored is key.  'It's going to the cloud. That's the basic thing for so many of our devices,' said Munro. Child user profiles and recordings collected by some other companies have also been compromised. In 2015, V-Tech Toys was hacked exposing over six million child profiles. Plus, security researchers recently discovered that people could access voice recordings of Spiral Toys Cloudpets. Munro said that the best way to make sure your children's privacy is secure is to not give out their information in the first place.  “It's really more of a problem of how we as Americans view our privacy, and we keep giving more and more information out,” Munro said. “Eventually, we're not going to have any more privacy if we don't stop.” The FTC would not comment on their investigation of complaints against Genesis Toys and Nuance. 
  • Ariana Grande’s mother speaks one week after deadly Manchester concert bombing
    Ariana Grande’s mother speaks one week after deadly Manchester concert bombing
    It has been a week since a deadly blast killed 22 people who were attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Now her mother is speaking out on social media, saying her daughter had been spending time “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” Billboard reported. >> Read more trending news Joan Grande said in a tweet, “I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester.” Joan Grande was going backstage at the arena when the explosion happened. ABC News reported that she helped fans get to safety after the blast. Ariana Grande has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold until June 7, when she plans to take the stage in France, Variety reported. She will then travel to Portugal, Spain and Italy. Last week, Ariana Grande announced that she will be holding a benefit concert for victims of the attack, but details have not been released.
