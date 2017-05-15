Oprah inspires new grads with encouraging speech at Georgia college

Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey delivered a commencement address to hundreds of excited women at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, in metro Atlanta, over the weekend.

Oprah inspired and encouraged the new graduates with words of wisdom and inspiration from her own life experiences.

“I want you to work in your own way to change the world in respectful conversations with others -- at a rate and a rhythm that’s in tune with the source from which you have come; your truth,” she urged the graduates.

“I want you to enter every situation aware of its context, open to hear the truths of others, and most important, open to letting the process of changing the world change you,” she said.

Oprah admitted she’s “made a fortune” and called her life “fantastic,” but she said that’s not what life is all about.

“The biggest reward is not financial benefits, although it’s really good,” she joked. “You can get a lot of shoes.”

“Living a life of substance … through your service,” is what’s important, she told the crowd.

Agnes Scott College President Elizabeth Kiss called Oprah the perfect role model for her students.

“We are educating our students to become global change agents who have the courage, compassion and commitment to make a difference in the world,” Kiss said on the college’s website.

“Oprah Winfrey is a phenomenal model of leading a purpose-driven life with her impressive legacy of leadership, philanthropy and service.”

Oprah -- who spends a lot of time in Atlanta for work on her OWN network show, “Greenleaf,” and other projects -- also received an honorary degree from Agnes Scott.