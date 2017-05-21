Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was reportedly a little worried that her children might misbehave at her sister Pippa’s wedding, according to news reports, but it turns out that the royal children were on their best behavior — and they nearly stole the show.

>> Read more trending news

“She said that they were all really looking forward to her sister’s wedding at the weekend, but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave,” Kate reportedly said during a recent garden party at Buckingham Palace, according to media outlets last week.

“She said she was hopeful that they would be good, but you never know at that age,” the source said.

>> Related: Pippa Middleton tied knot with James Matthews in ’almost royal’ wedding

Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, joined a group of other young children in the wedding party as page boy and flower girl, wearing matching outfits for the Saturday wedding at St. Mark’s Church in England. At the ceremony, guests noted that the children were “very” well-behaved for the nuptials.

Justin Tallis/AP Prince George, second from left, and Princess Charlotte on the far right, were part of their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding party at her marriage to financier James Matthews on May 20.

Close Pippa Middleton ties the knot with James Matthews in 'almost royal' wedding Photo Credit: Justin Tallis/AP Prince George, second from left, and Princess Charlotte on the far right, were part of their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding party at her marriage to financier James Matthews on May 20.

>>Related: Meghan Markle attends Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception as Prince Harry’s date



“It was amazing,” one guest noted.

Middleton married financier and hedge fund manager Matthew James, whom she had been dating on-and-off since 2012. The couple got engaged last July.